Digitale Notizen und eine Konzentrationshilfe

Auf der Arbeit oder in der Uni - ab und an muss man sich Notizen machen. In der Realität sieht das dann oftmals so aus: Zwei gelbe Zettel, ein halbseitig bekritzeltes DIN-A4 Papier und am besten noch eine Sprachnotiz sollen daran erinnern, was ansteht. Das geht einfacher:
Vielleicht steht auch deshalb in dieser Woche "GoodNotes 5" auf dem ersten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps. Mit dem Dienst kann man auf dem iPad handschriftliche Zeichnungen und Notizen anfertigen und dort Fotos einbetten. Die Suchfunktion innerhalb der Niederschriften stellt sich als besonders hilfreich heraus, denn meistens verliert man den Überblick über die eigene Zettel-Wirtschaft. Für einen reibungslosen Austausch mit anderen Geräten, lassen sich die Dateien in allen gängigen Formaten exportieren.
Auch die nächste App passt irgendwie zum Thema. Es geht um Produktivität, um die Arbeit, um das, was heute noch geschafft werden will. Doch nebst Handys und Devices lässt es sich oft nur kurzweilig konzentriert arbeiten. Bereits durch ein kurzes Aufleuchten des Display lassen sich die meisten Smartphone-Besitzer ablenken. Die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert", soll dabei helfen, während der Arbeit oder dem Home Schooling fokussiert zu bleiben. Ziel ist es zum Smartphone-freien Arbeiten zu motivieren. Die Idee funktioniert mittels eines Baums, den Nutzer pflanzen. Wer länger als eine halbe Stunde nicht zum Smartphone greift, der bekommt einen ausgewachsenen, virtuellen Baum, der später Teil eines Waldes werden könnte. Vorausgesetzt, es ruft keiner an.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|6
|Football Manager 2022 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|10
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte
|Schwarz IT KG
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|PUBG Mobile: Arcane
|KRAFTON Inc
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|5
|Football Manager 2022 Mobile
|SEGA
|9,99
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|MyScript Calculator
|MyScript
|2,99
|10
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|PUBG Mobile: Arcane
|KRAFTON Inc
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Messenger für WhatsApp iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|kostenlos
|4
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|5
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|6
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|7
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
Meistgeladen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211117-99-30552/5
