Impfzertifikat checken und detaillierte Skizzen anfertigen

Einige Apps sind durch die Pandemie entstanden oder haben es aus einer wachsenden Nische auf die oberen Rängen der meisten Downloads geschafft. Kommunikationstools, Kontaktverfolgung und Risikobewertung waren dabei ganz vorne dabei.
Auch deshalb kommt es wenig überraschend, dass die App "CovPass Check" auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen Apps steht. Mit der Anwendung kann man digitale COVID-Zertifikate der EU überprüfen und damit in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden, ob die geprüfte Person ein gültiges Zertifikat besitzt. Dabei werden zu keiner Zeit sensible Informationen und Daten ausgetauscht. Für Verbraucher ist die App weniger interessant, aber etwa für Veranstalter und in der Gastronomie ein derzeit wichtiges Werkzeug.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche, die App "Sketchbook", die für Nutzer ein natürliches Zeichenerlebnis ermöglicht. Der professionelle Funktionsumfang, die anpassbaren Werkzeuge und eine umfassende Auswahl an Pinseltypen ermöglichen, schnelle Skizzen bis hin zu vollendete Kunstwerke zu kreieren. Mittels Linealen und Strichwerkzeugen lassen sich auch Präzisionsarbeiten anfertigen - und das kostenlos.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|3,99
|5
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,99
|9
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|10
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|3
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|4
|CovPass Check
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte
|Schwarz IT KG
|kostenlos
|9
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|7,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|9,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|6,99
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad
|Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
|0,99
|5
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|24,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,99
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|4,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|1,99
|10
|Book Creator for iPad
|Tools for Schools Limited
|2,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft PowerPoint
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|5
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|kostenlos
|7
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|8
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Sketchbook®
|Sketchbook, Inc
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Excel
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:211124-99-122804/4 (dpa)
