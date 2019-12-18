Vom Kleinunternehmer zum Multimillionär

vor 8 Min.
Für Fans von realitätsnahen Wirtschaftssimulationsspielen ist "Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator" ein kurzweiliger Spielspaß. "Black Desert Mobile" punktet hingegen mit Kämpfen und Abenteuern in perfekt animierten Fantasiewelten.
Während sich die Top drei der Game-Charts seit Wochen unerschütterlich halten, kommt mit dem Einstieg von zwei beliebten
Games in die Top 10 Bewegung in die Charts.
In dieser Woche mit Platz neun noch knapp in den Top 10 befindet sich das Strategiespiel "
Hotel Empire Tycoon - Idle Game Manager Simulator". Mit einem kleinen Hotel startend hat der Spieler die Chance, durch die richtigen Management-Entscheidungen ein riesiges Hotelimperium aufzubauen. Zum Tourismusprofi kann jedoch nur werden, wer immer wieder neue Anreize für die Gäste schafft, Gewinne strategisch investiert und effiziente Personalentscheidungen trifft.
Ebenfalls populär zeigt sich das Rollenspiel "Black Desert Mobile". Eine beeindruckende Grafik und überwältigende Animation entführen den Spieler in eine Welt voller spannender Abenteuer. Mit einem individuell erstellten Charakter bestreitet der Spieler dynamische
Kämpfe, durchstreift fantastische Landschaften und trifft auf bezaubernde tierische Begleiter und Charaktere.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,29
6
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
9
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
10
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
2
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3
Off the Rails 3D
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Push'em all
Voodoo
kostenlos
5
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
6
BlockuDoku: Block-Puzzle-Spiel
Easybrain
kostenlos
7
Pimp My Car
Ceyhun Tasci
kostenlos
8
Rescue Cut - Rope Puzzle
MarkApp Co. Ltd
kostenlos
9
Hotel Empire Tycoon Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Subway Surfers
Kiloo
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
4
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
5
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue
Brain Games 5,49
6
Bau-Simulator 3
astragon Entertainment GmbH 2,29
7
Rebel Inc.
Ndemic Creations
2,29
8
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
9
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
5,49
10
Terraforming Mars
Asmodee Digital
9,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2
Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
3
Off the Rails 3D
Kwalee
kostenlos
4
Black Desert Mobile
Pearl Abyss Corp.
kostenlos
5
Blöck Zusammenführen
Lei Guo kostenlos
6
Sand Balls
SayGames LLC kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Ink Inc. -
Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Hotel Empire Tycoon Digital Things
kostenlos
10
Jigsaw Puzzle HD Puzzle-spiele Veraxen Ltd
kostenlos
(dpa)
