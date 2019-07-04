  1. Startseite
Für iPhone und iPad

vor 43 Min.

Top-Apps: Übungen erstellen und Sterne bestaunen

Mit «iTunes U» können Dozenten Übungen erstellen, Aufgaben bewerten oder Fragen beantworten. Foto: App Store von Apple
Mit «iTunes U» können Dozenten Übungen erstellen, Aufgaben bewerten oder Fragen beantworten.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

In den Charts trifft man auf zwei neue Apps. Die eine eignet sich für Dozenten, die sich mit ihr gut auf den Unterricht vorbereiten können. Mit der anderen lassen sich Sternbilder ausfindig machen.

Während "Blitzer.de PRO" und "GoodNotes 5" weiterhin ganz oben thronen, hat "aquapark.io" seine Spitzenposition in gleich zwei Charts verloren. Davon profitieren die Konkurrenten "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" und "Amazon Prime Video".

Zu den großen Gewinnern gehört in dieser Woche auch der Neueinsteiger "iTunes U", der den siebten Platz der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps belegt. Konzipiert ist die Anwendung für Dozenten. Diese können unter anderem Übungen erstellen, Aufgaben einsammeln und bewerten, Fragen beantworten oder mit der ganzen Klasse diskutieren - alles über eine einzige App.

Ebenfalls gut abgeschnitten hat "Sky Guide" (3,49 €). Die Anwendung landet auf dem achten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps und überzeugt die iOS-Nutzer mit einer spektakulären Sternenschau. Sie brauchen ihr Gerät bloß gen Himmel zu halten, und schon findet die App Sternbilder - aber auch Planeten und Satelliten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
8 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
3 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos
4 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
10 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
8 The Room Fireproof Games 0,49
9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
10 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
3 WzPad für WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
4 Joyn | deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
5 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 iTunes U Apple kostenlos
8 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos

