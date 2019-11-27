  1. Startseite
  2. Digital
  3. iOS-Apps: Den menschlichen Körper erforschen

Für iPhone und iPad

16:16 Uhr

iOS-Apps: Den menschlichen Körper erforschen

Die iOS-App «Anatomie & Physiologie» ist eine gefragte Hilfe für Mediziner und alle, die es werden wollen. Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom
Die iOS-App «Anatomie & Physiologie» ist eine gefragte Hilfe für Mediziner und alle, die es werden wollen.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

In dieser Woche stehen die iOS-App-Charts im Zeichen der Medizin. Gleich drei solcher Titel haben es in die Top Ten geschafft. Ganz vorn landet der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2020".

Für Mediziner und Medizin-Interessierte gibt es inzwischen einige Anwendungen für iPad oder iPhone. Wie groß die Nachfrage danach ist, zeigen die aktuellen App-Charts.

Schon mal was von Lungenventilation oder Peristaltik gehört? Mit der Übungsapp "Physiologie & Pathologie" wird allerhand Wissen über die Krankheiten und Leiden des Menschen vermittelt. Angehende Mediziner können etwa trainieren, wie man den Pulsschlag festlegt oder die Leitung eines Herzens findet.

Wer sich eher mit den Kernfunktionen aller Körpersysteme befasst, kann dafür das Lerntool "Anatomie & Physiologie" nutzen. Auch diese App gehört in dieser Woche zu den zehn beliebtesten iOS-Anwendungen. Noch gefragter ist jedoch der "Atlas der Humananatomie 2020". Tausende Modelle veranschaulichen, wie der menschliche Körper aussieht und funktioniert. Auch virtuelle Laborpräsentationen sind hiermit möglich.

Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
8 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Walkie-talkie - COMMUNICATION Corentin Larroque kostenlos
2 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
8 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
9 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
10 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
8 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Walkie-talkie - COMMUNICATION Corentin Larroque kostenlos
2 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
8 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
9 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
10 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
8 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Walkie-talkie - COMMUNICATION Corentin Larroque kostenlos
2 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
8 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
9 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
10 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,49
4 Football Manager 2020 Mobile SEGA 9,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
8 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
10 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Walkie-talkie - COMMUNICATION Corentin Larroque kostenlos
2 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
3 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
4 Ink Inc. - Tattoo Drawing Lion Studios kostenlos
5 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
6 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
7 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
8 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
9 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Atlas der Humananatomie 2020 Visible Body 1,09
2 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
5 Anatomie & Physiologie Visible Body 1,09
6 Physiologie & Pathologie Visible Body 1,09
7 Muscle Premium Visible Body 1,09
8 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
9 Mini Metro Dinosaur Polo Club 1,09
10 Football Manager 2020 Touch SEGA 21,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
3 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 Minecraft Earth Mojang kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Amazon Amazon kostenlos
8 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.

Das könnte Sie auch interessieren

Die Augsburger Allgemeine bietet Ihnen ein umfangreiches, aktuelles und informatives Digitalangebot. Dieses finanziert sich durch Werbung und Digitalabonnements. Wir setzen daher Cookies und andere Tracking-Technologien ein. Weitere Informationen, auch zur Deaktivierung der Cookies, finden Sie in unserer Datenschutzerklärung.