Mehr Gelassenheit auf der Autobahn und ein Kinderlexikon

Viele Deutsche fahren gerade in den Urlaub, denn in den meisten Bundesländern sind bereits die großen Sommerferien angebrochen. Stoßzeit auf den Autobahnen und Hoch-Zeit für jede Verkehrs-App.
Vielleicht überrascht es auch gerade deshalb wenig, dass die App "Autobahn App" unter den obersten Platzierungen auftaucht. Denn mit dem von der Bundesregierung entwickelten Dienst, fährt es sich derzeit besser in den Urlaub. Neben bundesweit umfassenden Verkehrsinformationen und einem intelligenten Routenplaner, liefert der Dienst immer wieder Zusatzinformationen zu aktuellen Baustellen, Straßensperren oder Staus und Unfällen. Auch Ladestationen für E-Autos und Zugriff auf 1.000 Webcams erleichtern den Alltag auf der Autobahn.
Außerdem steht wieder einmal "Oje, ich Wachse!" bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern auf den Top-Platzierungen. Der Dauerbrenner liefert bereits seit geraumer Zeit viel Wissenswertes zu Neugeborenen Kindern. Mit einem Wochenkalender, Informationen zu mentalen und physischen Entwicklungssprüngen hilft der Dienst vielen jungen Eltern ihr Baby besser zu verstehen. Optional kann die App als WiFi-Babyfon oder auch als Einschlafhilfe genutzten werden. Denn die App enthält verschiedene beruhigende Sounds und Musik zum Dösen.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung
|moonrunner GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|10
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|NINA
|Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-Ap
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Autobahn App
|prototype.berlin GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|My Child Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|6
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
Meistgeladen
Top iPad Apps
Meistgekauft
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|2
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|5
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|6
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|7
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|8
|MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung
|moonrunner GmbH
|4,99
|9
|Geometry Dash
|RobTop Games AB
|2,29
|10
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|NINA
|Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe
|kostenlos
|4
|Corona-Warn-Ap
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Autobahn App
|prototype.berlin GmbH
|kostenlos
|8
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|My Child Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021
|ADAC Camping GmbH
|8,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|6
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
|7
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|8
|Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D
|Tap2Play LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|Google Chrome
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
Meistgeladen
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210728-99-575799/4 (dpa)
