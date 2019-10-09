Top Ten: "Call of Duty" ist beliebtester Egoshooter für iOS

vor 25 Min.
"Call of Duty" kennen viele schon als Kampfspiel für die Konsole, doch auch als iOS-Version wird der Egoshooter immer mehr nachgefragt. Das macht sich in den aktuellen Charts bemerkbar. Erstmals dabei ist zudem "SHINE - Reise des Lichts".
Der Egoshooter "Call of Duty" demonstriert in dieser Woche seine Durchschlagkraft. War das kostenlose Spiel vor sieben Tagen in den iOS-Charts noch nicht einmal vertreten, erobert es nun die Spitze.
Den Nutzern bietet "Call of Duty" Konsolequalität auf dem Mobilgerät. Sie profitieren von einer konfigurierbaren Steuerung, 3D-Grafiken und -Sounds sowie einer Sprach- und Textchat-Funktion. Dadurch lässt sich die Dramatik des Games unterwegs genauso hautnah erleben wie zu Hause vor dem Bildschirm.
Einen Neueinstieg feiert in dieser Woche auch "SHINE - Reise des Lichts". Das Spiel landet auf dem zehnten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Games und begeistert die iOS-Nutzer mit einem Abenteuer, das sie auf einer virtuellen Reise durch eine atmosphärische Welt aus Licht und Schatten erleben. Es richtet sich an all jene, die sich nach Entschleunigung sehnen und eine Auszeit vom Alltag brauchen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
3,99
4
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
3,49
5
Die Legenden von Andor
USM
2,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
7
Card Thief
Arnold Rauers
1,09
8
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
9
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
10
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Idle Capitalist
Gaga Games
kostenlos
5
PACYBITS FUT 20
PacyBits
kostenlos
6
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
7
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
8
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Icing On The Cake
Lion Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Die Legenden von Andor
USM
2,99
3
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
3,49
4
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
3,99
5
Card Thief
Arnold Rauers
1,09
6
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
2,29
7
The House of Da Vinci
Blue Brain Games
5,49
8
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
9
Geheimakte: Tunguska
Animation Arts Creative Gmbh
4,49
10
SHINE - Reise des Lichts
Fox and Sheep GmbH
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
5
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Township
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Dig it!
Raketspel AB
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
(dpa)
