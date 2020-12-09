Über Cartoons lachen oder selbst etwas zeichnen

Newsticker

Mit der App Ruthe Cartoons hat man Zugriff auf rund 150 Cartoons des Zeichners.
Bild: Apple (dpa)

In dieser Woche wird es bunt in den iOS-App-Charts. Mit dabei sind unter anderem die offizielle App eines deutschen Cartoonisten und eine Software zum Erstellen von Zeichnungen, Bildern und Skizzen.

Die Cartoons des deutschen Künstlers Ralph Ruthe kennen viele Menschen aus den sozialen Netzwerken. Nun gibt es eine offizielle Ruthe-App, die Ruthes Kultfiguren aufs Handy bringt. Wer lieber selbst kreativ wird, wird diese Woche in den Charts ebenfalls fündig.

In dieser Woche wird es in den iOS-App-Charts ziemlich lustig. Die App "Ruthe Cartoons" ermöglicht den Nutzern Zugriff auf rund 150 Comics des Zeichners. Die kultigen Figuren von Künstler Ralph Ruthe können darüber hinaus als Emojis oder Sticker versendet werden.

Die Zeichenapp "Procreate" begeistert immer noch die iOS-Nutzer und lässt das iPad zur Leinwand werden. Die App richtet sich an ambitionierte Zeichnerinnen und Zeichner und bietet ein Vielzahl von verschiedenen digitalen Pinseln und ein sogenanntes Ebenensystem, mit dem Zeichnungen Stück für Stück aufgebaut werden können. Ein Atelier zum Mitnehmen.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 food with love Food with love 3,99
4 Ruthe Cartoons U-Apps 1,09
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG 3,49
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
9 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
8 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 14,99
6 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Human Anatomy Atlas 2021 Visible Body 27,99
9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 14,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
8 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
10 Little Alchemy Jakub Koziol kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:201209-99-625398/3 (dpa)

