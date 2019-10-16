Top Apps: Fotos bearbeiten und Tabellen erstellen

"Amazon Prime Video" steht in den App-Charts wieder ganz oben. Ebenfalls erfreulich lief es für zwei weitere Anwendung. Eine von ihnen dürften die iOS-Nutzer als Desktop-Programm kennen.
"Amazon Prime Video" ließ sich von "Call of Duty®: Mobile" nur kurzzeitig vom ersten Rang der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps verdrängen. In dieser Woche hat sich die App des Internetriesen wieder an die Spitze gesetzt.
Über die eigene Performance kann sich auch "Affinity Photo" freuen. Die Anwendung ermöglicht eine professionelle Bildbearbeitung, die an die Touch-Bedienung angepasst ist. Den iOS-Nutzern stehen Funktionen zur Verfügung, die das Rendering oder Retuschier- und Reparaturarbeiten ermöglichen. Das Tool für Hobby-Fotografen landet in dieser Woche auf Platz neun der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.
Genauso gut hat "Microsoft Excel" in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Anwendungen abgeschnitten. Das bekannte Tabellenkalkulations-Tool bietet auch auf mobilen Geräten die Möglichkeit, komplexe Formeln, Diagramme und Tabellen zu erstellen. Wie auf dem Computer stehen den iOS-Nutzern zahlreiche Funktionen zur Verfügung, die die Arbeit vereinfachen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak
3,49
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
GLAMOUR Shopping
Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
8
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
9
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs
21,99
10
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
4
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
(dpa)
