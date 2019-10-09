Top Apps: Größeres Shopping-Erlebnis und mehr Konzentration

In den Charts sind wie immer Apps aller Art zu finden. Einige wollen unterhalten, andere im Alltag helfen. Es gibt aber auch eine Anwendung, die iOS-Nutzer dazu animiert, das mobile Gerät öfter wegzulegen.
Das Spiel "Call of Duty" scheint in dieser Woche einfach unschlagbar. Der Egoshooter ist nicht nur beliebtestes iOS-Game, sondern schneidet auch unter den kostenlosen iPhone-Apps insgesamt am besten ab.
Als gelungen lässt sich auch der Wiedereinstieg von "GLAMOUR Shopping" bezeichnen. Modebewusste iOS-Nutzer haben mit der App Zugriff auf über 170 Deals und erfahren einiges über die neuesten Trends aus den Bereichen Fashion, Beauty, Living und Food. Bei den Verbrauchern kommt das gut an: Die hilfreiche Anwendung landet auf dem dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Keine Veränderung gibt es in dieser Woche für "Forest". Die Anwendung bleibt weiterhin auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps. Mit dem Tool können sich iOS-Nutzer darin üben, das mobile Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Die Verlockung besteht darin, dass während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, ein Bäumchen wächst. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp Alexander Nowak
3,49
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
3,99
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
GLAMOUR Shopping
Conde Nast Digital Germany GmbH
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Die Legenden von Andor
USM
2,99
6
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
3,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
10
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
6
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
9
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
10
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
