14:46 Uhr

iOS-App-Charts: Shopping-Bonus und eine Warn-App

Offenbar sind viele Nutzer von der Supermarkt-App "Lidl Plus" begeistert, denn die befindet sich diese Woche ganz oben. Weiterhin auf Platz eins die Warn-App "Nina" für alle möglichen Gefahrenlagen.

Auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen iPhone Apps in dieser Woche steht die kostenlose Notfall- und Nachrichten-App des Bundes, kurz "NINA". Unterschiedliche Warnmeldungen wie zum Beispiel Gefahrenstoffausbreitungen oder ein Großbrand können umgehend an die Bewohner weitergeleitet werden und so Schlimmeres verhindern. Außerdem lassen sich Wetterextreme und Hochwasserinformationen entnehmen.

Knapp dahinter befindet sich die ebenfalls kostenlose App " Lidl Plus". Hier können Rabatte auf wechselnde Artikel oder spezielle Aktionen entdeckt werden. Außerdem verstecken sich hier nach dem Einkauf digitale Rubbellose für zusätzliche Überraschungen.

Darüber hinaus dabei unter den Top Ten in dieser Woche, die kostenlose App für ihr Unternehmen " Microsoft Team". Die Entwickler schaffen hier einen digitalen und zentralen Ort für die perfekte Zusammenarbeit im Team. Besprechungen und Videokonferenzen sollen einen gute Workflow mit den Kollegen ermöglichen.

Top iPhone Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Top iPad Apps

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema . Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99 3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 4 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49

5 Food with love Food with love 3,99 6 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29 7 WatchChat2: for WhatsApp Aleander Nowak 3,49 8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29 9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49

10 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99

1 NINA Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe kostenlos 2 Lidl Plus Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos 5 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos

6 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 8 House Life 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 9 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos 10 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99

5 MyScript Calculator My Script 3,49 6 Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49 7 Teacher Tool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99 8 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 9 Monopoly Marmalade Games Studio 4,49

10 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 21,99

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 2 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 3 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 4 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

5 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 6 Amazon Prime Vide AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 9 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

10 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200916-99-585848/4 (dpa)

Themen folgen