Top-Apps: Sternenhimmel und Frühlingsgefühle

Im Frühling geht es nicht nur im wahren Leben oft romantisch zu. Auch die App-Charts stehen derzeit im Zeichen der schönen Dinge und Gefühle. Eine App greift sogar nach den Sternen.
Leuchtende Sterne in der Dunkelheit entdecken und magische Momente erleben - das kann man mit "Sky Guide AR" (3,49 Euro). Ob allein oder romantisch zu zweit spielt dabei keine Rolle.
Mit dem Himmelsführer findet man ganz einfach Sternenbilder, Planeten und Kometen, indem man das Display Richtung Nachthimmel hält. Die Erkennung funktioniert auch ohne jede Datenverbindung und kann daher jederzeit und überall eingesetzt werden. Die kostenpflichtige App für Sternenfans und Romantiker landet in dieser Woche neu in den Top Ten für iPhone und iPad.
Bei der kostenlosen App "Love Balls" dagegen geht es darum, zwei verliebte - aber voneinander getrennte - niedliche Bälle mithilfe selbstgezeichneter Formen zueinander zu bringen. Hierfür ist nicht nur Köpchen, sonern auch viel Vorstellungskraft gefragt. "Love Balls" belegt Rang drei der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPhone und Rang neun für das iPad.
An einem lauschigen Frühlingsabend mit dem oder der Liebsten darf natürlich auch die passende Musik nicht fehlen. Daher erhält der Musikdienst Spotify auf vielen iPhones jetzt einen Stammplatz. Zumindest die kostenlose Version sichert sich damit Platz neun der Charts.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
TouchRetouch
Adva-Soft
2,29
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Paul Ripke
Paul Ripke
3,49
6
Sky Guide AR
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
7
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Rise Up
Serkan Ozyilmaz
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
9
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Project Highrise
Kalypso Media Group GmbH
4,49
5
Oddmar
Mobge Ltd
5,49
6
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
7
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
6,99
8
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
9
Sky Guide AR
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
7
Google Maps - GPS Navigation
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
9
Love Balls
Super Tapx
kostenlos
10
Kick the Buddy
Chill Fleet
kostenlos
(dpa)
