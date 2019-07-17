  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

16:06 Uhr

Top-Apps: Selfies bearbeiten und sich verjüngen

Mit «FaceApp - AI Face Editor» lassen sich Selfies kreativ bearbeiten. Foto: App Store von Apple
Mit «FaceApp - AI Face Editor» lassen sich Selfies kreativ bearbeiten.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Blitzer PRO, GoodNotes, Amazon Prime - die Platzhirsche der App-Charts lassen auch in dieser Woche der Konkurrenz wenig Chance. Für etwas frischen Wind sorgt jedoch ein Neuzugang, mit dem iOS-Nutzer Selfies kreativ bearbeiten können.

Die Anwendung "Amazon Prime", mit der sich Filme und Serien streamen lassen, ist diesmal ganz oben. Belegte sie in der letzten Woche noch den dritten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps, hat sie die Mitstreiter nun hinter sich gelassen.

Etwas schlechter schneidet "Google Chrome" ab. Die App des bekannten Browsers fällt auf Platz vier zurück. Auch wenn "FaceApp - AI Face Editor" nur den achten Platz der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps belegt, zeigt der Neuling damit doch eine recht solide Performance.

"FaceApp - AI Face Editor" ist ein Bearbeitungsprogramm, mit dem Porträts verändert werden. iOS-Nutzer können mit der Anwendung Collagen erstellen, die Frisur sowie das Alter ändern, ein Lächeln auf das Gesicht zaubern oder aus einem Mann eine Frau machen - und umgekehrt. Die App stützt sich auf künstliche Intelligenz und bietet verschiedene Filter an, mit denen sich Selfies kreativ umgestalten lassen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Evertale ZigZaGame Inc. 0,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 FaceApp - AI Face Editor FaceApp Inc kostenlos
9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 Scanner Pro Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 WzPad für WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
5 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
6 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
7 Dr. Mario World Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
10 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

