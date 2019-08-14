Top-Apps: Leichte Schülerverwaltung, einfache Kommunikation

Während viele Apps ihre Plätze auch in dieser Woche verteidigen, sorgen drei Anwendungen für eine Überraschung. Unter ihnen befindet sich ein nützliches Tool für Lehrer.
E-Scooter erfreuen sich großer Beliebtheit. Dementsprechend gut läuft es für die Anbieter, deren Apps massenweise heruntergeladen werden. Am erfolgreichsten ist TIER. In dieser Woche steht dessen Anwendung ganz oben auf dem Treppchen.
Überzeugen konnte in dieser Woche auch "TeacherTool 6", die App für Lehrer. Sie versteht sich als digitaler Kalender, Notenbuch und Kursheft. Die Anwendung erleichtert Lehrern die Schülerverwaltung, weil diese schnell auf die grafische Leistungsentwicklung, Noten oder Fehlzeiten zugreifen können.
Auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet in dieser Woche "Fonts", ein Tool für alle, die gerne mit mobilen Geräten schreiben. Es handelt sich dabei um eine digitale Tastatur mit zahlreichen Schriftzeichen und Emojis. Sie ist kompatibel mit Apps von Instagram,
WhatsApp oder Snapchat und vereinfacht den Schreibprozess, vor allem wenn man in einer anderen Sprache als Deutsch kommuniziert.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Beach Clean
People Games
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Fonts
Fonts LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
7
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
2,29
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
6
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
7
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
(dpa)
