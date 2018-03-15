Top Ten der iOS-Games: Klempner, Pixel-Bürger, Panzerketten

vor 52 Min.
Zwei Erfolgsklassiker melden sich zurück: Mit ihren jüngsten Updates halten "Die Sims Mobile" und "Super Mario Run" erneut Einzug in die iOS-Games-Charts. Auch "Tank Hero" steigt als Schwergewicht wieder in den Ring der Spieleentwickler.
In dieser Woche schaffen es ein paar alte Bekannte in die iOS-Games-Charts: Mit "Die Sims Mobile" haben die von PC und Konsole bekannten Figuren jetzt auch den Sprung auf Apples mobiles Betriebssystem geschafft.
Die schrullige Gesellschaftssimulation um die "Sims" gibt es nun bereits seit Anfang des Jahrtausends. Mit diversen Fortsetzungen für PC und Konsole eroberten die lustigen Pixel-Bürger schnell die Herzen der Games-Fans. Electronic Arts bietet "Die Sims Mobile" nun kostenlos für iPad und iPhone an.
Klotzig kleine Spielzeugpanzer kann man in "Tank Hero" von Clapfood Inc. gegeneinander antreten lassen. Es gibt wechselnde Schlachtfelder, etwa den Fußboden einer Wohnung oder eine Billardplatte. Nachwuchs-Offiziere können ihre Fähigkeiten an der Kanone online mit anderen Spielern messen. Das Spiel kostet 49 Cent. Also: Feuer frei!
Neben "Die Sims Mobile" hat es mit "Super Mario Run" von Nintendo ein weiterer Videospiel-Veteran auf iOS geschafft. Wo Mario drauf steht, ist auch Mario drin: Hier wird gelaufen, gehüpft, Cooper-Trooper gejagd usw. Der Klempner mit der roten Mütze weiß auch als mobile Version zu unterhalten. Ein kleiner Wermutstropfen: Der Download des Games ist zwar zunächst kostenlos, zum Freischalten aller Level werden jedoch später 5,49 Euro fällig.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|2
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|3
|Earn to Die 2
|Not Doppler
|0,49
|4
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|5
|Nexomon
|LIME TURTLE, INC.
|1,09
|6
|Bloons TD 5
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,99
|7
|Evoland 2
|Playdigious
|7,99
|8
|Tank Hero
|Clapfoot Inc.
|0,49
|9
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|10
|Pocket Build
|MoonBear LTD
|1,09
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Die Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|2
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Sky Ball
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|4
|Würdest du lieber? - WDL
|Alexandre Aminot
|kostenlos
|5
|Baseball Boy!
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|6
|Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|7
|Knife Hit
|Ketchapp
|kostenlos
|8
|Score! Match
|First Touch Games Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Wort Kreuz
|WePlay Technologies
|kostenlos
|10
|Snake VS Block
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|3
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|4
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|5
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|6
|Bloons TD 5 HD
|Ninja Kiwi
|3,49
|7
|RollerCoaster Tycoon® Classic
|Atari
|6,99
|8
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX INC
|0,49
|9
|The House of da Vinci
|Blue Brain Games
|5,49
|10
|Evoland 2
|Playdigious
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Die Sims™ Mobile
|Electronic Arts
|kostenlos
|2
|Pixel Art - Malen nach Zahlen
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|3
|Talking Tom Camp
|Outfit7 Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|Puzzles - Puzzle-Spiel
|Easybrain
|kostenlos
|5
|Toon Blast
|Peak Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Score! Match
|First Touch Games Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|ARD Quiz
|Erstes Deutsches Fernsehen
|kostenlos
|8
|Super Mario Run
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|9
|Once Upon a Tower
|Pomelo Games
|kostenlos
|10
|Homescapes
|Playrix Games
|kostenlos
