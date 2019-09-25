Top Apps: Tools für Rechenoperationen und gesunde Einkäufe

vor 46 Min.
Der Erfolg einer App misst sich oft daran, wie nützlich sie im Alltag ist. Das zeigen auch die aktuellen iOS-Charts. Sehr beliebt ist derzeit eine Anwendung, die wichtige Informationen zu den Inhaltsstoffen von Lebensmitteln liefert.
Letzte Woche rutschte "Blitzer.de PRO" auf den zweiten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps ab. Nun steht die Anwendung, die Autofahrern bußgeldfrei durch den Verkehr hilft, wieder ganz oben auf dem Treppchen.
Den Spitzenplatz knapp verpasst hat dagegen "CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik", ein persönlicher Berater für den gesunden Einkauf. Nachdem die App vor sieben Tagen noch gar nicht in den Charts vertreten war, belegt sie in dieser Woche Platz zwei der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. iOS-Nutzer brauchen lediglich den Barcode zu scannen und erhalten daraufhin alle wichtigen Informationen zu dem jeweiligen Produkt.
Einen kleinen Erfolg kann auch die Anwendung "MyScript Calculator" verbuchen. Sie verbessert sich um einen Platz und belegt in dieser Woche Rang sechs. Die App nützt allen, die nicht selber rechnen wollen. Es reicht, die Zahlen wie auf ein Stück Papier auf das Display zu schreiben, und schon liefert "MyScript Calculator" das gewünschte Ergebnis.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
7
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp Alexander Nowak
3,49
9
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
CodeCheck: Ernährung, Kosmetik
Codecheck.info
kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Lime - immer mobil
Neutron Holdings. Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV
kostenlos
9
Snapchat
Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
S-pushTAN
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner & Fax
Readdle Inc.
4,49
6
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
MyScript Nebo
MyScript
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN
kostenlos
7
Rechner für iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
9
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
10
Sky Go
Sky
kostenlos
(dpa)
