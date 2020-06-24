vor 33 Min.

iOS-App-Charts: Verkehrshilfe und Corona-Warn-App

Wer Punkte in Flensburg vermeiden will, der kann sich beim Autofahren von "Blitzer.de PRO" unterstützen lassen. Wie schon in der letzten Woche belegt die App Platz eins der iOS-Charts. Auch die "Corona-Warn-App" schafft es in ihrer Kategorie an die Spitze.

Gerade eine Woche ist seit Start der "Corona-Warn-App" vergangen und über 12 Millionen Nutzer haben sie sich bereits heruntergeladen. Das schlägt sich auch in den iOS-App-Charts nieder, wo die kostenlose App sofort Platz eins erobert. Ihr Beitrag zur Pandemie-Bekämpfung: Sie merkt sich Begegnungen und informiert per Push-Benachrichtigung vor einem erhöhten Infektionsrisiko.

Gefährlich werden können auch Tempoüberschreitungen. Zudem drohen in dem Fall Bußgelder und Führerscheinentzug. Wer es nicht dazu kommen lassen möchte, greift gern zu "Blitzer.de PRO" (0,49 Euro). Der Verkehrshelfer informiert über stationäre und mobile Blitzer, warnt aber auch vor Unfällen und Staus. Dabei setzt die App auf Schwarmintelligenz. Denn jeder, der die App nutzt, kann eine Gefahrenstelle melden.

Das Entwicklerstudio Readdle Inc. bietet mit "Scanner Pro" (4,49 Euro) eine Büro-App, die es ermöglicht, schnell und sauber aus einem Papier-Dokument professionelle PDFs zu machen. Außerdem sorgt eine zuschaltbare Stabilisierung für hochwertige Scans.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49 2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99 3 food with love Food with love 3,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 6 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49 7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49 8 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49 9 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49 10 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos 2 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos 4 IKEA Inter IKEA Systems B.V. kostenlos 5 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 6 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos 7 Instagram Instagram , Inc. kostenlos 8 COVID-19 Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Wundheilung und W kostenlos 9 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99 2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99 3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99 4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 5 Affinity Photo Serif Labs 10,99 6 Affinity Designer Serif Labs 10,99 7 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99 8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 9 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99 10 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos 2 Netflix Netflix , Inc. kostenlos 3 Money Buster! Alictus kostenlos 4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos 5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos 6 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos 8 Tangle Master 3D Rollic Games kostenlos 9 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos 10 Sonos Sonos , Inc. kostenlos

