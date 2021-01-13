16:11 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Mit Freunden chatten und Babys unterstützen

In der Lockdown-Zeit müssen alle auf direkte Kontakte verzichten. Gut, dass es Messenger gibt, die dennoch einen Austausch mit unseren Lieben ermöglichen. Eine App für Babyeltern kommt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit ebenfalls gut an.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kontakte zu Freunden und Verwandten sind aktuell meist nur per Telefon, Videochat oder eben schriftlich per Messenger möglich. Kein Wunder also, dass entsprechende Apps gefragt bleiben.

Auffällig diesmal: Der kostenlose Instant-Messenger "Signal - Sicherer Messenger" schneidet besser ab als Whatsapp und sichert sich Platz eins. Der Erfolg von Signal könnte auf die prominente Unterstützung von Elon Musk zurückgehen. Dieser hatte Smartphone-Nutzer zu einem Wechsel ermuntert, nachdem Whatsapp seine Nutzungsbedingungen aktualisiert hatte. Mehr Downloads gab es auch beim Messenger Threema (3,99 Euro).

Ein Dauergast in den iOS-App-Charts ist die App "Oje, ich wachse". Die App zeigt Eltern von Babys, wann die Kleinen in eine neue Entwicklungsphase eintreten, wie sie die Welt entdecken, was ihnen Angst macht und wie Eltern ihre Kinder in den verschiedenen Phasen unterstützen können.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 5 food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Signal - Sicherer Messenger Signal Messenger, LLC kostenlos 2 Telegram Messenger Telegram FZ-LLC kostenlos 3 Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen Vinted Limited kostenlos 4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 5 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos 8 PayPal PayPal , Inc. kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu 3,49 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99 10 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 3,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 4 Messenger for WhatsApp Web Henrique Velloso kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 7 Skype für das iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 8 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 9 ANTON - Schule - Lernen solocode GmbH kostenlos 10 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos

