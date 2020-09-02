iOS-App-Charts: Fotos bearbeiten und kontaktlos bezahlen

vor 18 Min.
Kontaktloses Bezahlen, Fotobearbeitung oder virtuelles Farming: Die App-Charts sind so vielfältig, wie die iOS-Community. Wer hat es diese Woche ins Ranking geschafft?
Sparkassenkunden können jetzt mit Girocard via Apple Pay kontaktlos bezahlen. Mit der hauseigenen App "Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale" kann das neue Tool eingerichtet werden.
Im Geschäft halten Nutzer dann ihr
oder die Apple Watch an das entsprechende Terminal und schon ist der Einkauf bezahlt. Die neue Funktion kommt gut an: In den App-Charts landet die Sparkassen-App in dieser Woche auf Platz 10 der meistgeladenen Apps. iPhone
Hässliche Stromleitungen oder überfüllte Mülleimer auf Selfies gehören jetzt der Vergangenheit an. Unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche befindet sich auch die praktische Fotobearbeitungs-App "TouchRetouch". Mit verschiedenen Werkzeugen können kleine Makel erst markiert und dann gelöscht werden.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Auch unter den Top Ten ist die Landwirtschafts-App "Farming Simulator 20". Mit ihr können die Naturfreunde unter den iPhone-Usern ihren eigenen Hof bewirtschaften und zu Pferd das Land erkunden.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
food with love
Food with love
3,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA 3,49
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 3,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
7
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
Sparkasse Ihre mobile Filiale
Star Finanz GmbH
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
The House of Da
Vinci 2 Blue Brain
Games 3,49
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
10
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200902-99-399030/15
(dpa)
