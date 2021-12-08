Top-Apps: Thermomix-Rezepte, Safari-Feature und Notizblock

Die besinnliche Zeit vor Weihnachten steht für Genuss und Geselligkeit. Oft wird gemeinsam gegessen und man sitzt anschließend noch lange zusammen. Doch manchmal weiß man einfach nicht, was man kochen soll.
Vielleicht steht auch deswegen die Rezept-App "food with love" (3,99 Euro) unter den Top Ten der Woche. Mit über 1000 kreativen Thermomix-Rezepten und einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen erweist sich die App als nützlicher Küchenhelfer. Dabei sind die Kategorien übersichtlich sortiert, und mit einer Suchfunktion landet man schnell bei den richtigen Gerichten. Ganz egal ob nur ein kleiner Snack oder das große Dinner.
In dieser Woche fällt außerdem eine Safari-Erweiterung auf: "Vinegar - Tube Cleaner". Für 1,99 Euro kümmert sich der Dienst um die Darstellung eingebetteter Youtube-Videos und das Ausblenden unerwünschter Werbung. Per Bild-in-Bild-Modus lassen sich Videos in einem kleinen Fenster anzeigen. Außerdem gibt es einen Schnellzugriff, um die Auflösung zu ändern, und eine Skipfunktion. Nicht sicher ist allerdings, wie Google/Youtube auf dieses Tool reagiert. Das nächste Systemupdate könnte schon sein Aus bedeuten.
Auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps steht in dieser Woche eine Notiz-App: "Notability" von "Ginger Labs". Und das ist kein Wunder, denn es gibt immer etwas zu notieren - sei es der Einkaufszettel oder eben die Vorlesung in der Uni, die man mitschreiben muss. Der digitale Notizblock akzeptiert Handschriftliches oder Getipptes und erfasst auch Audiokommentare und krakelige Skizzen. Außerdem lassen sich unkompliziert Dokumente oder Fotos einfügen. Für viele iOS-Nutzer daher eine beliebte Stütze im Alltag.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|6
|Vinegar - Tube Cleaner
|And a Dinosaur
|1,99
|7
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|9
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|5
|Affinity Photo
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|6
|Affinity Designer
|Serif Labs
|9,99
|7
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|Vinegar - Tube Cleaner
|And a Dinosaur
|1,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Rocket League Sideswipe
|Psyonix LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|7
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|Messenger for WhatsApp & More
|Baris Gungor
|kostenlos
|9
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|10
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211208-99-300352/7 (dpa)
