Top-Apps: Sportevents streamen und Dokumente scannen

Viele Ligen sind gerade in die nächste Saison gestartet. Und wo könnte man die Spiele unterwegs besser mitverfolgen als am Tablet? Kein Wunder also, dass sich diesmal ein Sport-Streaming-Dienst in den iOS-Charts hervortut. Welche Apps es ebenfalls geschafft haben.

"Blitzer.de Pro" und "GoodNotes 5" geben in den Charts der kommerziellen Apps weiterhin den Ton an. Unter den kostenlosen Anwendungen liefern sich vor allem die Streaming-Dienste einen harten Wettkampf.

In dieser Woche taucht "DAZN" in der Bestenliste auf und ergattert dort den fünften Platz. Damit bleibt die App, mit der iOS-Nutzer live Sportveranstaltungen schauen können, dem Rivalen "Amazon Prime Video" dicht auf den Fersen. Gleiches gilt für "Netflix" und "YouTube", die sich sogar in einer noch besseren Position befinden.

Etwas schlechter schneidet die Anwendung "Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax" ab, die in den Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps um einen Platz nach unten auf Rang sieben rutscht. Mit ihr lassen sich alle Dokumente vom Zeugnis bis zur Rechnung scannen und als PDF- oder JPEG-Dateien speichern. Ein nützliches Tool also für alle, die ihre Unterlagen digitalisieren und organisieren wollen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 5 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 9,99 9 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 1,09 10 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 2 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos 3 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 7 Google Google LLC kostenlos 8 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 6 Infinite Flight Simulator Infinite Flight LLC 1,09 7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49 8 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi Limited 5,49 10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos 6 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos 9 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos 10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

