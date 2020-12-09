Über Cartoons lachen oder selbst etwas zeichnen

vor 3 Min.
In dieser Woche wird es bunt in den iOS-App-Charts. Mit dabei sind unter anderem die offizielle App eines deutschen Cartoonisten und eine Software zum Erstellen von Zeichnungen, Bildern und Skizzen.
Die Cartoons des deutschen Künstlers Ralph Ruthe kennen viele Menschen aus den sozialen Netzwerken. Nun gibt es eine offizielle Ruthe-App, die Ruthes Kultfiguren aufs Handy bringt. Wer lieber selbst kreativ wird, wird diese Woche in den Charts ebenfalls fündig.
In dieser Woche wird es in den iOS-App-Charts ziemlich lustig. Die App "Ruthe Cartoons" ermöglicht den Nutzern Zugriff auf rund 150 Comics des Zeichners. Die kultigen Figuren von Künstler Ralph Ruthe können darüber hinaus als Emojis oder Sticker versendet werden.
Die Zeichenapp "Procreate" begeistert immer noch die iOS-Nutzer und lässt das iPad zur Leinwand werden. Die App richtet sich an ambitionierte Zeichnerinnen und Zeichner und bietet ein Vielzahl von verschiedenen digitalen Pinseln und ein sogenanntes Ebenensystem, mit dem Zeichnungen Stück für Stück aufgebaut werden können. Ein Atelier zum Mitnehmen.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|4
|Ruthe Cartoons
|U-Apps
|1,09
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|7
|WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp
|XAN Software GmbH & Co. KG
|3,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|10
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|2
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|9
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|Amazon
|Amazon
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|14,99
|6
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Human Anatomy Atlas 2021
|Visible Body
|27,99
|9
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|14,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Little Alchemy
|Jakub Koziol
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
