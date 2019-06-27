Für iPhone und iPad
Top-Apps: Unterwegs Fernsehen schauen und Videos bearbeiten
Im Vergleich zur letzten Woche finden sich in den Charts zwei Neulinge. Mit dem einen kann man unterwegs mehrere TV-Sender schauen. Der andere eignet sich für alle, die mit dem Handy Videos aufnehmen.
Die hohen Temperaturen lassen die Lust an "aquapark.io" weiter steigen. Das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer sich über eine riesige Rutsche ins kühle Nass begeben, steht erneut ganz oben auf dem Treppchen. Außerdem gibt es zwei Neulinge in den Top Ten.
So ist die Woche auch für "Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream" besonders gut gelaufen. Die kostenlose Anwendung belegt aus dem Stand Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps und überzeugt iOS-Nutzer mit der Möglichkeit, mobil über 50 TV-Sender live zu schauen. Eine Registrierung ist nicht erforderlich. Zusätzlich gibt es einen Zugang zur Mediathek, so dass sich auch Shows vom Vortag streamen lassen.
Ein Top-Ergebnis hat auch "LumaFusion" (16,99 €) erzielt. Die Anwendung darf sich über den sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps freuen. Sie eignet sich für alle, die gerne mit dem Handy Videos aufnehmen und diese bearbeiten möchten. Ihnen stehen unter anderem leistungsstarke Farbkorrektur-Tools zur Verfügung und Funktionen, mit denen sich Effekte wie Verzerrungen oder Unschärfen erzeugen lassen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema
|Threema GmbH
|3,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Weather Pro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,49
|7
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|8
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|9
|Forest
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|10
|Babyphone 3G
|TappyTaps s.r.o.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Pottery
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Harry Potter: Wizards Unite
|Niantic, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Coin Master
|Moon Active
|kostenlos
|10
|Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|10,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|6
|LumaFusion
|Luma Touch LLC
|16,99
|7
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|17,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Football Manager 2019 Mobile
|SEGA
|3,49
|10
|ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
|ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|aquapark.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream
|Joyn GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|Train Taxi
|SayGames LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WzPad for WhatsApp
|ZR Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Fun Race 3D
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|10
|Rechner - Standard +
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
