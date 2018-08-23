iOS-App-Charts: Foto-App, Videoschnitt und freies Zeichnen

In den App-Charts geht es diese Woche sehr kreativ zu. Fotografen, die hohe Ansprüche stellen, sollten einen Blick in die Download-Hitparade riskieren. Außerdem dabei: Eine App zum Filmen und Teilen cooler Videos und eine App für Künstler.
Eine Foto-App wurde in der vergangenen Woche besonders häufig gekauft: "SLR Camera". Kreative Social-Media-Fans werden mit "Tik Tok" ihren Spaß haben. Wer gerne zeichnet oder malt, sollte unbedingt ein Auge auf die App "Procreate" werfen.
Die App "SLR Camera" (0,49 Euro) von Fulvio Scichilone bietet eine große Zahl professioneller Bearbeitungswerkzeuge, die sonst nur in teueren Bildbearbeitungsprogrammen vorliegen. Stolze 146 Filter stehen dem Nutzer zur Verfügung. Die Bildeinstellungen lassen sich automatisch oder per Hand anpassen. Außerdem praktisch: Die Software kann Fotos auch in dem Rohdatenformat RAW abspeichern, das die Bildinformationen in unbearbeiteter Form enthält.
"Tik Tok" (kostenfrei, aber In-App-Käufe möglich) von musical.ly Inc. bietet Zugang zu einer weltweiten Video-Community. Kurze Videos, die mit der Lieblingsmusik und zahlreichen Stickern und Filtern bearbeitet werden, können mit Nutzern überall auf dem Globus geteilt werden. Mit den Bearbeitungstools können Videoclips problemlos geschnitten und zusammengefügt werden.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
"Procreate" (10,99 Euro) von Savage Interactive Pty. Ltd. gehört zu den wichtigsten Zeichenprogrammen für das iPad. Mit einem kompletten Werkzeugkasten für Künstler können mobil digitale Bilder und Grafiken erstellt werden. Dafür stehen 136 verschiedene Pinsel und ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem zur Verfügung. Kreative kommen hier voll auf ihre Kosten.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
7
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
7
Tik Tok
musical.ly Inc.
kostenlos
8
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
8
Papers, Please
3909
8,99
9
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
10
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
9
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
7
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
7
Tik Tok
musical.ly Inc.
kostenlos
8
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
8
Papers, Please
3909
8,99
9
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
10
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
9
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
7
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
7
Tik Tok
musical.ly Inc.
kostenlos
8
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
8
Papers, Please
3909
8,99
9
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
10
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
9
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
3,49
7
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
8
Sky Guide
Fifth Star Labs LLC
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Weather Pro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
2
Hello Stars
Fastone Games
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
Gaga Games
kostenlos
7
Tik Tok
musical.ly Inc.
kostenlos
8
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
9
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 4
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
3
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
4
LightX
Andor Communications Private Limite
3,49
5
Notability
Ginger Labs
10,99
6
WeatherPro for iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
0,99
7
DSLR Camera
Fulvio Scichilone
0,49
8
Papers, Please
3909
8,99
9
WzPad für WhatsApp Pro
ZR Apps
3,49
10
PDF Expert von Readdle
Readdle Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
3
YouTube
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google, Inc.
kostenlos
6
Helix Jump
Voodoo
kostenlos
7
Fortnite
Epic Games
kostenlos
8
WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad
ZR Apps
kostenlos
9
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
10
Spotify Music
Spotify Ltd.
kostenlos
Themen Folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.