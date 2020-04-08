iOS-App-Charts: Fotografenwerkzeug und Messenger-Apps vorne

In der Coronakrise greifen viele iOS-Nutzer aktuell vor allem auf Kommunikationstools zurück. In den App-Charts landet eine solche App in dieser Woche ganz vorne. Außerdem beliebt ist ein Programm, mit dem Bildbearbeitung zum Kinderspiel wird.
Aufgrund der aktuellen
Kontaktbeschränkungen finden viele geschäftliche und private Termine zur Zeit nur virtuell via Webcam statt.
Davon profitiert die kostenlose App "Zoom", die auf Platz eins der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet. Bis zu 100 Teilnehmer können sich hier zu einer Videokonferenz zusammenfinden - und das ganz ohne Anmeldung.
Auch die App "
Houseparty" hilft gegen die Vereinsamung in häuslicher Isolation. Das kostenlose Programm bietet neben der Funktion von Videocalls mit mehreren Teilnehmern auch die Möglichkeit des gemeinsamen Spielens von Minigames. Das Angebot ist beliebt und so reiht sich die App auf Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps ein.
Viele Hobbyfotografen kennen das Problem: das eigentlich perfekte Urlaubsmotiv wird getrübt durch einen störenden Mast oder Touristen, die durchs Bild laufen. Abhilfe schafft hier die 2,29 Euro teure App "
TouchRetouch", die es in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der meistgekauften iPhone-Apps schafft. Unerwünschte Inhalte können hierbei ganz einfach aus dem Bild entfernt werden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
5
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
3
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
4
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
5
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
6
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
7
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Home Restoration
Panteon
kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
Pizzaiolo!
Geisha Tokyo Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
7
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
8
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
9
Antolin
Lesespiele 1/2 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
10
Scotland Yard Ravensburger Digital GmbH
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
4
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
9
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
