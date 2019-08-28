Top-Apps: Sportevents streamen und Dokumente scannen

vor 11 Min.
Viele Ligen sind gerade in die nächste Saison gestartet. Und wo könnte man die Spiele unterwegs besser mitverfolgen als am Tablet? Kein Wunder also, dass sich diesmal ein Sport-Streaming-Dienst in den iOS-Charts hervortut. Welche Apps es ebenfalls geschafft haben.
"Blitzer.de Pro" und "GoodNotes 5" geben in den Charts der kommerziellen Apps weiterhin den Ton an. Unter den kostenlosen Anwendungen liefern sich vor allem die Streaming-Dienste einen harten Wettkampf.
In dieser Woche taucht "DAZN" in der Bestenliste auf und ergattert dort den fünften Platz. Damit bleibt die App, mit der iOS-Nutzer live Sportveranstaltungen schauen können, dem Rivalen "Amazon Prime Video" dicht auf den Fersen. Gleiches gilt für "Netflix" und "YouTube", die sich sogar in einer noch besseren Position befinden.
Etwas schlechter schneidet die Anwendung "Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax" ab, die in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps um einen Platz nach unten auf Rang sieben rutscht. Mit ihr lassen sich alle Dokumente vom Zeugnis bis zur Rechnung scannen und als PDF- oder JPEG-Dateien speichern. Ein nützliches Tool also für alle, die ihre Unterlagen digitalisieren und organisieren wollen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
5
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
9
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
2
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
3
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Google
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp -
iPad Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN
kostenlos
6
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN
kostenlos
6
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Infinite Flight Simulator
Infinite Flight LLC
1,09
7
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
8
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi Limited
5,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN
kostenlos
6
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
8
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
(dpa)
