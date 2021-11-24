Newsticker
Neues Infektionsschutzgesetz tritt in Kraft: 3G am Arbeitsplatz, in Bus und Bahn
  3. iOS-App-Charts: Impfzertifikat checken und detaillierte Skizzen anfertigen

iOS-App-Charts
vor 9 Min.

Impfzertifikat checken und detaillierte Skizzen anfertigen

Anpassbare Werkzeuge und eine umfassende Auswahl an Pinseltypen machen «Sketchbook» zu einem Zeichenspaß.
Foto: Apple (dpa)

In der Gastronomie herrschen derzeit strenge Kontrollen bei Tests und Impfzertifikaten. Doch wer den QR-Code korrekt auswerten will, braucht dafür eine App. Außerdem ist in dieser Woche viel Grafik und Design unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche.

Einige Apps sind durch die Pandemie entstanden oder haben es aus einer wachsenden Nische auf die oberen Rängen der meisten Downloads geschafft. Kommunikationstools, Kontaktverfolgung und Risikobewertung waren dabei ganz vorne dabei.

Auch deshalb kommt es wenig überraschend, dass die App "CovPass Check" auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen Apps steht. Mit der Anwendung kann man digitale COVID-Zertifikate der EU überprüfen und damit in Sekundenschnelle herausfinden, ob die geprüfte Person ein gültiges Zertifikat besitzt. Dabei werden zu keiner Zeit sensible Informationen und Daten ausgetauscht. Für Verbraucher ist die App weniger interessant, aber etwa für Veranstalter und in der Gastronomie ein derzeit wichtiges Werkzeug.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche, die App "Sketchbook", die für Nutzer ein natürliches Zeichenerlebnis ermöglicht. Der professionelle Funktionsumfang, die anpassbaren Werkzeuge und eine umfassende Auswahl an Pinseltypen ermöglichen, schnelle Skizzen bis hin zu vollendete Kunstwerke zu kreieren. Mittels Linealen und Strichwerkzeugen lassen sich auch Präzisionsarbeiten anfertigen - und das kostenlos.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 3,99
5 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,99
9 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
3 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
4 CovPass Check Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Kaufland: Angebote & Prospekte Schwarz IT KG kostenlos
9 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 7,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 9,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 6,99
4 Messenger für WhatsApp on iPad Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd 0,99
5 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 24,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 3,99
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 4,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 1,99
10 Book Creator for iPad Tools for Schools Limited 2,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
2 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
6 Notability Ginger Labs kostenlos
7 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
8 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
9 Sketchbook® Sketchbook, Inc kostenlos
10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:211124-99-122804/4 (dpa)

