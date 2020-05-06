iOS-App-Charts: Kleinanzeigen und Video-Konferenzen

vor 1 Min.
Wegen der Corona-Krise bleibt vielen Menschen genug Zeit, um mal gründlich zu entrümpeln. Und so manch ausrangierter Gegenstand lässt sich sogar noch zu Geld machen - etwa bei "eBay Kleinanzeigen". Die passende App schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-App-Charts.
Wer schon mehr Zeit zuhause verbringen muss, der nutzt die Gelegenheit oft, um Keller und Dachboden auszumisten. Doch nicht alles muss gleich in den Müll. Bei "
Kleinanzeigen" lässt sich der ein oder andere Trödel verkaufen. eBay
Vereinfacht wird der Handel auf dem Online-Marktplatz mit der passenden App. Denn hiermit können Verkäufer ihre Ware kostenlos per
an den Mann oder die Frau bringen. Und auch für Schnäppchenjäger verspricht die App einige Vorteile: So werden etwa Benachrichtigungen zu gespeicherten Suchen und favorisierten Nutzern verschickt. Zudem lassen sich Händler schnell per Anruf oder Nachricht kontaktieren. Damit sichert sich die Anwendung jetzt Platz 10 unter den beliebtesten iOS-Apps. iPhone
In Zeiten von
bleibt natürlich auch Video-Telefonie angesagt. Doch diesmal bekommt "Zoom" Konkurrenz. Denn viele iPad-Nutzer setzen inzwischen auf die Open-Source-Lösung "Jitsi Meet", um Video-Treffen mit Familie, Freunde oder Kollegen zu ermöglichen. Die Anzahl der Teilnehmer ist hier ebenfalls unbegrenzt. Vom ersten Platz konnte "Jitsi Meet" den Favoriten "Zoom" allerdings noch nicht vertreiben. Die App muss sich mit Rang fünf begnügen. Corona
Gleich hinter "Zoom", auf Platz zwei, landet die Fernseh-App "WATCHED TV". Sie verwandelt das iPhone oder iPad in einen Mutlimedia-Browser. Auf diese Weise lassen sich TV-Angebote besser bündeln und navigieren.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
8
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
WATCHED TV
WATCHED AG kostenlos
3
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
6
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
food with love App
Food with love
3,99
9
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom kostenlos
2
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
3
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Jitsi Meet
8x8, Inc.
kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Cisco Webex Meetings
Cisco kostenlos
7
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
8
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.