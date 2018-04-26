  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Top-Apps: Sternenhimmel und Frühlingsgefühle

Für Apple-Nutzer

vor 20 Min.

Top-Apps: Sternenhimmel und Frühlingsgefühle

Neu in den App Charts: Der Sternenführer «Sky Guide AR». Foto: Appstore von Apple
Neu in den App Charts: Der Sternenführer «Sky Guide AR».
Bild: Appstore von Apple (dpa)

Im Frühling geht es nicht nur im wahren Leben oft romantisch zu. Auch die App-Charts stehen derzeit im Zeichen der schönen Dinge und Gefühle. Eine App greift sogar nach den Sternen.

Leuchtende Sterne in der Dunkelheit entdecken und magische Momente erleben - das kann man mit "Sky Guide AR" (3,49 Euro). Ob allein oder romantisch zu zweit spielt dabei keine Rolle. 

Mit dem Himmelsführer findet man ganz einfach Sternenbilder, Planeten und Kometen, indem man das Display Richtung Nachthimmel hält. Die Erkennung funktioniert auch ohne jede Datenverbindung und kann daher jederzeit und überall eingesetzt werden. Die kostenpflichtige App für Sternenfans und Romantiker landet in dieser Woche neu in den Top Ten für iPhone und iPad.

Bei der kostenlosen App "Love Balls" dagegen geht es darum, zwei verliebte - aber voneinander getrennte - niedliche Bälle mithilfe selbstgezeichneter Formen zueinander zu bringen. Hierfür ist nicht nur Köpchen, sonern auch viel Vorstellungskraft gefragt. "Love Balls" belegt Rang drei der meistgeladenen Apps für das iPhone und Rang neun für das iPad.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

An einem lauschigen Frühlingsabend mit dem oder der Liebsten darf natürlich auch die passende Musik nicht fehlen. Daher erhält der Musikdienst Spotify auf vielen iPhones jetzt einen Stammplatz. Zumindest die kostenlose Version sichert sich damit Platz neun der Charts.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Paul Ripke Paul Ripke 3,49
6 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
5 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Paul Ripke Paul Ripke 3,49
6 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
5 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Paul Ripke Paul Ripke 3,49
6 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
5 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 TouchRetouch Adva-Soft 2,29
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Paul Ripke Paul Ripke 3,49
6 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
7 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
6 Rise Up Serkan Ozyilmaz kostenlos
7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
8 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Project Highrise Kalypso Media Group GmbH 4,49
5 Oddmar Mobge Ltd 5,49
6 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
7 MyScript Nebo MyScript 6,99
8 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
9 Sky Guide AR Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos
3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos
6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 Google Maps - GPS Navigation Google, Inc. kostenlos
8 WzPad für WhatsApp for iPad ZR Apps kostenlos
9 Love Balls Super Tapx kostenlos
10 Kick the Buddy Chill Fleet kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an digital@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Die neue Datenschutzgrundverordnung (DSGVO) tritt mit einer Fülle neuer Vorschriften für den Daten- und Verbraucherschutz offiziell am 25.05.2018 in Kraft. Foto: Patrick Pleul
Industrie

Datenschutzgrundverordnung: "Nachjustierung" gefordert
Milka-Schokolade umsonst: Diesem Versprechen sollten Whatsapp-Nutzer nicht trauen. Denn dahinter verbirgt sich ein dreister Phishing-Versuch. Foto: Arno Burgi
Kettennachricht

Milka-Gutschein via Whatsapp ist Phishing-Trick

Warnung an Whatsapp-Nutzer: Cyber-Kriminelle verschicken derzeit eine Kettennachricht, die kostenlose Milka-Schokolade in Aussicht stellt. Wer nicht auf den Trick hereinfallen möchte, sollte genau auf die Schreibweise achten.
Am 25. Mai treten die neuen EU-Datenschutzregeln in Kraft. Snapchat wird danach an der jetzigen Politik festhalten: Teenager unter 16 Jahren dürfen den Dienst ohne Zustimmung der Eltern nutzen. Foto: Patrick Seeger
EU-Datenschutzregeln

Snapchat bleibt in Europa für Nutzer unter 16 Jahren offen

Die Nutzung von Snapchat ist auch ohne Zustimmung der Eltern möglich - selbst für Jugendliche unter 16 Jahren. Daran wird sich trotz neuer EU-Datenschutzregeln nichts ändern. Der Messenger-Dienst will die Vorgaben auf anderem Weg einlösen.
ad__web+mobil@940x235.jpg

Webseite und App freischalten!

Zugang zu allen Inhalten, mtl. kündbar, 4 Jahre Abopreis-Garantie.
So attraktiv waren Heimatnachrichten noch nie!

Zum Web & Mobil Starterpaket

Cookies helfen uns bei der Bereitstellung unserer Dienste. Durch die Nutzung unserer Dienste erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, dass wir Cookies setzen.

Weitere Informationen