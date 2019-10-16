Top Ten: Kuchen kreieren und Musik erstellen

Zwei Einsteiger beleben in dieser Woche die Game-Charts. Während eines dieser beiden Spiele den Namen eines berühmten Schlagers trägt, sich aber an Kuchenliebhaber wendet, geht es in dem anderen tatsächlich um Musik.
"Minecraft" und "Call of Duty®: Mobile" dominieren auch in dieser Woche die Charts. Während der Egoshooter weiterhin als das beliebteste kostenlose iOS-Spiel gilt, thront "Minecraft" an der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone- und iPad-Games.
Für frischen Wind sorgen zwei Einsteiger. Der eine trägt den schillernden Namen "Aber bitte mit Sahne" und weckt zunächst musikalische Assoziation. Allerdings geht es in dem Spiel nicht um Udo JÜrgens'Schlager-Hit, sondern um eine Herausforderung beim Backen. Die iOS-Nutzer sind angehalten, Kuchen zu kreieren und sie kunstvoll zu dekorieren. Das originelle Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.
Den gleichen Rang erobert "Incredibox" in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Spiele. Hier wiederum steht Musik tatsächlich im Vordergrund. iOS-Nutzer können eigene Songs erstellen und sich dabei von einer coolen Crew aus Beatboxern helfen lassen. Musik, Grafik und Animation machen die App, die sich sowohl als Spiel als auch als Tool versteht, zu einem audiovisuellen Erlebnis.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Incredibox
So Far So Good
4,49
5
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky
0,49
6
Bloons TD 5
Ninja Kiwi
3,99
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
7,99
9
Autobahn Police Simulator
Aerosoft GmbH
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
i Peel Good
Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
7
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
8
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Fun Race 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
10
Love Island The Game
Fusebox Games
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
TheoTown
blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt)
4,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Die Legenden von Andor
USM
5,99
5
Aerofly FS 2019
IPACS
7,99
6
HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer
Blue Ocean Entertainment AG
4,49
7
"OXXO"
Michal Pawlowski
2,29
8
The Room
Fireproof Games
1,09
9
Farming Simulator 18
GIANTS Software GmbH
5,49
10
Pou
Paul Salameh
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Call of Duty®: Mobile
Activision Publishing, Inc.
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
3
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
4
Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele
Wildlife Studios
kostenlos
5
Square Bird.
MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
kostenlos
6
Draw Race
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle
Coda Platform Limited
kostenlos
8
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
9
Aber bitte mit Sahne
Lion Studios
kostenlos
10
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
(dpa)
