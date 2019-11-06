iPhone und iPad
Top Apps: Schlaf-Überwachung und Team-Kommunikation
Bei App Store-Nutzern ist die Kommunikations-App "TeamSpeak 3" derzeit beliebt - ein Neueinsteiger. Viele haben sich auch für die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker" für die Apple Watch interessiert.
Auf den Top-Plätzen der App-Charts bewegt sich in dieser Woche so gut wie nichts. Einzig die App "Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle", der Neueinsteiger der letzten Woche, rutscht weiter nach oben und landet auf Platz vier.
Unter den oberen Platzierungen befindet sich auch "AutoSleep Schlaftracker". Mit dieser App zeichnet die Apple Watch vollständig automatisch den Schlaf auf. Am Morgen erhält der User eine Benachrichtigung, die ihn über die Qualität seines Schlafs aufklärt.
Beliebt bei den App Store-Nutzern ist auch die Kommunikations-App "TeamSpeak 3". Die Anwendung ermöglicht es, als Gruppe miteinander zu kommunizieren und Informationen auszutauschen. "TeamSpeak 3" steigt auf Platz neun der iPhone-Charts ein.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|5
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|6
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|10,99
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|4
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner für iPad +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen (dpa)
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|3,49
|8
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|9
|TeamSpeak 3
|TeamSpeak Systems Inc
|1,09
|10
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|Alexander Nowak
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|2
|Brain Out
|EYEWIND LIMITED
|kostenlos
|3
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|4
|McDonald’s Deutschland
|McDonald's Deutschland
|kostenlos
|5
|Hunter Assassin
|RUBY OYUN VE YAZILIM DANISMANLIK
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|3
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|3,49
|6
|Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
|Readdle Inc.
|4,49
|7
|MyScript Nebo
|MyScript
|10,99
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|kostenlos
|4
|Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
|MarkApp Co. Ltd
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Joyn deine Streaming App
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|9
|Rechner für iPad +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|10
|Call of Duty®: Mobile
|Activision Publishing, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen (dpa)
