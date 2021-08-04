Ein Reiseführer und eine Zeichen-App für unterwegs

Unterwegs im Urlaub ohne Reiseführer und Navi? Das kann sich schnell rächen. Vielleicht ist auch deshalb in dieser Woche ein solches Tool unter den Top Ten. Außerdem begeistert eine Zeichen-App die iOS-Nutzer.

Skizzen anfertigen, Mitschriften und Designs entwickeln- und das am besten mobil: viele Digitalkünstler brauchen solche Tools.

Auf Platz 2 der meistgekauften Ipad-Apps steht in dieser Woche die üppig ausgestattete Zeichen-App "Procreate" (10,99 Euro). Mit einer großen Auswahl an Pinseln, Stiften und Farben sind von Kalligraphien über Airbrush-Gemälden fast alles möglich. Die App ist zudem kompatibel mit dem "Apple Pencil" und man kann bei Import und Export mit den gängigen Dateiformaten arbeiten. Die Bedienoberfläche wirkt aufgeräumt und schnell verständlich. Außerdem lassen sich eigenen Schnellmenüs konfigurieren. Insgesamt überzeugt "Procreate" vor allem beim Zeichnen und seiner professionellen Bedienung - ein gutes Tool für alle kreativen Köpfe.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen und gerade in Ferienzeiten gefragt: "Google Maps - Transit & Essen". Die App von "Google LLC". klettert in dieser Woche auf Platz 3 der meistgeladenen Apps. Mit Echtzeitinformationen verpasst man keine Bahn und hat weltweit Zugriff auf Informationen zu Unternehmen und Restaurants, deren Öffnungszeiten und Menüs. Außerdem verfügt der Dienst über eine schnelle Routenplanung und Anpassung an die jeweilige Verkehrslage.

Top iPhone Apps Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 5 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarpeta Studio AS 3,49 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 9 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunnder GmbH 4,99 10 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos 3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 4 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 5 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 Run Rich 3D Voodoo kostenlos 10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 My Chuld Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49 5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Monopoly Marmelade Game Studio 4,49 9 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99 10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Youtube Google LLC kostenlos 4 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 5 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos 6 ZDFmediathek ZDF kostenlos 7 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Meine Talking Angela 2 Outfit7 kostenlos 10 ARD-Mediathek ARD online kostenlos

