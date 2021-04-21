Top Ten: iOS-Gamer gehen auf eine mysteriöse Suche

Die Gamer-Gemeinde knippst in dieser Woche viele Fotos. Ein düsteres Spiel, das mit Fotoerkennung arbeitet, zieht sie in ihren Bann. "Nicht denken, sondern zersäbeln" lautet das Motto eines weiteren sehr beliebten Spiels.

In dieser Woche begeben sich iOS-Gamer auf eine mysteriöse Suche. Das Spiel "Polarized!" ist zwar kein ganz so geheimer Geheimtipp mehr, aber deswegen nicht weniger spannend. Zuletzt machte das Spiel als Gewinner des Deutschen Computerspielpreis auf sich aufmerksam.

"Polarized!" ist das erste Spiel, das durch Bilderkennung gesteuert wird. Der Spieler macht Fotos von echten Objekten. Mit einer Apple-Technologie für maschinelles Lernen integriert die Geschichte die echten Fotos in die Spielwelt - spannendend, experimentell und auf Platz 8 der Game-Charts.

Etwas simpler, aber nicht weniger spaßig ist die aktuelle Nummer 1 der Charts "Slice It All!". Die einzige Aufgabe des Spielers besteht darin, alle Gegenstände und Objekte, die sich ihm in den Weg stellen, möglichst schnell zu zerschneiden - ein kurzweiliges Vergnügen für zwischendurch.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 5 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Northgard Playdigious 8,99 8 Polarized! – MonkeyBox 1 TheCodingMonkeys 1,99 9 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos 2 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 3 Sword Play! Ninja-Schlitzer 3D AI Games FZ kostenlos 4 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 5 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 6 Water Sort Puzzle IEC GLOBAL PTY LTD kostenlos 7 AFK Arena Lilith Games kostenlos 8 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos 9 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 10 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Northgard Playdigious 8,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 8 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49 9 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09 10 Cluedo: Die Offizielle Edition Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos 4 Parking Jam 3D Popcore GmbH kostenlos 5 DOP 2: Delete One Part SayGames LLC kostenlos 6 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 7 Clash of Clans Supercell kostenlos 8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co. , Ltd. kostenlos 9 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 10 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

