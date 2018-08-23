09:46 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Foto-App, Videoschnitt und freies Zeichnen Digital

In den App-Charts geht es diese Woche sehr kreativ zu. Fotografen, die hohe Ansprüche stellen, sollten einen Blick in die Download-Hitparade riskieren. Außerdem dabei: Eine App zum Filmen und Teilen cooler Videos und eine App für Künstler.

Eine Foto-App wurde in der vergangenen Woche besonders häufig gekauft: "SLR Camera". Kreative Social-Media-Fans werden mit "Tik Tok" ihren Spaß haben. Wer gerne zeichnet oder malt, sollte unbedingt ein Auge auf die App "Procreate" werfen.

Die App "SLR Camera" (0,49 Euro) von Fulvio Scichilone bietet eine große Zahl professioneller Bearbeitungswerkzeuge, die sonst nur in teueren Bildbearbeitungsprogrammen vorliegen. Stolze 146 Filter stehen dem Nutzer zur Verfügung. Die Bildeinstellungen lassen sich automatisch oder per Hand anpassen. Außerdem praktisch: Die Software kann Fotos auch in dem Rohdatenformat RAW abspeichern, das die Bildinformationen in unbearbeiteter Form enthält.

"Tik Tok" (kostenfrei, aber In-App-Käufe möglich) von musical.ly Inc. bietet Zugang zu einer weltweiten Video-Community. Kurze Videos, die mit der Lieblingsmusik und zahlreichen Stickern und Filtern bearbeitet werden, können mit Nutzern überall auf dem Globus geteilt werden. Mit den Bearbeitungstools können Videoclips problemlos geschnitten und zusammengefügt werden.

"Procreate" (10,99 Euro) von Savage Interactive Pty. Ltd. gehört zu den wichtigsten Zeichenprogrammen für das iPad. Mit einem kompletten Werkzeugkasten für Künstler können mobil digitale Bilder und Grafiken erstellt werden. Dafür stehen 136 verschiedene Pinsel und ein umfangreiches Ebenensystem zur Verfügung. Kreative kommen hier voll auf ihre Kosten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 DSLR Camera Fulvio Scichilone 0,49 5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,49 7 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49 8 Sky Guide Fifth Star Labs LLC 3,49 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 10 Weather Pro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos 5 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Gaga Games kostenlos 7 Tik Tok musical.ly Inc. kostenlos 8 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 9 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 4 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 3 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 4 LightX Andor Communications Private Limite 3,49 5 Notability Ginger Labs 10,99 6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 DSLR Camera Fulvio Scichilone 0,49 8 Papers, Please 3909 8,99 9 WzPad für WhatsApp Pro ZR Apps 3,49 10 PDF Expert von Readdle Readdle Inc. 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos 3 YouTube Google, Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google, Inc. kostenlos 6 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 7 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 8 WzPad für WhatsApp für iPad ZR Apps kostenlos 9 Amazon Amazon kostenlos 10 Spotify Music Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

