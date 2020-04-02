iOS-App-Charts: Messenger und Streamingdienst an der Spitze

vor 40 Min.
Wer trotz Kontaktbeschränkungen mit anderen in Verbindungen bleiben will, hat es mit einem Messenger besonders einfach. Eines dieser Tools führt daher in dieser Woche die iOS-Top-Apps an. Aber auch ein Streamingdienst kommt besonders gut an.
Ohne Messenger geht es wohl derzeit nicht. Wer noch keinen hat, lädt ihn spätestens jetzt herunter. Erstaunlich, dass iOS-Nutzer dabei immer mehr auf eine kostenpflichtige App setzen.
Mehr Schutz für die Privatssphäre - das verspricht die 3,99 Euro teure App "Threema". So können nicht nur verschlüsselte Sprachanrufe getätigt werden, sondern es werden auch die Nachrichten sofort nach Zustellung gelöscht. Außerdem werden die Kontakte statt auf einem Server sicher auf dem eigenen Gerät verwaltet. Ein weiteres Feature: Mit "Threema Web" lässt sich der Instant Messenger bequem vom PC aus anwenden. Der WhatsApp-Konkurrent landet in dieser Woche auf Platz eins der iOS-App-Charts.
Wenn man viel Zeit in den eigenen vier Wänden verbringen muss, ist natürlich auch abwechslungsreiche Unterhaltung gefragt. Diese bieten diverse Streaming-Dienste. Wer gut informiert sein will, verlässt sich derzeit gern auf die kostenlose App "ZDFheute - Nachrichten", die daher Rang acht einnimmt. Doch noch lieber schauen iOS-Nutzer Kinder- und Familienfilme, wie die Platzierung von "Disney+" zeigt. Die Nummer eins unter den meistgeladenen iPad-Apps liefert jede Menge TV-Stoff. Dazu zählen etwa Filme von Disney, Pixar, Marvel,
und National Geographic. Aber auch Fernsehsendungen und -serien füllen das Programm. Insgesamt sind laut Anbieter über 100 Titel in 4K UHD und HDR verfügbar. Star Wars
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
TeamSpeak 3
TeamSpeak Systems Inc 1,09
6
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
2
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
4
Skype für iPhone
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
5
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
6
Park Master
KAYAC Inc. kostenlos
7
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
ZDFheute - Nachrichten
ZDF kostenlos
9
UNO!™ Mattel163 Limited
kostenlos
10
Save The Girl!
Lion Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
7
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
8
Antolin
Lesespiele 12 Westermann Digital GmbH
2,99
9
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 27,99
10
Blitzrechnen 1 - Mathe üben
Ernst Klett Verlag GmbH, Stuttgart 1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Disney+
Disney kostenlos
2
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
3
Skype für das iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
4
Houseparty Life On Air, Inc
kostenlos
5
ANTON - Schule - Lernen
solocode GmbH kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
ZDFheute - Nachrichten
ZDF kostenlos
9
Messenger für
WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso
kostenlos
10
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
