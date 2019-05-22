  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 55 Min.

Top-Apps: Mitsingen und auf witzige Weise chatten

Die App «Eurovision Song Contest» lieferte Zusatzinformationen zum Event. Foto: Appstore von Apple
Die App «Eurovision Song Contest» lieferte Zusatzinformationen zum Event.
Bild: Appstore von Apple (dpa)

Vor kurzem fand der Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv statt. Die dazugehörige App hat es in den Charts sofort nach oben geschafft. Ebenfalls erfolgreich ist in dieser Woche ein Messaging-Dienst.

Die Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps haben einen neuen Spitzenreiter: "Color Hole". Gleich darauf folgt die Anwendung zum Musik-Event des Jahres, das dieses Mal in Tel Aviv stattfand.

Während iOS-Nutzer den Eurovision Song Contest live im Fernsehen mitverfolgten, konnten sie über die gleichnamige App auf jede Menge Zusatzinformationen zugreifen - darunter die Texte der Wettbewerbssongs. Das machte es leichter, die Lieder mitsingen. Bei den iOS-Nutzer scheint dieser Service gut angekommen zu sein. "Eurovision Song Contest" gehört in den aktuellen Charts zu den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Das Treppchen knapp verpasst hat der Instant-Messaging-Dienst "Snapchat", mit dem man witzig bearbeitete Bilder an die eigenen Freunde schicken kann. Der Kreativität sind keine Grenzen gesetzt: So lassen sich etwa Gesicht und Aussehen verändern oder 3D-Bitmoji erstellen. Wer darauf keine Lust hat, kann den Dienst bloß zum Chatten nutzen und Nachrichten an 16 Freunde gleichzeitig schreiben.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 WatchChat for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
2 Eurovision Song Contest Eurovision.tv kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 PAYBACK - Karte, Coupons, Geld PAYBACK GmbH kostenlos
7 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 16,99
8 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messenger für WhatsApp - iPad Gorilla Technologies kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Color Hole 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Sky Ticket Sky kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Run Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
10 Bubble Shooter - Bubble Spiele Ilyon Dynamics Ltd. kostenlos

