  3. Top-Apps: Leichte Schülerverwaltung, einfache Kommunikation

Für iPhone und iPad

16:01 Uhr

«TeacherTool 6» ist eine App für Lehrer, die schnell auf Informationen wie Noten, Fehlzeiten oder Leistungsentwicklung zugreifen können. Foto: App Store von Apple
«TeacherTool 6» ist eine App für Lehrer, die schnell auf Informationen wie Noten, Fehlzeiten oder Leistungsentwicklung zugreifen können.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Während viele Apps ihre Plätze auch in dieser Woche verteidigen, sorgen drei Anwendungen für eine Überraschung. Unter ihnen befindet sich ein nützliches Tool für Lehrer.

E-Scooter erfreuen sich großer Beliebtheit. Dementsprechend gut läuft es für die Anbieter, deren Apps massenweise heruntergeladen werden. Am erfolgreichsten ist TIER. In dieser Woche steht dessen Anwendung ganz oben auf dem Treppchen.

Überzeugen konnte in dieser Woche auch "TeacherTool 6", die App für Lehrer. Sie versteht sich als digitaler Kalender, Notenbuch und Kursheft. Die Anwendung erleichtert Lehrern die Schülerverwaltung, weil diese schnell auf die grafische Leistungsentwicklung, Noten oder Fehlzeiten zugreifen können.

Auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet in dieser Woche "Fonts", ein Tool für alle, die gerne mit mobilen Geräten schreiben. Es handelt sich dabei um eine digitale Tastatur mit zahlreichen Schriftzeichen und Emojis. Sie ist kompatibel mit Apps von Instagram, WhatsApp oder Snapchat und vereinfacht den Schreibprozess, vor allem wenn man in einer anderen Sprache als Deutsch kommuniziert.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Beach Clean People Games kostenlos
8 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
10 Fonts Fonts LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99
7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49
8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29
9 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 2,29
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
6 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

