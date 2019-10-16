15:36 Uhr

Top Ten: Kuchen kreieren und Musik erstellen

Zwei Einsteiger beleben in dieser Woche die Game-Charts. Während eines dieser beiden Spiele den Namen eines berühmten Schlagers trägt, sich aber an Kuchenliebhaber wendet, geht es in dem anderen tatsächlich um Musik.

"Minecraft" und "Call of Duty®: Mobile" dominieren auch in dieser Woche die Charts. Während der Egoshooter weiterhin als das beliebteste kostenlose iOS-Spiel gilt, thront "Minecraft" an der Spitze der meistgekauften iPhone- und iPad-Games.

Für frischen Wind sorgen zwei Einsteiger. Der eine trägt den schillernden Namen "Aber bitte mit Sahne" und weckt zunächst musikalische Assoziation. Allerdings geht es in dem Spiel nicht um Udo JÜrgens'Schlager-Hit, sondern um eine Herausforderung beim Backen. Die iOS-Nutzer sind angehalten, Kuchen zu kreieren und sie kunstvoll zu dekorieren. Das originelle Spiel schafft es in dieser Woche auf den vierten Platz der meistgekauften iPhone-Games.

Den gleichen Rang erobert "Incredibox" in der Top Ten der meistgeladenen iPhone-Spiele. Hier wiederum steht Musik tatsächlich im Vordergrund. iOS-Nutzer können eigene Songs erstellen und sich dabei von einer coolen Crew aus Beatboxern helfen lassen. Musik, Grafik und Animation machen die App, die sich sowohl als Spiel als auch als Tool versteht, zu einem audiovisuellen Erlebnis.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Incredibox So Far So Good 4,49 5 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 7 Rebel Inc. Ndemic Creations 2,29 8 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 7,99 9 Autobahn Police Simulator Aerosoft GmbH 2,29 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 5 i Peel Good Lion Studios kostenlos 6 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos 7 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Fun Race 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 10 Love Island The Game Fusebox Games kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 TheoTown blueflower UG (haftungsbeschränkt) 4,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 Die Legenden von Andor USM 5,99 5 Aerofly FS 2019 IPACS 7,99 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,49 7 "OXXO" Michal Pawlowski 2,29 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Call of Duty®: Mobile Activision Publishing, Inc. kostenlos 2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 3 Sand Balls SayGames LLC kostenlos 4 Zooba: Coole Schieß Spiele Wildlife Studios kostenlos 5 Square Bird. MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos 6 Draw Race Voodoo kostenlos 7 Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle Coda Platform Limited kostenlos 8 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 9 Aber bitte mit Sahne Lion Studios kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

Themen folgen