  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Top-Apps: Unterwegs Fernsehen schauen und Videos bearbeiten

Für iPhone und iPad

vor 3 Min.

Top-Apps: Unterwegs Fernsehen schauen und Videos bearbeiten

Mit «Joyn - Mediathek, TV Livestream» verpasst man keine Sendung. Die App bietet mobilen TV-Genuss. Foto: App Store von Apple
Mit «Joyn - Mediathek, TV Livestream» verpasst man keine Sendung. Die App bietet mobilen TV-Genuss.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Im Vergleich zur letzten Woche finden sich in den Charts zwei Neulinge. Mit dem einen kann man unterwegs mehrere TV-Sender schauen. Der andere eignet sich für alle, die mit dem Handy Videos aufnehmen.

Die hohen Temperaturen lassen die Lust an "aquapark.io" weiter steigen. Das Spiel, bei dem iOS-Nutzer sich über eine riesige Rutsche ins kühle Nass begeben, steht erneut ganz oben auf dem Treppchen. Außerdem gibt es zwei Neulinge in den Top Ten.

So ist die Woche auch für "Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream" besonders gut gelaufen. Die kostenlose Anwendung belegt aus dem Stand Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps und überzeugt iOS-Nutzer mit der Möglichkeit, mobil über 50 TV-Sender live zu schauen. Eine Registrierung ist nicht erforderlich. Zusätzlich gibt es einen Zugang zur Mediathek, so dass sich auch Shows vom Vortag streamen lassen.

Ein Top-Ergebnis hat auch "LumaFusion" (16,99 €) erzielt. Die Anwendung darf sich über den sechsten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps freuen. Sie eignet sich für alle, die gerne mit dem Handy Videos aufnehmen und diese bearbeiten möchten. Ihnen stehen unter anderem leistungsstarke Farbkorrektur-Tools zur Verfügung und Funktionen, mit denen sich Effekte wie Verzerrungen oder Unschärfen erzeugen lassen.

ecsImgBannerWhatsApp250x370@2x-5735210184021358959.jpg

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 Babyphone 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LumaFusion Luma Touch LLC 16,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 WzPad for WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 Babyphone 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LumaFusion Luma Touch LLC 16,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 WzPad for WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 Babyphone 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LumaFusion Luma Touch LLC 16,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 WzPad for WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 Babyphone 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
3 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
4 Pottery Voodoo kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
7 Harry Potter: Wizards Unite Niantic, Inc. kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
10 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 LumaFusion Luma Touch LLC 16,99
7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 17,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Football Manager 2019 Mobile SEGA 3,49
10 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 Joyn - Mediathek,TV Livestream Joyn GmbH kostenlos
4 Train Taxi SayGames LLC kostenlos
5 WzPad for WhatsApp ZR Apps kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos
Themen Folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Lesen Sie dazu auch
Wer eine Powerbank auf Flugreisen mitnimmt, sollte das wissen: Es gibt eine Obergrenze von 20.000 Milliamperestunden (mAh). Foto: Andrea Warnecke/dpa-tmn
Wichtig für Flugreisen

Powerbank nicht zu groß kaufen
Immer wieder die Perspektive ändern, lautet die Devise. Diese kleine Blume lässt sich am besten in Bauchlage ablichten. Foto: Andrea Warnecke
Ran an die Kamera!

So gelingen Einsteigern tolle Fotos

Ob auf Instagram, bei Flickr oder Pinterest - die Welt scheint voller schöner Bilder zu sein. Doch wie viel harte Arbeit hinter einem richtig guten Foto steckt, erfahren Hobbyfotografen schnell am eigenen Leib.
Das Royole Flexpai hat den Bogen raus. Foto: Andrea Warnecke
Tablet-Killer in spe?

Das bringen Foldables

Faltbare Bildschirme sollen die Smartphone-Welt aufmischen: Für manche Anwendungen ist ein großes Display perfekt, und in der Tasche bleibt das Telefon angenehm klein. Anfang 2019 wurden die ersten Seriengeräte vorgestellt, doch es ist ein Start mit Hindernissen.
Stromanbieter automatisch wechseln mit Cheapenergy24
Anzeige

Stromanbieter machtlos: Augsburger Start-up drückt die Strompreise massiv

Ein Startup aus Augsburg schlägt Ihnen jährlich den günstigsten Stromanbieter vor und übernimmt für Sie den Anbieterwechsel. Ganz einfach, ganz automatisch.

ad__pluspaket@940x235.jpg

Webseite und App freischalten!

Die schnellsten Lokalnachrichten - live, aktuell und multimedial.
Alle Online-Inhalte auf allen Endgeräten zu jeder Zeit, mtl. kündbar.
Damit sind Sie daheim und im Büro immer auf dem Laufenden.

Plus+ Paket ansehen
Margrethe Vestager, EU-Wettbewerbskommissarin. Foto: Piotr Nowak/PAP/dpa
Schwere Vorwürfe

EU-Wettbewerbshüter nehmen US-Chipriesen Broadcom ins Visier

Die EU Behörde prüft den Verdacht auf mögliche wettbewerbswidrige Praktiken beim Chiphersteller Broadcom.
Die freie Wahl eines Internet-Routers darf nicht durch den Bestellprozess für einen Tarif untergraben werden. Foto: Armin Weigel
Urteil

Bei DSL-Kauf muss freie Router-Wahl bestehen

Der Tarif-Dschungel bei einer Onlinebestellung für passendes Internet birgt einige Tücken. Beim Vorgang wird einem vermittelt, dass ein bestimmter Router erforderlich sei und sich die Bestellung erst nach der Auswahl beenden lässt. Ist das rechtens?
Ob zum Musikhören oder als modisches Accessoire: Kopfhörer erfreuen sich großer Beliebtheit. Foto: Martin Gerten
Bitte nicht stören

Kopfhörer bringen für viele Ruhe in den Alltag

Wer Musik hören will, ohne die Umgebung damit zu stören, greift zum Kopfhörer. Eine Umfrage ergab weitere interessante Fakten über die Verwendung von Kopfhörern.

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.