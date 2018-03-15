vor 52 Min.

Top Ten der iOS-Games: Klempner, Pixel-Bürger, Panzerketten Digital

Zwei Erfolgsklassiker melden sich zurück: Mit ihren jüngsten Updates halten "Die Sims Mobile" und "Super Mario Run" erneut Einzug in die iOS-Games-Charts. Auch "Tank Hero" steigt als Schwergewicht wieder in den Ring der Spieleentwickler.

In dieser Woche schaffen es ein paar alte Bekannte in die iOS-Games-Charts: Mit "Die Sims Mobile" haben die von PC und Konsole bekannten Figuren jetzt auch den Sprung auf Apples mobiles Betriebssystem geschafft.

Die schrullige Gesellschaftssimulation um die "Sims" gibt es nun bereits seit Anfang des Jahrtausends. Mit diversen Fortsetzungen für PC und Konsole eroberten die lustigen Pixel-Bürger schnell die Herzen der Games-Fans. Electronic Arts bietet "Die Sims Mobile" nun kostenlos für iPad und iPhone an.

Klotzig kleine Spielzeugpanzer kann man in "Tank Hero" von Clapfood Inc. gegeneinander antreten lassen. Es gibt wechselnde Schlachtfelder, etwa den Fußboden einer Wohnung oder eine Billardplatte. Nachwuchs-Offiziere können ihre Fähigkeiten an der Kanone online mit anderen Spielern messen. Das Spiel kostet 49 Cent. Also: Feuer frei!

Neben "Die Sims Mobile" hat es mit "Super Mario Run" von Nintendo ein weiterer Videospiel-Veteran auf iOS geschafft. Wo Mario drauf steht, ist auch Mario drin: Hier wird gelaufen, gehüpft, Cooper-Trooper gejagd usw. Der Klempner mit der roten Mütze weiß auch als mobile Version zu unterhalten. Ein kleiner Wermutstropfen: Der Download des Games ist zwar zunächst kostenlos, zum Freischalten aller Level werden jedoch später 5,49 Euro fällig.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 4 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49 5 Nexomon LIME TURTLE, INC. 1,09 6 Bloons TD 5 Ninja Kiwi 3,99 7 Evoland 2 Playdigious 7,99 8 Tank Hero Clapfoot Inc. 0,49 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 2 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 3 Sky Ball Ketchapp kostenlos 4 Würdest du lieber? - WDL Alexandre Aminot kostenlos 5 Baseball Boy! Voodoo kostenlos 6 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos 7 Knife Hit Ketchapp kostenlos 8 Score! Match First Touch Games Ltd. kostenlos 9 Wort Kreuz WePlay Technologies kostenlos 10 Snake VS Block Voodoo kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 3 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 4 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 5 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 6 Bloons TD 5 HD Ninja Kiwi 3,49 7 RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic Atari 6,99 8 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX INC 0,49 9 The House of da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Evoland 2 Playdigious 7,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Die Sims™ Mobile Electronic Arts kostenlos 2 Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen Easybrain kostenlos 3 Talking Tom Camp Outfit7 Limited kostenlos 4 Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel Easybrain kostenlos 5 Toon Blast Peak Games kostenlos 6 Score! Match First Touch Games Ltd. kostenlos 7 ARD Quiz Erstes Deutsches Fernsehen kostenlos 8 Super Mario Run Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos 9 Once Upon a Tower Pomelo Games kostenlos 10 Homescapes Playrix Games kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekauft iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games (dpa)

