iOS-Apps: Den menschlichen Körper erforschen

In dieser Woche stehen die iOS-App-Charts im Zeichen der Medizin. Gleich drei solcher Titel haben es in die Top Ten geschafft. Ganz vorn landet der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2020".
Für Mediziner und Medizin-Interessierte gibt es inzwischen einige Anwendungen für iPad oder iPhone. Wie groß die Nachfrage danach ist, zeigen die aktuellen App-Charts.
Schon mal was von Lungenventilation oder Peristaltik gehört? Mit der Übungsapp "Physiologie & Pathologie" wird allerhand Wissen über die Krankheiten und Leiden des Menschen vermittelt. Angehende Mediziner können etwa trainieren, wie man den Pulsschlag festlegt oder die Leitung eines Herzens findet.
Wer sich eher mit den Kernfunktionen aller Körpersysteme befasst, kann dafür das Lerntool "Anatomie & Physiologie" nutzen. Auch diese App gehört in dieser Woche zu den zehn beliebtesten iOS-Anwendungen. Noch gefragter ist jedoch der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2020". Tausende Modelle veranschaulichen, wie der menschliche Körper aussieht und funktioniert. Auch virtuelle Laborpräsentationen sind hiermit möglich.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Atlas der Humananatomie 2020
Visible Body
1,09
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Threema
Threema GmbH
3,49
4
Football Manager 2020 Mobile
SEGA
9,99
5
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
6
Anatomie & Physiologie
Visible Body
1,09
7
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
8
Physiologie & Pathologie
Visible Body
1,09
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Walkie-talkie - COMMUNICATION
Corentin Larroque
kostenlos
2
Minecraft Earth
Mojang
kostenlos
3
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc.
kostenlos
4
Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing
Lion Studios
kostenlos
5
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Instagram
Instagram, Inc.
kostenlos
7
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
8
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
9
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland
kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Atlas der Humananatomie 2020
Visible Body
1,09
2
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
5
Anatomie & Physiologie
Visible Body
1,09
6
Physiologie & Pathologie
Visible Body
1,09
7
Muscle Premium
Visible Body
1,09
8
Minecraft
Mojang
7,99
9
Mini Metro
Dinosaur Polo Club
1,09
10
Football Manager 2020 Touch
SEGA
21,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video
AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu
kostenlos
3
Netflix
Netflix, Inc.
kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
5
Minecraft Earth
Mojang
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC
kostenlos
7
Amazon
Amazon
kostenlos
8
Mario Kart Tour
Nintendo Co., Ltd.
kostenlos
9
Rechner für iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd
kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation
kostenlos
(dpa)
