iOS-App-Charts: Campingtipps und ein Sonos-Update

Die Corona-Warn-App steht weiter an der Spitze der Download-Charts im App Store. Neu dabei ist dagegen ein Camping-Reiseführer - passend zum Reisen in Zeiten der Pandemie.
Reisen sind trotz Corona-Krise wieder möglich - die ganz großen Trips in die Ferne, ob per Flugzeug oder Kreuzfahrtschiff, fallen aber weiter aus. Die Alternative für viele: Camping.
Offensichtlich steht dabei die App "
Camping Stellplatz 2020" (8,99 Euro) unter Campern hoch im Kurs. Mit Zugriff auf 17 000 Campingplätze in ADAC und Europa, ausführlichen Beschreibungen und aktuellen Angeboten will das Programm Neulinge, aber natürlich auch alte Camping-Hasen bei ihren Wohnwagen- oder Wohnmobil-Trips unterstützen. Deutschland
Neu unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche ist auch "Sonos". Damit lassen sich Lautsprecher und andere Geräte des gleichnamigen Herstellers steuern. Wichtig dabei: Den Namen "Sonos" trägt nun die neue App S2. Sie ist allerdings nicht mehr mit allen Sonos-Geräten kompatibel - wer noch einen älteren Lautsprecher daheim hat, muss eventuell die alte App verwenden. Sie steht nun unter dem Namen "Sonos S1 Controller" weiter im App Store.
Mehr als 1000 Rezepte für 3,99 Euro - das klingt fair, oder? Diesen Deal bietet "Food with Love", ein digitales Kochbuch speziell für den Thermomix. Die App bietet unter anderem Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen, eine Favoritenliste und eine flexible Suchfunktion - zum Beispiel nach Zutaten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
5
food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020
ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
10
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,99
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 21,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
food with love
Food with love
3,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
