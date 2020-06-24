iOS-App-Charts: Verkehrshilfe und Corona-Warn-App

vor 33 Min.
Wer Punkte in Flensburg vermeiden will, der kann sich beim Autofahren von "Blitzer.de PRO" unterstützen lassen. Wie schon in der letzten Woche belegt die App Platz eins der iOS-Charts. Auch die "Corona-Warn-App" schafft es in ihrer Kategorie an die Spitze.
Gerade eine Woche ist seit Start der "Corona-Warn-App" vergangen und über 12 Millionen Nutzer haben sie sich bereits heruntergeladen. Das schlägt sich auch in den iOS-App-Charts nieder, wo die kostenlose App sofort Platz eins erobert. Ihr Beitrag zur Pandemie-Bekämpfung: Sie merkt sich Begegnungen und informiert per Push-Benachrichtigung vor einem erhöhten Infektionsrisiko.
Gefährlich werden können auch Tempoüberschreitungen. Zudem drohen in dem Fall Bußgelder und Führerscheinentzug. Wer es nicht dazu kommen lassen möchte, greift gern zu "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49 Euro). Der Verkehrshelfer informiert über stationäre und mobile Blitzer, warnt aber auch vor Unfällen und Staus. Dabei setzt die App auf Schwarmintelligenz. Denn jeder, der die App nutzt, kann eine Gefahrenstelle melden.
Das Entwicklerstudio Readdle Inc. bietet mit "Scanner Pro" (4,49 Euro) eine Büro-App, die es ermöglicht, schnell und sauber aus einem Papier-Dokument professionelle PDFs zu machen. Außerdem sorgt eine zuschaltbare Stabilisierung für hochwertige Scans.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
5
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
6
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
COVID-19 Deutsche Gesellschaft fur
Wundheilung und W kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
5
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
6
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
COVID-19 Deutsche Gesellschaft fur
Wundheilung und W kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
5
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
6
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
COVID-19 Deutsche Gesellschaft fur
Wundheilung und W kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
food with love
Food with love
3,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
6
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
9
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
10
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4
IKEA
Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos
5
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
6
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
7
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8
COVID-19 Deutsche Gesellschaft fur
Wundheilung und W kostenlos
9
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger
Labs 9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Affinity Photo
Serif Labs 10,99
6
Affinity Designer
Serif Labs 10,99
7
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
10
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Money Buster!
Alictus
kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Tangle Master 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
9
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
10
Sonos
Sonos, Inc. kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200624-99-545907/4
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.