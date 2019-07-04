Top-Apps: Übungen erstellen und Sterne bestaunen

vor 43 Min.
In den Charts trifft man auf zwei neue Apps. Die eine eignet sich für Dozenten, die sich mit ihr gut auf den Unterricht vorbereiten können. Mit der anderen lassen sich Sternbilder ausfindig machen.
Während "Blitzer.de PRO" und "GoodNotes 5" weiterhin ganz oben thronen, hat "aquapark.io" seine Spitzenposition in gleich zwei Charts verloren. Davon profitieren die Konkurrenten "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" und "Amazon Prime Video".
Zu den großen Gewinnern gehört in dieser Woche auch der Neueinsteiger "iTunes U", der den siebten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps belegt. Konzipiert ist die Anwendung für Dozenten. Diese können unter anderem Übungen erstellen, Aufgaben einsammeln und bewerten, Fragen beantworten oder mit der ganzen Klasse diskutieren - alles über eine einzige App.
Ebenfalls gut abgeschnitten hat "Sky Guide" (3,49 €). Die Anwendung landet auf dem achten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps und überzeugt die iOS-Nutzer mit einer spektakulären Sternenschau. Sie brauchen ihr Gerät bloß gen Himmel zu halten, und schon findet die App Sternbilder - aber auch Planeten und Satelliten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
Football Manager 2019 Mobile
SEGA
3,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
Niantic, Inc.
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
4
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
5
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
8
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
10
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs
17,99
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
0,49
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
3
WzPad für WhatsApp
ZR Apps
kostenlos
4
Joyn | deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
5
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
iTunes U
Apple
kostenlos
8
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
10
Train Taxi
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
(dpa)
