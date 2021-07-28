Newsticker
RKI: 2768 Neuinfektionen und 21 Todesfälle binnen eines Tages
  3. iOS-App-Charts: Mehr Gelassenheit auf der Autobahn und ein Kinderlexikon

iOS-App-Charts
vor 7 Min.

Mehr Gelassenheit auf der Autobahn und ein Kinderlexikon

Die «Autobahn App» liefert bundesweit umfassende Verkehrsinformationen und wichtige Zusatzinformationen zu aktuellen Verkehrslagen.
2 Bilder
Die «Autobahn App» liefert bundesweit umfassende Verkehrsinformationen und wichtige Zusatzinformationen zu aktuellen Verkehrslagen.
Foto: Apple (dpa)

Auf den deutschen Autobahnen walzen sich derzeit Kolonnen von Urlaubern durch das Land. Auch deshalb schafft es eine neue Verkehrs-App nach ganz oben der iOS-Charts. Außerdem belegt ein Ratgeber für Neugeborene den fünften Platz.

Viele Deutsche fahren gerade in den Urlaub, denn in den meisten Bundesländern sind bereits die großen Sommerferien angebrochen. Stoßzeit auf den Autobahnen und Hoch-Zeit für jede Verkehrs-App.

Vielleicht überrascht es auch gerade deshalb wenig, dass die App "Autobahn App" unter den obersten Platzierungen auftaucht. Denn mit dem von der Bundesregierung entwickelten Dienst, fährt es sich derzeit besser in den Urlaub. Neben bundesweit umfassenden Verkehrsinformationen und einem intelligenten Routenplaner, liefert der Dienst immer wieder Zusatzinformationen zu aktuellen Baustellen, Straßensperren oder Staus und Unfällen. Auch Ladestationen für E-Autos und Zugriff auf 1.000 Webcams erleichtern den Alltag auf der Autobahn.

Außerdem steht wieder einmal "Oje, ich Wachse!" bei deutschen App Store-Nutzern auf den Top-Platzierungen. Der Dauerbrenner liefert bereits seit geraumer Zeit viel Wissenswertes zu Neugeborenen Kindern. Mit einem Wochenkalender, Informationen zu mentalen und physischen Entwicklungssprüngen hilft der Dienst vielen jungen Eltern ihr Baby besser zu verstehen. Optional kann die App als WiFi-Babyfon oder auch als Einschlafhilfe genutzten werden. Denn die App enthält verschiedene beruhigende Sounds und Musik zum Dösen.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
8 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 4,99
9 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29
10 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos
4 Corona-Warn-Ap Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
7 Autobahn App prototype.berlin GmbH kostenlos
8 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
10 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 My Child Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 ADAC Camping / Stellplatz 2021 ADAC Camping GmbH 8,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
6 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Count Masters: Lauf-Spiele 3D Tap2Play LLC kostenlos
9 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos
10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladen

Top iPad Apps

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210728-99-575799/4 (dpa)

