iOS-App-Charts: Messenger und Streamingdienst an der Spitze

Wer trotz Kontaktbeschränkungen mit anderen in Verbindungen bleiben will, hat es mit einem Messenger besonders einfach. Eines dieser Tools führt daher in dieser Woche die iOS-Top-Apps an. Aber auch ein Streamingdienst kommt besonders gut an.

Ohne Messenger geht es wohl derzeit nicht. Wer noch keinen hat, lädt ihn spätestens jetzt herunter. Erstaunlich, dass iOS-Nutzer dabei immer mehr auf eine kostenpflichtige App setzen.

Mehr Schutz für die Privatssphäre - das verspricht die 3,99 Euro teure App "Threema". So können nicht nur verschlüsselte Sprachanrufe getätigt werden, sondern es werden auch die Nachrichten sofort nach Zustellung gelöscht. Außerdem werden die Kontakte statt auf einem Server sicher auf dem eigenen Gerät verwaltet. Ein weiteres Feature: Mit "Threema Web" lässt sich der Instant Messenger bequem vom PC aus anwenden. Der WhatsApp-Konkurrent landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der iOS-App-Charts.

Wenn man viel Zeit in den eigenen vier Wänden verbringen muss, ist natürlich auch abwechslungsreiche Unterhaltung gefragt. Diese bieten diverse Streaming-Dienste. Wer gut informiert sein will, verlässt sich derzeit gern auf die kostenlose App "ZDFheute - Nachrichten", die daher Rang acht einnimmt. Doch noch lieber schauen iOS-Nutzer Kinder- und Familienfilme, wie die Platzierung von "Disney+" zeigt. Die Nummer eins unter den meistgeladenen iPad-Apps liefert jede Menge TV-Stoff. Dazu zählen etwa Filme von Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars und National Geographic. Aber auch Fernsehsendungen und -serien füllen das Programm. Insgesamt sind laut Anbieter über 100 Titel in 4K UHD und HDR verfügbar.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 TeamSpeak 3 TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09 6 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Disney + Disney kostenlos 2 Houseparty Life On Air, Inc kostenlos 3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 4 Skype für iPhone Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 5 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 6 Park Master KAYAC Inc. kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 ZDFheute - Nachrichten ZDF kostenlos 9 UNO !™ Mattel163 Limited kostenlos 10 Save The Girl! Lion Studios kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 6 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 7 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 8 Antolin Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH 2,99 9 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 27,99 10 Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Disney + Disney kostenlos 2 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 3 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 4 Houseparty Life On Air, Inc kostenlos 5 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 8 ZDFheute - Nachrichten ZDF kostenlos 9 Messenger für WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 10 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

