13:06 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Schlaftracker und Kleinanzeigen-Portal

Ein gesunder Schlaf ist die Basis für einen kraftvollen Start in den Tag. Die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker" liefert präzise Daten über die Schlafqualität und landet in den Top Ten der App-Charts. Auch mit dabei ist die Onlinevideothek "Amazon Prime Video".

Schlaftracker und Wecker-Apps gibt es in Apples App-Store viele. Trotz des breiten Angebots schafft es die App "AutoSleep Schlaftracker" (4,49 Euro)in die App-Charts. In Verbindung mit einer Apple Watch lässt sich hier unter anderem die Schlafqualität analysieren und optimieren.

In der Corona-Krise verbringen Menschen viel Zeit in den eigenen vier Wänden. Da bietet es sich an, den Keller oder die Abstellkammer auszumisten. Nicht mehr benötigte Dinge können in der App " eBay Kleinanzeigen" zum Kauf angeboten werden. So kann nicht nur mehr Platz geschaffen werden, sondern ganz nebenbei auch die Haushaltskasse aufgestockt werden. Die App landet auf Platz 7 der meistgeladenen iPhone-Apps.

Freunde der Filmkunst kommen bei der App " Amazon Prime Video" auf ihre Kosten. Der Video-On-Demand-Dienst bietet eine große Sammlung an Filmen und Serien, die bequem vom Sofa aus über ein mobiles Endgerät abgerufen werden können. Für Nutzer von Amazon Prime sind viele Inhalte kostenlos abrufbar. "Amazon Prime Video" findet sich auf Platz 2 der meistgeladenen iPad-Apps wieder.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 6 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 7 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 GesundheitsWetter Deutscher Wetterdienst 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 2 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 3 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 IKEA Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos 6 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 7 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos 8 Spotify : Musik & Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos 9 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos 10 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 food with love Food with love 3,99 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos 6 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Skype für iPad Skype Communications S.a.r.l kostenlos 10 Google Chrome Google LLC kostenlos

