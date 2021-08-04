Ein Reiseführer und eine Zeichen-App für unterwegs

Skizzen anfertigen, Mitschriften und Designs entwickeln- und das am besten mobil: viele Digitalkünstler brauchen solche Tools.
Auf Platz 2 der meistgekauften Ipad-Apps steht in dieser Woche die üppig ausgestattete Zeichen-App "Procreate" (10,99 Euro). Mit einer großen Auswahl an Pinseln, Stiften und Farben sind von Kalligraphien über Airbrush-Gemälden fast alles möglich. Die App ist zudem kompatibel mit dem "Apple Pencil" und man kann bei Import und Export mit den gängigen Dateiformaten arbeiten. Die Bedienoberfläche wirkt aufgeräumt und schnell verständlich. Außerdem lassen sich eigenen Schnellmenüs konfigurieren. Insgesamt überzeugt "Procreate" vor allem beim Zeichnen und seiner professionellen Bedienung - ein gutes Tool für alle kreativen Köpfe.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen und gerade in Ferienzeiten gefragt: "Google Maps - Transit & Essen". Die App von "Google LLC". klettert in dieser Woche auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen Apps. Mit Echtzeitinformationen verpasst man keine Bahn und hat weltweit Zugriff auf Informationen zu Unternehmen und Restaurants, deren Öffnungszeiten und Menüs. Außerdem verfügt der Dienst über eine schnelle Routenplanung und Anpassung an die jeweilige Verkehrslage.
Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|
|5
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarpeta Studio AS
|3,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung
|moonrunnder GmbH
|4,99
|10
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|NINA
|Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Run Rich 3D
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|10
|Snapchat
|Snap, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|My Chuld Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Monopoly
|Marmelade Game Studio
|4,49
|9
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|10
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Youtube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|5
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|6
|ZDFmediathek
|ZDF
|kostenlos
|7
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|Meine Talking Angela 2
|Outfit7
|kostenlos
|10
|ARD-Mediathek
|ARD online
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
Meistgeladen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210728-99-575799/5 (dpa)
