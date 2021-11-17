Digitale Notizen und eine Konzentrationshilfe

In dieser Woche stehen die App-Charts ganz im Zeichen der Produktivität. Es geht um digitale Mitschriften und wie man möglichst fokussiert arbeitet - ohne Ablenkung. Zwei hilfreiche Tools für den Arbeitsalltag.

Auf der Arbeit oder in der Uni - ab und an muss man sich Notizen machen. In der Realität sieht das dann oftmals so aus: Zwei gelbe Zettel, ein halbseitig bekritzeltes DIN-A4 Papier und am besten noch eine Sprachnotiz sollen daran erinnern, was ansteht. Das geht einfacher:

Vielleicht steht auch deshalb in dieser Woche "GoodNotes 5" auf dem ersten Platz der meistgekauften iPad-Apps. Mit dem Dienst kann man auf dem iPad handschriftliche Zeichnungen und Notizen anfertigen und dort Fotos einbetten. Die Suchfunktion innerhalb der Niederschriften stellt sich als besonders hilfreich heraus, denn meistens verliert man den Überblick über die eigene Zettel-Wirtschaft. Für einen reibungslosen Austausch mit anderen Geräten, lassen sich die Dateien in allen gängigen Formaten exportieren.

Auch die nächste App passt irgendwie zum Thema. Es geht um Produktivität, um die Arbeit, um das, was heute noch geschafft werden will. Doch nebst Handys und Devices lässt es sich oft nur kurzweilig konzentriert arbeiten. Bereits durch ein kurzes Aufleuchten des Display lassen sich die meisten Smartphone-Besitzer ablenken. Die App "Forest - Bleib fokussiert", soll dabei helfen, während der Arbeit oder dem Home Schooling fokussiert zu bleiben. Ziel ist es zum Smartphone-freien Arbeiten zu motivieren. Die Idee funktioniert mittels eines Baums, den Nutzer pflanzen. Wer länger als eine halbe Stunde nicht zum Smartphone greift, der bekommt einen ausgewachsenen, virtuellen Baum, der später Teil eines Waldes werden könnte. Vorausgesetzt, es ruft keiner an.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99 5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99 6 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 8 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 4 Kaufland : Angebote & Prospekte Schwarz IT KG kostenlos 5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 6 PUBG Mobile: Arcane KRAFTON Inc kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 10 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99 4 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99 5 Football Manager 2022 Mobile SEGA 9,99 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99 7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99 8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 9 MyScript Calculator MyScript 2,99 10 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 2,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 PUBG Mobile: Arcane KRAFTON Inc kostenlos 2 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Messenger für WhatsApp iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos 4 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 7 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos 8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211117-99-30552/5 (dpa)