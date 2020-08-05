Newsticker

NRW will bei Verstoß gegen Maskenpflicht Sofort-Bußgeld von 150 Euro einführen
  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel

Für iPhone und iPad

vor 5 Min.

Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel

In "Die drei ??? – Flaschenteufel" wird in einem spannenden Fall ermittelt und versucht, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.
In "Die drei ??? – Flaschenteufel" wird in einem spannenden Fall ermittelt und versucht, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

In der Ferienzeit versuchen die iOS-Gamer mit Quiz- und Denkspielen, ihre Gehirnleistung zu steigern. Besonderen Spaß macht ihnen offensichtlich auch, den Hintergrund eines Piratenfluchs aufzudecken.

Berlin (dpa-infocom)- iOS-Gamer sind in dieser Woche im Piratenfieber. Die Detektiv-Geschichten um die Drei Fragezeichen sind längst Kult. Mit "Die Drei ??? - Flaschenteufel" ist ein weiteres Krimi-Abenteuer für iOS und macOS von USM erschienen.

Es läss sich zum Preis von 7,99 Euro herunterladen. Mit Justus, Peter und Bob können die Spieler versuchen, die Wahrheit hinter dem Piratenfluch aufzudecken.

Kostenlos ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 "Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele". Mit vielen trivialen Fragen, soll sich die Gehirnleistung steigern lassen. Das Gehirnpuzzlespiel sei die perfekte Kombination aus Wissen und Kreativität, versprechen die Anbieter. Am besten selbst ausprobieren.

Top-Games: Gehirnpuzzelspiele und Flaschenteufel

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Trivia.io 8SEC kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Stack Blocks 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos
8 Bullet Rush! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt USM 6,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake USM 6,99
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden USM 6,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
3 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
4 Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Trivia.io 8SEC kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Stack Blocks 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos
8 Bullet Rush! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt USM 6,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake USM 6,99
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden USM 6,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
3 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
4 Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Trivia.io 8SEC kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Stack Blocks 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos
8 Bullet Rush! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt USM 6,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake USM 6,99
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden USM 6,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
3 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
4 Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
5 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
8 Bridge Constructor Headup GmbH 2,29
9 RFS - Real Flight Simulator RORTOS SRL 0,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
2 Scribble Rider Voodoo kostenlos
3 Good Slice Voodoo kostenlos
4 Trivia.io 8SEC kostenlos
5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
6 Stack Blocks 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos
7 Braindom: Gehirnpuzzlespiele MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED kostenlos
8 Bullet Rush! Voodoo kostenlos
9 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos
10 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Die drei ??? - Flaschenteufel USM 7,99
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Die drei ??? - Rätsel aus der Geisterwelt USM 6,99
6 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99
7 Die drei ??? und der Riesenkrake USM 6,99
8 The House of Da Vinci 2 Blue Brain Games 5,49
9 Die drei ??? - Schattenhelden USM 6,99
10 60 Seconds! Atomic Adventure Robot Gentleman sp. z o.o. 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
2 Cube Surfer! Voodoo kostenlos
3 Fishdom Playrix kostenlos
4 Knüpfbatik Crazy Labs kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
7 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos
8 Magic Tiles 3: Piano Game Amanotes Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
9 Tile Master - Classic Match HIGGS TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED kostenlos
10 Touchgrind BMX 2 Illusion Labs kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200805-99-50082/5 (dpa)

Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.