Top-Apps: Selfies bearbeiten und sich verjüngen

Blitzer PRO, GoodNotes, Amazon Prime - die Platzhirsche der App-Charts lassen auch in dieser Woche der Konkurrenz wenig Chance. Für etwas frischen Wind sorgt jedoch ein Neuzugang, mit dem iOS-Nutzer Selfies kreativ bearbeiten können.
Die Anwendung "Amazon Prime", mit der sich Filme und Serien streamen lassen, ist diesmal ganz oben. Belegte sie in der letzten Woche noch den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps, hat sie die Mitstreiter nun hinter sich gelassen.
Etwas schlechter schneidet "Google Chrome" ab. Die App des bekannten Browsers fällt auf Platz vier zurück. Auch wenn "FaceApp - AI Face Editor" nur den achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps belegt, zeigt der Neuling damit doch eine recht solide Performance.
"FaceApp - AI Face Editor" ist ein Bearbeitungsprogramm, mit dem Porträts verändert werden. iOS-Nutzer können mit der Anwendung Collagen erstellen, die Frisur sowie das Alter ändern, ein Lächeln auf das Gesicht zaubern oder aus einem Mann eine Frau machen - und umgekehrt. Die App stützt sich auf künstliche Intelligenz und bietet verschiedene Filter an, mit denen sich Selfies kreativ umgestalten lassen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Evertale
ZigZaGame Inc.
0,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
6
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
8
FaceApp - AI Face Editor
FaceApp Inc
kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
7
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Scanner Pro
Readdle Inc.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
WzPad für WhatsApp
ZR Apps
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
6
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Dr. Mario World
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
10
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
(dpa)
