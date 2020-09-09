iOS-App-Charts: Wetter abfragen und kochen mit dem Thermomix

Newsticker

RKI meldet 1176 Neuinfektionen - R-Wert liegt bei 1,1
Top Ten der Woche

vor 11 Min.

Ein Evergreen unter den iOS-Apps: «Weather Pro».
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Auf welche Apps haben es iOS-Nutzer derzeit besonders abgesehen? Die Top Ten des App Stores zeigen es: Gefragt sind ein Wetter-Dienst, ein Tool für Lehrer und Kochideen für den Thermomix.

Alle die oft draußen sind wissen: eine zuverlässige Wettervorhersage ist Gold wert, egal ob beim Angeln oder im Camping-Urlaub.

Schon lange in den App-Charts gelistet und in dieser Woche auf Platz acht ist "WeatherPro". Der Dienst bietet nicht nur eine klassische Prognose, sondern warnt auch rechtzeitig vor Extremwetter und vermittelt dank hochauflösender Karten ein detailliertes Bild der jeweiligen Wetterlage. Trockene Füße gibt es hier für 0,99 Euro.

Etwas besser schneidet die Küchenhilfe "Food with love" ab. Sie landet auf Rang vier. Für 3,99 Euro gibt die App all denjenigen eine Hilfestellung, die zuhause mit dem Thermomix kochen. Sie enthält über 1000 Rezepte mit Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitungen und Portionsrechner sowie zahlreiche Tipps und Tricks.

Auch Lehrer setzen derzeit gern auf eine App: "Teacher Tool" verspricht eine optimale Schülerverwaltung und ist Notenbuch, Klassenheft und digitaler Lehrerkalender in einem. Mit einer übersichtlichen Bedienbarkeit sind alle Daten zu jeder Zeit einsehbar und veränderbar. Einen Haken gibt es jedoch: Die App kostet 27,99 Euro.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
3 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
4 food with love Food with love 3,99
5 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
6 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
7 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 4,49
8 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
9 Facetune Lightricks Ltd. 4,49
10 Truberbrook Headup GmbH 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
2 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
3 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
4 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Netto: Angebote & Coupons Netto Marken-Discount AG & Co. KG kostenlos
7 eBay Kleinanzeigen Marktplaats BV kostenlos
8 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
9 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Snapchat Snap, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Truberbrook Headup GmbH 5,49
6 Scanner Pro: PDF Scanner App Readdle Inc. 4,49
7 MyScript Calculator MyScript 3,49
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 TeacherTool 6 Udo Hilwerling 27,99
10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
4 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
5 Microsoft Teams Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
6 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
7 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
8 Messaging for WhatsApp on iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Microsoft OneNote Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:200909-99-487272/4 (dpa)

