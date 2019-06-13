  1. Startseite
  3. Top-Apps: Fotos in Echtzeit bearbeiten und teilen

Für iPhone und iPad

vor 39 Min.

Top-Apps: Fotos in Echtzeit bearbeiten und teilen

«Affinity Photo» ist eine App, mit der sich Bilder in Echtzeit bearbeiten lassen. Foto: App Store von Apple
«Affinity Photo» ist eine App, mit der sich Bilder in Echtzeit bearbeiten lassen.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Das Wetter eignet sich derzeit gut zum Fotografieren. Dementsprechend hoch im Kurs sind in dieser Woche Anwendungen, mit denen sich Bilder bearbeiten lassen. Eine App ist besonders leistungsstark.

"Blitzer.de PRO", die Informations-App für Autofahrer, bleibt in den Charts weiterhin dominant. Für frischen Wind sorgen "Affinity Photo" und "Pixelmator Photo", die in dieser Woche auf den Plätzen fünf und sieben der meistgekauften iPad-Apps landen.

"Affinity Photo" gilt als leistungsstarke und einfach zu bedienende Komplettlösung für die Bearbeitung von Bildern in Echtzeit. Hobbyfotografen profitieren von verschiedenen Werkzeugen und Steuerungsoptionen, die an die Touch-Bedienung angepasst sind. Die App unterstützt riesige Bilder, ermöglicht die Bearbeitung von PSD-Dateien aus dem Photoshop und enthält das iCloud Drive.

Als Bildbearbeitungsprogramm versteht sich auch "Pixelmator Photo". Die Anwendung unterscheidet sich von der Konkurrenz dadurch, dass sie über eine Sammlung von zerstörungsfreien Farbanpassungen der Desktop-Klasse verfügt. iOS-Nutzer können außerdem auf viele Vorlagen zugreifen, die von der analogen Fotografie inspiriert sind.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Rope Around SayGames LLC kostenlos
9 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Pixelmator Photo Pixelmator Team 5,49
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 17,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 WzPad für WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Postbank BestSign App Postbank - eine Niederlassung der DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG kostenlos
8 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
9 Draw it Kwalee kostenlos
10 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

