  3. Top Apps: Tools für Rechenoperationen und gesunde Einkäufe

Für iPhone und iPad

vor 46 Min.

Top Apps: Tools für Rechenoperationen und gesunde Einkäufe

Mit «CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik» erfährt man, wie gesund ein Produkt ist. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Mit «CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik» erfährt man, wie gesund ein Produkt ist.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Der Erfolg einer App misst sich oft daran, wie nützlich sie im Alltag ist. Das zeigen auch die aktuellen iOS-Charts. Sehr beliebt ist derzeit eine Anwendung, die wichtige Informationen zu den Inhaltsstoffen von Lebensmitteln liefert.

Letzte Woche rutschte "Blitzer.de PRO" auf den zweiten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps ab. Nun steht die Anwendung, die Autofahrern bußgeldfrei durch den Verkehr hilft, wieder ganz oben auf dem Treppchen.

Den Spitzenplatz knapp verpasst hat dagegen "CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik", ein persönlicher Berater für den gesunden Einkauf. Nachdem die App vor sieben Tagen noch gar nicht in den Charts vertreten war, belegt sie in dieser Woche Platz zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. iOS-Nutzer brauchen lediglich den Barcode zu scannen und erhalten daraufhin alle wichtigen Informationen zu dem jeweiligen Produkt.

Einen kleinen Erfolg kann auch die Anwendung "MyScript Calculator" verbuchen. Sie verbessert sich um einen Platz und belegt in dieser Woche Rang sechs. Die App nützt allen, die nicht selber rechnen wollen. Es reicht, die Zahlen wie auf ein Stück Papier auf das Display zu schreiben, und schon liefert "MyScript Calculator" das gewünschte Ergebnis.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
7 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik Codecheck.info kostenlos
3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
4 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5 Lime - immer mobil Neutron Holdings. Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
10 S-pushTAN Star Finanz GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax Readdle Inc. 4,49
6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 MyScript Nebo MyScript 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN kostenlos
7 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Sky Go Sky kostenlos

