Im App Store: Zwei Platzhirsche in den Top Ten

Viele iOS-User sind täglich auf "Instagram" unterwegs, posten Bilder und Videos und generieren Reichweite. Die "ZOOM"-App ist inzwischen fast Standard, wenn es um virtuelle Konferenzen geht. Das Treffen der Platzhirsche in den App-Charts:

"Näher an den Menschen und Dingen, die du liebst", diesem werbewirksamen Leitspruch folgen viele Millionen User auf "Instagram". Wie sehr diese am Leben der anderen tatsächlich teil haben, steht auf einem anderen Blatt.

Fakt ist, dass "Instagram" neben Facebook und TikTok eines der beliebtesten sozialen Netzwerke weltweit ist. Wer sich oder sein Unternehmen erfolgreich vermarkten will, kommt um ein Profil nicht mehr herum. Ob Stories, Reels und IGTV: Instas bestücken ihren Feed mit spannenden Inhalten, um möglichst viele Follower anzuziehen. Rang 8 für den Charts-Dauergast.

Auch nicht das erste Mal in den Top Ten dabei ist der Videokonferenzdienst "ZOOM Cloud Meetings". Im Corona-Jahr 2020 hat sich die App zu einer der führenden in diesem Bereich entwickelt. Kein Wunder, denn das Tool ist nutzerfreundlich und funktioniert mit minimalen Störungen - im Home-Office die ideale Möglichkeit, um mit Kunden und Kollegen in Kontakt zu bleiben. "Gezoomt" wird in dieser Woche auf Rang 9.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . The Secure Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 8 Pou Zakeh Limited 1,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Pokémon UNITE The Pokemon Company kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 7 Wahl-O-Mat bpb kostenlos 8 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 8,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 6 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99 7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Poly Bridge 2 Dry Cactus 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Pokémon UNITE The Pokemon Company kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 10 Taschenrechner Air Wzp Solutions Lda kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210929-99-408613/15 (dpa)