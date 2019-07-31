Top-Apps: Zuverlässige Helfer für junge Eltern

vor 36 Min.
"Babyphone 3G", eine App für junge Eltern, war eine Weile nicht in den Charts vertreten. Jetzt ist ihr der Wiedereinstieg gelungen. Sie ist jedoch nicht die einzige, die den Umgang mit kleinen Kindern erleichtert.
Auf den oberen Rängen der iOS-Charts sieht es fast genauso aus wie in der Woche zuvor. Nur in der Top Ten der meistgekauften iPad-Apps hat "Procreate" seinen Rivalen "GoodNotes 5" überholt und den ersten Platz belegt.
Weniger aufregend lief es für die Anwendung "Oje, ich wachse!", die jungen Eltern den Alltag erleichtert. Diese erhalten mit der App einen personalisierten Wochenkalender zur mentalen Entwicklung ihres Babys. Zudem können sie auf umfassende Informationen zugreifen, die empfindliche Phasen des Kleinkindes betreffen. Die nützliche App für Eltern befindet sich wie schon in der letzten Woche auf Platz sieben.
Wer Nachwuchs bekommen hat, findet auch an der App "Babyphone 3G" Gefallen. Sie versteht sich als ein universelles Video- und Audio-Tool, mit dem sich Babys aus einem anderen Zimmer über Handy oder Tablet überwachen lassen. Eltern hören jedes Geräusch und können sofort einschreiten, wenn das Kleinkind zu schreien anfängt. Die App scheint noch immer beliebt zu sein. Nach einer Pause ist sie wieder in den Charts vertreten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019 ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
10
Babyphone 3G
TappyTaps s.r.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
FaceApp - AI Face Editor
FaceApp Inc
kostenlos
2
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Coin Master
Moon Active
kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
10
TIER - Scooter Sharing
Tier Mobility GmbH
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Notability
Ginger Labs
12,99
5
WeatherPro for
iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
6
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
7
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
8
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2019
ADAC Medien und Reise GmbH
8,99
9
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
10
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH
4,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
4
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
5
Joyn deine Streaming App
Joyn GmbH
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
aquapark.io
Voodoo
kostenlos
8
Google Chrome
Google LLC
kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
10
Rechner - Standard +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
(dpa)
