iOS-App-Charts: Mit Freunden chatten und Babys unterstützen

In der Lockdown-Zeit müssen alle auf direkte Kontakte verzichten. Gut, dass es Messenger gibt, die dennoch einen Austausch mit unseren Lieben ermöglichen. Eine App für Babyeltern kommt bei iOS-Nutzern derzeit ebenfalls gut an.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Kontakte zu Freunden und Verwandten sind aktuell meist nur per Telefon, Videochat oder eben schriftlich per Messenger möglich. Kein Wunder also, dass entsprechende Apps gefragt bleiben.
Auffällig diesmal: Der kostenlose Instant-Messenger "Signal - Sicherer Messenger" schneidet besser ab als Whatsapp und sichert sich Platz eins. Der Erfolg von Signal könnte auf die prominente Unterstützung von Elon Musk zurückgehen. Dieser hatte Smartphone-Nutzer zu einem Wechsel ermuntert, nachdem Whatsapp seine Nutzungsbedingungen aktualisiert hatte. Mehr Downloads gab es auch beim Messenger Threema (3,99 Euro).
Ein Dauergast in den iOS-App-Charts ist die App "Oje, ich wachse". Die App zeigt Eltern von Babys, wann die Kleinen in eine neue Entwicklungsphase eintreten, wie sie die Welt entdecken, was ihnen Angst macht und wie Eltern ihre Kinder in den verschiedenen Phasen unterstützen können.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ANTON - Schule - Lernen
|solocode GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ANTON - Schule - Lernen
|solocode GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgekaufe iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ANTON - Schule - Lernen
|solocode GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|4
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|5
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|6
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|7
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|8
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|9
|AutoSleep Schlaftracker
|Tantsissa
|4,49
|10
|Facetune
|Lightricks Ltd.
|4,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Signal - Sicherer Messenger
|Signal Messenger, LLC
|kostenlos
|2
|Telegram Messenger
|Telegram FZ-LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Vinted - Secondhand verkaufen
|Vinted Limited
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|6
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|10
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|6
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|7
|Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
|Burak Acemoglu
|3,49
|8
|Duet Display
|Duet, Inc.
|10,99
|9
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|10
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|3,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|2
|Microsoft Teams
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|3
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger for WhatsApp Web
|Henrique Velloso
|kostenlos
|5
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Skype für das iPad
|Skype Communications S.a.r.l
|kostenlos
|8
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|ANTON - Schule - Lernen
|solocode GmbH
|kostenlos
|10
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210113-99-07073/3 (dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Um kommentieren zu können, gehen Sie bitte auf "Mein Konto" und ergänzen Sie in Ihren persönlichen Daten Vor- und Nachname.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.