Für iPhone und iPad

vor 36 Min.

Top-Apps: Zuverlässige Helfer für junge Eltern

«Babyphone 3G» ist eine App, mit der sich Babys aus der Ferne überwachen lassen. Foto: App Store von Apple
«Babyphone 3G» ist eine App, mit der sich Babys aus der Ferne überwachen lassen.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

"Babyphone 3G", eine App für junge Eltern, war eine Weile nicht in den Charts vertreten. Jetzt ist ihr der Wiedereinstieg gelungen. Sie ist jedoch nicht die einzige, die den Umgang mit kleinen Kindern erleichtert.

Auf den oberen Rängen der iOS-Charts sieht es fast genauso aus wie in der Woche zuvor. Nur in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps hat "Procreate" seinen Rivalen "GoodNotes 5" überholt und den ersten Platz belegt.

Weniger aufregend lief es für die Anwendung "Oje, ich wachse!", die jungen Eltern den Alltag erleichtert. Diese erhalten mit der App einen personalisierten Wochenkalender zur mentalen Entwicklung ihres Babys. Zudem können sie auf umfassende Informationen zugreifen, die empfindliche Phasen des Kleinkindes betreffen. Die nützliche App für Eltern befindet sich wie schon in der letzten Woche auf Platz sieben.

Wer Nachwuchs bekommen hat, findet auch an der App "Babyphone 3G" Gefallen. Sie versteht sich als ein universelles Video- und Audio-Tool, mit dem sich Babys aus einem anderen Zimmer über Handy oder Tablet überwachen lassen. Eltern hören jedes Geräusch und können sofort einschreiten, wenn das Kleinkind zu schreien anfängt. Die App scheint noch immer beliebt zu sein. Nach einer Pause ist sie wieder in den Charts vertreten.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49
9 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
10 Babyphone 3G TappyTaps s.r.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 FaceApp - AI Face Editor FaceApp Inc kostenlos
2 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Coin Master Moon Active kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 TIER - Scooter Sharing Tier Mobility GmbH kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Notability Ginger Labs 12,99
5 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH 8,99
9 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49
10 Bau-Simulator 3 astragon Entertainment GmbH 4,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos
5 Joyn deine Streaming App Joyn GmbH kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 aquapark.io Voodoo kostenlos
8 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Rechner - Standard + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd. kostenlos

