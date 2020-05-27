iOS-App-Charts: Kochhelfer und Outdoor-Navi im Trend

vor 25 Min.
Raus in die Natur! So lautet in Zeiten von Corona die Devise. Dass sich auch iOS-Nutzer jetzt gern draußen aufhalten, zeigen die App-Charts. Denn dort taucht nun die Outdoor-Navi "Komoot" auf. Beliebt ist zudem die Koch-App "food with love".
In Corona-Zeiten verbringen Menschen viel Zeit zu Hause. Da bietet es sich an, seine Kochkünste zu verbessern. Wer neue Rezepte ausprobieren will, greift derzeit oft auf die Koch-App "food with love" (3,99 Euro) zurück, die auf Platz 3 unter den meistgekauften iPhone-Apps landet.
Weiterhin im Trend liegt auch die App "TikTok", die es in dieser Woche auf Platz zwei der kostenlosen iPhone-Apps schafft. In dem sozialen Netzwerk erstellen und teilen Nutzer kurze Videoclips mit der Community. Vor allem machen hier kuriose oder lustige Inhalte die Runde.
Wer einen Ausflug ins Grüne plant, sollte sich die App "Komoot - Fahrrad & Wander Navi" genauer anschauen. Sie bietet nicht nur Offline-Karten für eine störungsfreie Navigation, sondern eine große Auswahl an Rad- und Wandertouren. Bei den meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps landet "Komoot" auf den achten Platz.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
10
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
2
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
5
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
8
Komoot -
Fahrrad & Wander Navi komoot GmbH
kostenlos
9
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
10
Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
8
food with love
Food with love
3,99
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
9
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
10
DOP: Draw One Part
SayGames LLC
kostenlos
