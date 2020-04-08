13:31 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Fotografenwerkzeug und Messenger-Apps vorne

Mit der App «TouchRetouch» können auch Laien in die Welt der Bildbearbeitung einsteigen.

In der Coronakrise greifen viele iOS-Nutzer aktuell vor allem auf Kommunikationstools zurück. In den App-Charts landet eine solche App in dieser Woche ganz vorne. Außerdem beliebt ist ein Programm, mit dem Bildbearbeitung zum Kinderspiel wird.

Aufgrund der aktuellen Kontaktbeschränkungen finden viele geschäftliche und private Termine zur Zeit nur virtuell via Webcam statt.

Davon profitiert die kostenlose App "Zoom", die auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet. Bis zu 100 Teilnehmer können sich hier zu einer Videokonferenz zusammenfinden - und das ganz ohne Anmeldung.

Auch die App "Houseparty" hilft gegen die Vereinsamung in häuslicher Isolation. Das kostenlose Programm bietet neben der Funktion von Videocalls mit mehreren Teilnehmern auch die Möglichkeit des gemeinsamen Spielens von Minigames. Das Angebot ist beliebt und so reiht sich die App auf Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps ein.

Viele Hobbyfotografen kennen das Problem: das eigentlich perfekte Urlaubsmotiv wird getrübt durch einen störenden Mast oder Touristen, die durchs Bild laufen. Abhilfe schafft hier die 2,29 Euro teure App "TouchRetouch", die es in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps schafft. Unerwünschte Inhalte können hierbei ganz einfach aus dem Bild entfernt werden.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 5 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 7 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Houseparty Life On Air, Inc kostenlos 3 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 4 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 5 Skype für iPhone Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 6 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Home Restoration Panteon kostenlos 9 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 10 Pizzaiolo! Geisha Tokyo Inc. kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 7 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 8 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 9 Antolin Lesespiele 1/2 Westermann Digital GmbH 2,99 10 Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH 0,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 4 Houseparty Life On Air, Inc kostenlos 5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 8 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos 9 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos

