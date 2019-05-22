Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Mitsingen und auf witzige Weise chatten
Vor kurzem fand der Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv statt. Die dazugehörige App hat es in den Charts sofort nach oben geschafft. Ebenfalls erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche ein Messaging-Dienst.
Die Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps haben einen neuen Spitzenreiter: "Color Hole". Gleich darauf folgt die Anwendung zum Musik-Event des Jahres, das dieses Mal in Tel Aviv stattfand.
Während iOS-Nutzer den Eurovision Song Contest live im Fernsehen mitverfolgten, konnten sie über die gleichnamige App auf jede Menge Zusatzinformationen zugreifen - darunter die Texte der Wettbewerbssongs. Das machte es leichter, die Lieder mitsingen. Bei den iOS-Nutzer scheint dieser Service gut angekommen zu sein. "Eurovision Song Contest" gehört in den aktuellen Charts zu den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.
Das Treppchen knapp verpasst hat der Instant-Messaging-Dienst "Snapchat", mit dem man witzig bearbeitete Bilder an die eigenen Freunde schicken kann. Der Kreativität sind keine Grenzen gesetzt: So lassen sich etwa Gesicht und Aussehen verändern oder 3D-Bitmoji erstellen. Wer darauf keine Lust hat, kann den Dienst bloß zum Chatten nutzen und Nachrichten an 16 Freunde gleichzeitig schreiben.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|6
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|10
|WatchChat for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Eurovision Song Contest
|Eurovision.tv
|kostenlos
|3
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|4
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld
|PAYBACK GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|PDF Expert von Readdle
|Readdle Inc.
|10,99
|6
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|16,99
|8
|Scanner Pro
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Bau-Simulator 3
|astragon Entertainment GmbH
|4,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad
|Gorilla Technologies
|kostenlos
|4
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Color Hole 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Sky Ticket
|Sky
|kostenlos
|8
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Run Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele
|Ilyon Dynamics Ltd.
|kostenlos
