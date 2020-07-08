Newsticker

Jeder Zweite in Deutschland lehnt Abschaffung der Maskenpflicht im Handel ab
Downloadranking

vor 33 Min.

iOS-App-Charts: Navigationshilfe und Wetter

Der App «WeatherPro» (0,99 Euro), kann man Wettervorhersagen, Unwetterwarnungen und die aktuelle Windstärke entnehmen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Diese Woche steht eine Navigations-App bei Nutzern hoch im Kurs und klettert weiter nach oben in den Charts. Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen: eine Wetter App, damit der Grillabend nicht ins Wasser fällt.

Auch wenn Corona mancherorts noch für eine eingeschränkte Reisefreiheit sorgt, zieht es viele Familien zu Ferienbeginn in den Urlaub. Ob hierzulande oder im europäischen Raum - Hauptzeit für Staumelder und Reiseführer:

Augenscheinlich erfreut sich dabei die Navigations-App "Google Maps - Transit & Essen" äußerster Beliebtheit, denn die Aktualisierung von "Google LLC" klettert diese Woche auf Platz 4. Dank Echtzeitinformationen verpasst man keine Bahn und hat Zugriff auf aktuelle Verkehrslagen, Restaurants und Öffnungszeiten. Außerdem gibt es intelligente Indoorkarten, um sich an großen Orten wie Flughäfen problemlos zurecht zu finden - und das alles kostenlos.

Ebenfalls unter den Top-Platzierungen der Woche, die App "WeatherPro" (0,99 Euro), der man Wettervorhersagen, Unwetterwarnungen und die aktuelle Windstärke entnehmen kann. Das Radar verrät außerdem Details, wie UV-Index und Luftdruck.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Alleine ein Blick auf die Bewertungen reicht aus: auf Platz 3 der meistgekauften iPad Apps steht "Notability" (9,99 Euro) von "Ginger Labs". Die Produktivitätsanwendung für Notizen und Anmerkungen ist enorm leistungsstark und übersichtlich. Die App triumphiert mit multimedialen Aufzeichnungen zum Ideen festhalten, Vorlesungen aufnehmen, sowie Audio-Feedback geben und vielem mehr.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 food with love Food with love 3,99
5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
7 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
8 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
9 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
10 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos
7 Spotify: Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
8 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
10 IKEA Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
6 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
9 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
7 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
8 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos
10 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos

