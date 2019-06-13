Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Fotos in Echtzeit bearbeiten und teilen
Das Wetter eignet sich derzeit gut zum Fotografieren. Dementsprechend hoch im Kurs sind in dieser Woche Anwendungen, mit denen sich Bilder bearbeiten lassen. Eine App ist besonders leistungsstark.
"Blitzer.de PRO", die Informations-App für Autofahrer, bleibt in den Charts weiterhin dominant. Für frischen Wind sorgen "Affinity Photo" und "Pixelmator Photo", die in dieser Woche auf den Plätzen fünf und sieben der meistgekauften iPad-Apps landen.
"Affinity Photo" gilt als leistungsstarke und einfach zu bedienende Komplettlösung für die Bearbeitung von Bildern in Echtzeit. Hobbyfotografen profitieren von verschiedenen Werkzeugen und Steuerungsoptionen, die an die Touch-Bedienung angepasst sind. Die App unterstützt riesige Bilder, ermöglicht die Bearbeitung von PSD-Dateien aus dem Photoshop und enthält das iCloud Drive.
Als Bildbearbeitungsprogramm versteht sich auch "Pixelmator Photo". Die Anwendung unterscheidet sich von der Konkurrenz dadurch, dass sie über eine Sammlung von zerstörungsfreien Farbanpassungen der Desktop-Klasse verfügt. iOS-Nutzer können außerdem auf viele Vorlagen zugreifen, die von der analogen Fotografie inspiriert sind.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Pixelmator Photo
|Pixelmator Team
|5,49
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WzPad für WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Postbank BestSign App
|Postbank - eine Niederlassung der DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG
|kostenlos
|8
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Pixelmator Photo
|Pixelmator Team
|5,49
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WzPad für WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Postbank BestSign App
|Postbank - eine Niederlassung der DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG
|kostenlos
|8
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Pixelmator Photo
|Pixelmator Team
|5,49
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WzPad für WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Postbank BestSign App
|Postbank - eine Niederlassung der DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG
|kostenlos
|8
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|8
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|9
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|10
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Rope Around
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Pixelmator Photo
|Pixelmator Team
|5,49
|8
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|WzPad für WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Postbank BestSign App
|Postbank - eine Niederlassung der DB Privat- und Firmenkundenbank AG
|kostenlos
|8
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|9
|Draw it
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Netzagentur verliert Gmail-Streit mit Google vor EuGH
iOS-Games: Musikalische Rätsel und Waschbär-Kämpfe
Auch in den Game-Charts macht sich bemerkbar, dass der Sommer mittlerweile da ist. Ein Wasser-Spiel hat es gleich an die Spitze geschafft. Zwei Einsteiger können mit ihrer Leistung ebenfalls zufrieden sein.
Apples iCloud zieht in den Windows-Dateimanager ein
Für Apples Online-Speicherdienst iCloud steht ab sofort eine Drive-Software im Microsoft Store zur Verfügung. Daten können damit wesentlich leichter zwischen iOS-Geräten und Windows-Rechnern verschoben werden.
Stromanbieter machtlos: Augsburger Start-up drückt die Strompreise massiv
Ein Startup aus Augsburg schlägt Ihnen jährlich den günstigsten Stromanbieter vor und übernimmt für Sie den Anbieterwechsel. Ganz einfach, ganz automatisch.
Webseite und App freischalten!
Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.
Wer nutzt in Deutschland Sprachassistenten?
Trotz massiver Datenschutzbedenken wird die Nutzung sprachgesteuerter Systeme immer beliebter. Bei den Jüngeren spricht schon fast jeder Zweite mit Siri, Alexa und Co. Das zeigt eine Studie.
Perfekt fotografieren mit Autofokus
Der Kamera-Autofokus ist eine Errungenschaft. Bevor es ihn gab, waren scharfe Fotos eher Zufallsprodukt oder kosteten viel Einstellzeit. Doch auch wenn "automatisch" im Wort Autofokus steckt, muss der Fotograf die Funktion immer noch richtig einstellen.
So findet man das passende Notebook
Laptop, Ultrabook, Convertible, Tablet mit Tastatur. Mobile Computerkonzepte gibt es viele. Das Passende zu finden, ist nicht einfach. Wie geht man bei der Auswahl vor?
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.