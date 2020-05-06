vor 1 Min.

iOS-App-Charts: Kleinanzeigen und Video-Konferenzen

Wegen der Corona-Krise bleibt vielen Menschen genug Zeit, um mal gründlich zu entrümpeln. Und so manch ausrangierter Gegenstand lässt sich sogar noch zu Geld machen - etwa bei "eBay Kleinanzeigen". Die passende App schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.

Wer schon mehr Zeit zuhause verbringen muss, der nutzt die Gelegenheit oft, um Keller und Dachboden auszumisten. Doch nicht alles muss gleich in den Müll. Bei " eBay Kleinanzeigen" lässt sich der ein oder andere Trödel verkaufen.

Vereinfacht wird der Handel auf dem Online-Marktplatz mit der passenden App. Denn hiermit können Verkäufer ihre Ware kostenlos per iPhone an den Mann oder die Frau bringen. Und auch für Schnäppchenjäger verspricht die App einige Vorteile: So werden etwa Benachrichtigungen zu gespeicherten Suchen und favorisierten Nutzern verschickt. Zudem lassen sich Händler schnell per Anruf oder Nachricht kontaktieren. Damit sichert sich die Anwendung jetzt Platz 10 unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps.

In Zeiten von Corona bleibt natürlich auch Video-Telefonie angesagt. Doch diesmal bekommt "Zoom" Konkurrenz. Denn viele iPad-Nutzer setzen inzwischen auf die Open-Source-Lösung "Jitsi Meet", um Video-Treffen mit Familie, Freunde oder Kollegen zu ermöglichen. Die Anzahl der Teilnehmer ist hier ebenfalls unbegrenzt. Vom ersten Platz konnte "Jitsi Meet" den Favoriten "Zoom" allerdings noch nicht vertreiben. Die App muss sich mit Rang fünf begnügen.

Gleich hinter "Zoom", auf Platz zwei, landet die Fernseh-App "WATCHED TV". Sie verwandelt das iPhone oder iPad in einen Mutlimedia-Browser. Auf diese Weise lassen sich TV-Angebote besser bündeln und navigieren.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 food with love App Food with love 3,99 3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 8 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 10 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 WATCHED TV WATCHED AG kostenlos 3 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 5 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 9 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 10 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 food with love App Food with love 3,99 9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 10 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 3 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Jitsi Meet 8x8, Inc. kostenlos 5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 6 Cisco Webex Meetings Cisco kostenlos 7 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 9 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos

