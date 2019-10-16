15:36 Uhr

Top Apps: Fotos bearbeiten und Tabellen erstellen

"Amazon Prime Video" steht in den App-Charts wieder ganz oben. Ebenfalls erfreulich lief es für zwei weitere Anwendung. Eine von ihnen dürften die iOS-Nutzer als Desktop-Programm kennen.

"Amazon Prime Video" ließ sich von "Call of Duty®: Mobile" nur kurzzeitig vom ersten Rang der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps verdrängen. In dieser Woche hat sich die App des Internetriesen wieder an die Spitze gesetzt.

Über die eigene Performance kann sich auch "Affinity Photo" freuen. Die Anwendung ermöglicht eine professionelle Bildbearbeitung, die an die Touch-Bedienung angepasst ist. Den iOS-Nutzern stehen Funktionen zur Verfügung, die das Rendering oder Retuschier- und Reparaturarbeiten ermöglichen. Das Tool für Hobby-Fotografen landet in dieser Woche auf Platz neun der meistgekauften iPad-Apps.

Genauso gut hat "Microsoft Excel" in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPad-Anwendungen abgeschnitten. Das bekannte Tabellenkalkulations-Tool bietet auch auf mobilen Geräten die Möglichkeit, komplexe Formeln, Diagramme und Tabellen zu erstellen. Wie auf dem Computer stehen den iOS-Nutzern zahlreiche Funktionen zur Verfügung, die die Arbeit vereinfachen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 GLAMOUR Shopping Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49 8 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 9 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99 10 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 3 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 4 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

