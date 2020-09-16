iOS-App-Charts: Shopping-Bonus und eine Warn-App

Offenbar sind viele Nutzer von der Supermarkt-App "Lidl Plus" begeistert, denn die befindet sich diese Woche ganz oben. Weiterhin auf Platz eins die Warn-App "Nina" für alle möglichen Gefahrenlagen.
Auf Platz 1 der meistgeladenen iPhone Apps in dieser Woche steht die kostenlose Notfall- und Nachrichten-App des Bundes, kurz "NINA". Unterschiedliche Warnmeldungen wie zum Beispiel Gefahrenstoffausbreitungen oder ein Großbrand können umgehend an die Bewohner weitergeleitet werden und so Schlimmeres verhindern. Außerdem lassen sich Wetterextreme und Hochwasserinformationen entnehmen.
Knapp dahinter befindet sich die ebenfalls kostenlose App "Lidl Plus". Hier können Rabatte auf wechselnde Artikel oder spezielle Aktionen entdeckt werden. Außerdem verstecken sich hier nach dem Einkauf digitale Rubbellose für zusätzliche Überraschungen.
Darüber hinaus dabei unter den Top Ten in dieser Woche, die kostenlose App für ihr Unternehmen "Microsoft Team". Die Entwickler schaffen hier einen digitalen und zentralen Ort für die perfekte Zusammenarbeit im Team. Besprechungen und Videokonferenzen sollen einen gute Workflow mit den Kollegen ermöglichen.
Top iPhone Apps
Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema. Sicherer Messenger
Threema GmbH
3,99
3
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
4
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
5
Food with love
Food with love
3,99
6
Forest - Bleib fokussiert
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
7
WatchChat2: for WhatsApp
Aleander Nowak
3,49
8
TouchRetouch
ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
1
NINA
Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe
kostenlos
2
Lidl Plus
Lidl Digital International GmbH & Co. KG
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
5
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
House Life 3D
Good Job Games
kostenlos
9
Netto: Angebote & Coupons
Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate Savage
Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
5
MyScript Calculator
My Script
3,49
6
Scanner Pro:PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc.
4,49
7
Teacher Tool 6
Udo Hilwerling
27,99
8
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
9
Monopoly
Marmalade Games Studio
4,49
10
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
2
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
6
Amazon Prime Vide
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
9
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
10
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
