Für iPhone und iPad

vor 22 Min.

Top-Apps: TV-Sender streamen und Stundenpläne erstellen

Mit «Untis Mobile» können Lehrer und Schüler ihre individuellen Stundenpläne erstellen und managen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Mit «Untis Mobile» können Lehrer und Schüler ihre individuellen Stundenpläne erstellen und managen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

In den App-Charts bleibt in dieser Woche alles beim Alten? Nicht ganz. Für frischen Wind sorgt eine Anwendung, die den Alltag sowohl von Schülern als auch von Lehrern erleichtert.

Auf den oberen Plätzen der App-Charts hat sich im Vergleich zur Vorwoche nichts verändert. "Blitzer.de PRO", "Google Maps - Transit & Essen", "GoodNotes 5" und "Amazon Prime Video" führen weiterhin die jeweilige Top Ten an.

Genauso wenig tut sich bei der Platzierung von "Joyn", eine Streaming-App, mit der iOS-Nutzer die Möglichkeit bekommen, über 50 TV-Sender wie ARD, ZDF, ProSieben, MTV oder DMAX live zu schauen. Registrieren müssen sie sich dafür nicht. Es reicht aus, die App herunterzuladen. Gleich danach kann man losstreamen. Wie schon vor sieben Tagen belegt "Joyn" auch in dieser Woche Platz sechs der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps.

Eine Anwendung gibt es allerdings doch, die diesmal einiges Interesse weckt: "Untis Mobile". Die App steigt neu in die Charts ein und landet auf Platz sieben. Es handelt sich hierbei um ein nützliches Tool sowohl für Lehrer als auch Schüler. So lassen sich etwa individuelle Stundenpläne erstellen, Hausaufgaben speichern, Räume buchen oder Abwesenheiten notieren.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
10 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Untis Mobile Untis GmbH kostenlos
8 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49
8 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 Dead Cells Playdigious 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
7 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
8 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

