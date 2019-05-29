  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

16:26 Uhr

Top-Apps: In Gruppen kommunizieren und smart shoppen

Die Voice-Chat-App «TeamSpeak 3» erleichtert Gruppen die Kommunikation. Foto: App Store von Apple
Die Voice-Chat-App «TeamSpeak 3» erleichtert Gruppen die Kommunikation.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Im Frühling scheint die Lust am Shopping gestiegen zu sein. Die App eines Modehändlers hat es wieder in die Charts geschafft. Außerdem begrüßen sie eine Anwendung, die sich für Gamer gut eignet.

Während "Blitzer.de PRO" weiterhin an der Spitze thront, freuen sich zwei Apps über den Wiedereinstieg. Sie siedeln sich erst einmal auf den unteren Rängen an.

Den neunten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps belegt in dieser Woche "TeamSpeak 3" (1,09 Euro), eine App, die insbesondere für Gamer konzipiert ist. Die Anwendung ermöglicht einer Gruppe von Personen, miteinander zu sprechen, obwohl sie sich an unterschiedlichen Orten befinden. Voice Chat heißt diese Lösung, die entweder auf einem privaten oder öffentlichen Server zum Einsatz kommen kann.

"H&M - we love fashion" landet hingegen auf dem neunten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. Die Anwendung des schwedischen Modehändlers versorgt die iOS-Nutzer mit Informationen zum eigenen Angebot und zu aktuellen Aktionen. Mit ihr lässt sich aber auch herausfinden, ob das Sortiment Kleidungsstücke enthält, die man anderweitig gesehen hat. Dafür reicht der Upload eines Bildes, auf dem diese zu sehen sind.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
9 H&M - we love fashion H&M kostenlos
10 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
9 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
10 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Boas.io Snake vs City Alictus kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Ein Lautsprecher Amazon Echo mit Alexa Voice Service. Amazon macht es der Sprachassistentin einfacher, gespeicherte Aufnahmen zu löschen. Foto: Elaine Thompson/AP
Sprachassistent

Amazon lässt Alexa-Aufnahmen leichter löschen
Bei «Archero» kämpfen iOS-Nutzer als einsame Bogenschützen gegen Feinde. Foto: App Store von Apple
Top Ten

iOS-Games: Mit Bogen Feinde bekämpfen und ein Team managen

Die Game-Charts begrüßen zwei Neulinge. Bei dem einen Spiel treten iOS-Nutzer noch selbst in Aktion. Bei dem anderen agieren sie eher im Hintergrund.
Beide Bildschirme des ZenBook Pro Duo von Asus sind Touchscreens. Foto: Asus/dpa-tmn
Neues aus der Technik-Welt

Laptops mit zwei Displays und sprachgesteuerte Musikboxen

Die Hersteller von Elektrogeräten können sehr kreativ sein. Das beweist unter anderem Asus mit seinem neuen Laptop, das zwei Bildschirme enthält. Samsung tritt hingegen mit einem leistungsfähigen Fitnessarmband hervor.
Die Maße sind gleich geblieben. Aber im Inneren des neuen iPod Touch von Apple steckt ein stärkerer Chip. Foto: Apple/dpa-tmn
Apple-Klassiker

Neuer iPod Touch unterstützt Augmented Reality

Fast vergessen, aber neu aufgelegt: Apple hat einen neuen iPod Touch vorgestellt, der nach vier Jahren technisch aufgefrischt wurde. Mit an Bord ist zum Beispiel eine Augmented-Reality-Funktion.
Pikachu freut es. The Pokémon Company hat den Cloud-Dienst Pokémon Home angekündigt, über den Spieler ihre Taschenmonster mit anderen tauschen können sollen. Foto: Nintendo/dpa-tmn
Kleine Taschenmonster

Für Pokémon-Fans: Neuer Cloud-Dienst, neues Spiel, neue App

Pikachu, Bisasam, Mauzi und Co.: Wer seine Pokémon in verschiedenen Spielen gesammelt hat, soll diese bald in einer Cloud zusammenführen können. Und es gibt noch weitere Neuigkeiten.
Die Frontkamera des One Vision sitzt in der oberen linken Displayecke. Foto: Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa-tmn
Nachtaugen für 300 Euro

Das Motorola One Vision im Test

Solide Kamera, viel Software, edel anmutendes Design - und das alles für weniger als 300 Euro? Motorolas One Vision will genau diesen Spagat schaffen. Ob das gelingt?

