iOS-App-Charts: Navigationshilfe und Wetter

Diese Woche steht eine Navigations-App bei Nutzern hoch im Kurs und klettert weiter nach oben in den Charts. Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen: eine Wetter App, damit der Grillabend nicht ins Wasser fällt.
Auch wenn
mancherorts noch für eine eingeschränkte Reisefreiheit sorgt, zieht es viele Familien zu Ferienbeginn in den Urlaub. Ob hierzulande oder im europäischen Raum - Hauptzeit für Staumelder und Reiseführer: Corona
Augenscheinlich erfreut sich dabei die Navigations-App "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" äußerster Beliebtheit, denn die Aktualisierung von "Google LLC" klettert diese Woche auf Platz 4. Dank Echtzeitinformationen verpasst man keine Bahn und hat Zugriff auf aktuelle Verkehrslagen, Restaurants und Öffnungszeiten. Außerdem gibt es intelligente Indoorkarten, um sich an großen Orten wie Flughäfen problemlos zurecht zu finden - und das alles kostenlos.
Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche, die App "WeatherPro" (0,99 Euro), der man Wettervorhersagen, Unwetterwarnungen und die aktuelle Windstärke entnehmen kann. Das Radar verrät außerdem Details, wie UV-Index und Luftdruck.
Alleine ein Blick auf die Bewertungen reicht aus: auf Platz 3 der meistgekauften iPad Apps steht "Notability" (9,99 Euro) von "Ginger Labs". Die Produktivitätsanwendung für Notizen und Anmerkungen ist enorm leistungsstark und übersichtlich. Die App triumphiert mit multimedialen Aufzeichnungen zum Ideen festhalten, Vorlesungen aufnehmen, sowie Audio-Feedback geben und vielem mehr.
Top
Apps iPhone
Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
food with love
Food with love
3,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
7
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
8
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
7
Spotify: Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
10
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
7
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
10
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200708-99-714264/6
(dpa)
