Top-Apps: Thermomix-Rezepte, Safari-Feature und Notizblock

Was soll ich bloß heute kochen? Manchmal fehlt einfach die richtige Inspiration. Das lässt sich mit einer App ändern. Außerdem in den dieswöchigen App-Charts: eine hilfreiche Browser-Erweiterung für Safari und ein digitaler Notizblock.

Die besinnliche Zeit vor Weihnachten steht für Genuss und Geselligkeit. Oft wird gemeinsam gegessen und man sitzt anschließend noch lange zusammen. Doch manchmal weiß man einfach nicht, was man kochen soll.

Vielleicht steht auch deswegen die Rezept-App "food with love" (3,99 Euro) unter den Top Ten der Woche. Mit über 1000 kreativen Thermomix-Rezepten und einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen erweist sich die App als nützlicher Küchenhelfer. Dabei sind die Kategorien übersichtlich sortiert, und mit einer Suchfunktion landet man schnell bei den richtigen Gerichten. Ganz egal ob nur ein kleiner Snack oder das große Dinner.

In dieser Woche fällt außerdem eine Safari-Erweiterung auf: "Vinegar - Tube Cleaner". Für 1,99 Euro kümmert sich der Dienst um die Darstellung eingebetteter Youtube-Videos und das Ausblenden unerwünschter Werbung. Per Bild-in-Bild-Modus lassen sich Videos in einem kleinen Fenster anzeigen. Außerdem gibt es einen Schnellzugriff, um die Auflösung zu ändern, und eine Skipfunktion. Nicht sicher ist allerdings, wie Google/Youtube auf dieses Tool reagiert. Das nächste Systemupdate könnte schon sein Aus bedeuten.

Auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps steht in dieser Woche eine Notiz-App: "Notability" von "Ginger Labs". Und das ist kein Wunder, denn es gibt immer etwas zu notieren - sei es der Einkaufszettel oder eben die Vorlesung in der Uni, die man mitschreiben muss. Der digitale Notizblock akzeptiert Handschriftliches oder Getipptes und erfasst auch Audiokommentare und krakelige Skizzen. Außerdem lassen sich unkompliziert Dokumente oder Fotos einfügen. Für viele iOS-Nutzer daher eine beliebte Stütze im Alltag.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Vinegar - Tube Cleaner And a Dinosaur 1,99 7 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 3 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 6 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 9,99 6 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 9,99 7 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 10 Vinegar - Tube Cleaner And a Dinosaur 1,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Rocket League Sideswipe Psyonix LLC kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 8 Messenger for WhatsApp & More Baris Gungor kostenlos 9 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 10 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

