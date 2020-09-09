iOS-App-Charts: Wetter abfragen und kochen mit dem Thermomix

vor 11 Min.
Auf welche Apps haben es iOS-Nutzer derzeit besonders abgesehen? Die Top Ten des App Stores zeigen es: Gefragt sind ein Wetter-Dienst, ein Tool für Lehrer und Kochideen für den Thermomix.
Alle die oft draußen sind wissen: eine zuverlässige Wettervorhersage ist Gold wert, egal ob beim Angeln oder im Camping-Urlaub.
Schon lange in den App-Charts gelistet und in dieser Woche auf Platz acht ist "WeatherPro". Der Dienst bietet nicht nur eine klassische Prognose, sondern warnt auch rechtzeitig vor Extremwetter und vermittelt dank hochauflösender Karten ein detailliertes Bild der jeweiligen Wetterlage. Trockene Füße gibt es hier für 0,99 Euro.
Etwas besser schneidet die Küchenhilfe "Food with love" ab. Sie landet auf Rang vier. Für 3,99 Euro gibt die App all denjenigen eine Hilfestellung, die zuhause mit dem Thermomix kochen. Sie enthält über 1000 Rezepte mit Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen und Portionsrechner sowie zahlreiche Tipps und Tricks.
Auch Lehrer setzen derzeit gern auf eine App: "Teacher Tool" verspricht eine optimale Schülerverwaltung und ist Notenbuch, Klassenheft und digitaler Lehrerkalender in einem. Mit einer übersichtlichen Bedienbarkeit sind alle Daten zu jeder Zeit einsehbar und veränderbar. Einen Haken gibt es jedoch: Die App kostet 27,99 Euro.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
3
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
4
food with love
Food with love
3,99
5
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
6
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
7
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
4,49
8
WeatherPro
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9
Facetune
Lightricks Ltd.
4,49
10
Truberbrook
Headup GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
4
Corona-Warn-App
Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Netto: Angebote & Coupons
Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos
7
eBay Kleinanzeigen
Marktplaats BV kostenlos
8
PayPal
PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
9
Spotify - Musik und Playlists
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10
Snapchat Snap, Inc.
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Truberbrook
Headup GmbH
5,49
6
Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App
Readdle Inc. 4,49
7
MyScript Calculator
MyScript
3,49
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling
27,99
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
5
Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7
ZOOM Cloud Meetings
Zoom
kostenlos
8
Messaging for
WhatsApp on iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Microsoft OneNote
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
