  3. iOS-Charts: Campingführer, Blitzerwarner und Abschalt-App

Für iPhone und iPad

vor 19 Min.

Zum Beginn der Reisesaison landet die ADAC Camping- und Stellplatzführer-App wieder auf zahlreichen iOS-Geräten.
Bild: App Store von Apple (dpa)

Angesichts der Corona-Gefahr setzen viele offenbar auch im Urlaub auf die eigenen vier Wände. Denn Camping ist angesagt. Die passende App gelangt daher in die iOS-Charts. Eine große Hilfe könnte Reisenden auch die Nummer 1 dieser Woche sein.

Mit dem Frühjahr steht die nächste Reisesaison vor der Tür. Höchste Zeit also, sich einen Campingführer aufs iPhone zu laden - das denkt sich zumindest gerade mancher iOS-Nutzer, der sich mit einem Caravan auf den Weg machen will.

Mit der ADAC Camping- und Stellplatzführer-App finden Anwender über 8800 Campingplätze und mehr als 8200 Stellplätze in ganz Europa. Bei der Auswahl helfen nicht nur die Klassifikationen des ADAC, sondern auch die Erfahrungen seiner Mitglieder.

Ebenso nützlich für die Reise auf Europas Straßen ist ein Blitzerwarner, der diesmal Platz 1 erobert. "Blitzer.de PRO" informiert über feste und mobile Gefahren, wie Unfälle, Stauenden, Sichtbehinderungen und Tages- sowie Dauerbaustellen. Nutzer können sich die Gefahrenstellen auf einer Karte anzeigen lassen.

Um im Urlaub optimal abzuschalten, braucht auch das iPhone mal eine Pause. Nur: Viele Erholungssuchende schaffen es nicht ohne Support. Diesen bietet die App "Forest". Das Tool animiert dazu, das Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Denn während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, wächst ein Bäumchen. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
3 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
7 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
8 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
9 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
10 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos
2 Dentist Bling Crazy Labs kostenlos
3 McDonald’s Deutschland McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
7 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 Spotify: Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Company of Heroes Feral Interactive Ltd 14,99
9 ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020 ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99
10 Duet Display Duet, Inc. 10,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Draw Climber Voodoo kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 DAZN Sport Live Stream DAZN Limited kostenlos
4 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
9 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10 Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC kostenlos

