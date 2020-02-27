iOS-Charts: Campingführer, Blitzerwarner und Abschalt-App

vor 19 Min.
Angesichts der Corona-Gefahr setzen viele offenbar auch im Urlaub auf die eigenen vier Wände. Denn Camping ist angesagt. Die passende App gelangt daher in die iOS-Charts. Eine große Hilfe könnte Reisenden auch die Nummer 1 dieser Woche sein.
Mit dem Frühjahr steht die nächste Reisesaison vor der Tür. Höchste Zeit also, sich einen Campingführer aufs
zu laden - das denkt sich zumindest gerade mancher iOS-Nutzer, der sich mit einem Caravan auf den Weg machen will. iPhone
Mit der
Camping- und Stellplatzführer-App finden Anwender über 8800 Campingplätze und mehr als 8200 Stellplätze in ganz Europa. Bei der Auswahl helfen nicht nur die Klassifikationen des ADAC, sondern auch die Erfahrungen seiner Mitglieder. ADAC
Ebenso nützlich für die Reise auf Europas Straßen ist ein Blitzerwarner, der diesmal Platz 1 erobert. "Blitzer.de PRO" informiert über feste und mobile Gefahren, wie Unfälle, Stauenden, Sichtbehinderungen und Tages- sowie Dauerbaustellen. Nutzer können sich die Gefahrenstellen auf einer Karte anzeigen lassen.
Um im Urlaub optimal abzuschalten, braucht auch das iPhone mal eine Pause. Nur: Viele Erholungssuchende schaffen es nicht ohne Support. Diesen bietet die App "Forest". Das Tool animiert dazu, das Gerät öfter mal wegzulegen. Denn während der Zeit, in der die App offen ist, wächst ein Bäumchen. Sobald man sie wieder verlässt, fängt die Pflanze zu welken an.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
2
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
3
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
8
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
9
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
10
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
McDonald’s Deutschland
McDonald's Deutschland kostenlos
4
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
6
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
7
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
8
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
9
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
10
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
5
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
6
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
7
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
8
Company of Heroes
Feral Interactive Ltd
14,99
9
ADAC Camping Stellplatz 2020
ADAC Camping GmbH 4,99
10
Duet Display
Duet, Inc.
10,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Draw Climber
Voodoo kostenlos
2
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
3
DAZN Sport Live Stream
DAZN Limited kostenlos
4
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
5
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
8
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
9
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
10
Brain Test: Knifflige Rätsel Unico Studio LLC
kostenlos
(dpa)
