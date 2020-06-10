iOS-App-Charts: Schlaftracker und Kleinanzeigen-Portal

Ein gesunder Schlaf ist die Basis für einen kraftvollen Start in den Tag. Die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker" liefert präzise Daten über die Schlafqualität und landet in den Top Ten der App-Charts. Auch mit dabei ist die Onlinevideothek "Amazon Prime Video".
Schlaftracker und Wecker-Apps gibt es in Apples App-Store viele. Trotz des breiten Angebots schafft es die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker" (4,49 Euro)in die App-Charts. In Verbindung mit einer Apple Watch lässt sich hier unter anderem die Schlafqualität analysieren und optimieren.
In der Corona-Krise verbringen Menschen viel Zeit in den eigenen vier Wänden. Da bietet es sich an, den Keller oder die Abstellkammer auszumisten. Nicht mehr benötigte Dinge können in der App "
Kleinanzeigen" zum Kauf angeboten werden. So kann nicht nur mehr Platz geschaffen werden, sondern ganz nebenbei auch die Haushaltskasse aufgestockt werden. Die App landet auf Platz 7 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps. eBay
Freunde der Filmkunst kommen bei der App "
" auf ihre Kosten. Der Video-On-Demand-Dienst bietet eine große Sammlung an Filmen und Serien, die bequem vom Sofa aus über ein mobiles Endgerät abgerufen werden können. Für Nutzer von Amazon Prime Video Prime sind viele Inhalte kostenlos abrufbar. "Amazon Prime Video" findet sich auf Platz 2 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps wieder. Amazon
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
7
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
GesundheitsWetter
Deutscher Wetterdienst 0,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
6
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
7
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik & Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
10
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
food with love
Food with love
3,99
10
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
5
Disney+
Disney
kostenlos
6
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
9
Skype für iPad
Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos
10
Google Chrome
Google LLC kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
