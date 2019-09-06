Top-Apps: TV-Sender streamen und Stundenpläne erstellen

vor 22 Min.
In den App-Charts bleibt in dieser Woche alles beim Alten? Nicht ganz. Für frischen Wind sorgt eine Anwendung, die den Alltag sowohl von Schülern als auch von Lehrern erleichtert.
Auf den oberen Plätzen der App-Charts hat sich im Vergleich zur Vorwoche nichts verändert. "Blitzer.de PRO", "Google Maps - Transit & Essen", "GoodNotes 5" und "Amazon Prime Video" führen weiterhin die jeweilige Top Ten an.
Genauso wenig tut sich bei der Platzierung von "Joyn", eine Streaming-App, mit der iOS-Nutzer die Möglichkeit bekommen, über 50 TV-Sender wie ARD, ZDF, ProSieben, MTV oder DMAX live zu schauen. Registrieren müssen sie sich dafür nicht. Es reicht aus, die App herunterzuladen. Gleich danach kann man losstreamen. Wie schon vor sieben Tagen belegt "Joyn" auch in dieser Woche Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.
Eine Anwendung gibt es allerdings doch, die diesmal einiges Interesse weckt: "Untis Mobile". Die App steigt neu in die Charts ein und landet auf Platz sieben. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein nützliches Tool sowohl für Lehrer als auch Schüler. So lassen sich etwa individuelle Stundenpläne erstellen, Hausaufgaben speichern, Räume buchen oder Abwesenheiten notieren.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
7
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc
1,09
10
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
3
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Untis Mobile
Untis GmbH
kostenlos
8
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
8
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
9
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
10
Dead Cells
Playdigious
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
7
Bus Simulator : Ultimate
Zuuks Games
kostenlos
8
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
(dpa)
