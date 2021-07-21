Newsticker
Sieben-Tage-Inzidenz steigt weiter auf 11,4 – 2203 Corona-Neuinfektionen
  1. Startseite
  2. Digital

  3. iOS-Charts: Gefragte Helfer: Warn-App und digitaler Impfnachweis

iOS-Charts
14:51 Uhr

Gefragte Helfer: Warn-App und digitaler Impfnachweis

Viele iOS-Nutzer haben sich in dieser Woche die Warn-App «Nina» heruntergeladen.
Viele iOS-Nutzer haben sich in dieser Woche die Warn-App «Nina» heruntergeladen.
Foto: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Dass digitale Helfer nicht nur nützlich, sondern manchmal auch lebenswichtig sein können, zeigt aktuell eine Warn-App. Einen eher praktischen Wert hat hingegen der digitale Impfpass. Die zehn beliebtesten iOS-Apps im Ranking:

Die Flutkatastrophe im Westen Deutschlands hat vielen Menschen vor Augen geführt: Unwetter können jeden treffen. Gut also, wenn man rechtzeitig gewarnt wird. iOS-Nutzer versorgten sich in dieser Woche daher mit der App "Nina".

Über "Nina" warnt das Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe die Menschen deutschlandweit vor Gefahren wie Hochwasser, Unwetter oder Feuer. Auch erreichen den Nutzer Wetterwarnungen des Deutschen Wetterdienstes (DWD) für alle Landkreise und Städte. Zudem informiert der Bevölkerungsschutz, wie man sich bei einem Gefahrenereignis richtig verhält und gibt Betroffenen Notfalltipps an die Hand. Angesichts der verheerenden Hochwasser schafft es die App nun auf Platz sechs der iOS-Charts.

Nicht nur Wetter-Extreme, auch die Pandemie stellt uns weiterhin vor Probleme. Ob Reisen oder Eventbesuch - vieles geht derzeit nur mit Impfnachweis oder negeativem Coronatest. Gefragt bleiben daher die beiden Anwendungen "CovPass" (Platz eins) und "Corona-Warn-App" (Platz drei). Letztere erfasst nicht nur den Impfstatus, sondern hilft auch bei der Kontakt-Nachverfolgung.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
4 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 4,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 food with love Food with love 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Kata kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
6 Trading Master 3D - Fidget Pop Panteon kostenlos
7 Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys MagicLab kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
4 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 4,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 food with love Food with love 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Kata kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
6 Trading Master 3D - Fidget Pop Panteon kostenlos
7 Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys MagicLab kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
4 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 4,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 food with love Food with love 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Kata kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
6 Trading Master 3D - Fidget Pop Panteon kostenlos
7 Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys MagicLab kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Threema. Sicherer Messenger Threema GmbH 3,99
4 MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung moonrunner GmbH 4,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
7 WeatherPro MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
8 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
9 Forest - Bleib fokussiert SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
10 food with love Food with love 3,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 CovPass Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
2 luca app culture4life GmbH kostenlos
3 Corona-Warn-App Robert Koch-Institut kostenlos
4 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
5 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
6 NINA Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Kata kostenlos
7 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
8 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
9 TikTok TikTok Pte. Ltd. kostenlos
10 PayPal PayPal, Inc. kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Mein Kind Lebensborn Sarepta Studio AS 3,49
4 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
5 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
7 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
8 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
9 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
10 AnkiMobile Flashcards Ankitects Pty Ltd 27,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
2 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
3 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
4 Messenger für WhatsApp Web TrueTapp - Mobile Apps kostenlos
5 Disney+ Disney kostenlos
6 Trading Master 3D - Fidget Pop Panteon kostenlos
7 Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys MagicLab kostenlos
8 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 ZOOM Cloud Meetings Zoom kostenlos
10 Spotify - Musik und Playlists Spotify Ltd. kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210707-99-289054/26 (dpa)

Themen folgen

Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.