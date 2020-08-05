Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel

vor 5 Min.
In der Ferienzeit versuchen die iOS-Gamer mit Quiz- und Denkspielen, ihre Gehirnleistung zu steigern. Besonderen Spaß macht ihnen offensichtlich auch, den Hintergrund eines Piratenfluchs aufzudecken.
(dpa-infocom)- iOS-Gamer sind in dieser Woche im Piratenfieber. Die Detektiv-Geschichten um die Drei Fragezeichen sind längst Kult. Mit "Die Drei ??? - Flaschenteufel" ist ein weiteres Krimi-Abenteuer für iOS und macOS von USM erschienen. Berlin
Es läss sich zum Preis von 7,99 Euro herunterladen. Mit Justus, Peter und Bob können die Spieler versuchen, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.
Kostenlos ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 "Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele". Mit vielen trivialen Fragen, soll sich die Gehirnleistung steigern lassen. Das Gehirnpuzzlespiel sei die perfekte Kombination aus Wissen und Kreativität, versprechen die Anbieter. Am besten selbst ausprobieren.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
8
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Trivia.io
8SEC
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Stack Blocks 3D
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7
Braindom:
Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Bullet Rush!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
USM
6,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Die drei ??? und der
Riesenkrake USM
6,99
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
9
Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden
USM
6,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
4
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Magic
Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
8
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Trivia.io
8SEC
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Stack Blocks 3D
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7
Braindom:
Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Bullet Rush!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
USM
6,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Die drei ??? und der
Riesenkrake USM
6,99
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
9
Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden
USM
6,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
4
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Magic
Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
8
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Trivia.io
8SEC
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Stack Blocks 3D
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7
Braindom:
Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Bullet Rush!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
USM
6,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Die drei ??? und der
Riesenkrake USM
6,99
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
9
Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden
USM
6,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
4
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Magic
Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
8
Bridge Constructor
Headup GmbH
2,29
9
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Good Slice
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Trivia.io
8SEC
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Stack Blocks 3D
Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7
Braindom:
Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
8
Bullet Rush!
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Die drei ??? -
Flaschenteufel USM
7,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt
USM
6,99
6
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
7
Die drei ??? und der
Riesenkrake USM
6,99
8
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 5,49
9
Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden
USM
6,99
10
60 Seconds!
Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ROBLOX
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
2
Cube Surfer!
Voodoo kostenlos
3
Fishdom Playrix
kostenlos
4
Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs
kostenlos
5
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
6
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
7
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
8
Magic
Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200805-99-50082/5
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.