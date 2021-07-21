Gefragte Helfer: Warn-App und digitaler Impfnachweis

Die Flutkatastrophe im Westen Deutschlands hat vielen Menschen vor Augen geführt: Unwetter können jeden treffen. Gut also, wenn man rechtzeitig gewarnt wird. iOS-Nutzer versorgten sich in dieser Woche daher mit der App "Nina".
Über "Nina" warnt das Bundesamt für Bevölkerungsschutz und Katastrophenhilfe die Menschen deutschlandweit vor Gefahren wie Hochwasser, Unwetter oder Feuer. Auch erreichen den Nutzer Wetterwarnungen des Deutschen Wetterdienstes (DWD) für alle Landkreise und Städte. Zudem informiert der Bevölkerungsschutz, wie man sich bei einem Gefahrenereignis richtig verhält und gibt Betroffenen Notfalltipps an die Hand. Angesichts der verheerenden Hochwasser schafft es die App nun auf Platz sechs der iOS-Charts.
Nicht nur Wetter-Extreme, auch die Pandemie stellt uns weiterhin vor Probleme. Ob Reisen oder Eventbesuch - vieles geht derzeit nur mit Impfnachweis oder negeativem Coronatest. Gefragt bleiben daher die beiden Anwendungen "CovPass" (Platz eins) und "Corona-Warn-App" (Platz drei). Letztere erfasst nicht nur den Impfstatus, sondern hilft auch bei der Kontakt-Nachverfolgung.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|2
|Blitzer.de PRO
|Eifrig Media
|0,49
|3
|Threema. Sicherer Messenger
|Threema GmbH
|3,99
|4
|MontanaBlack Kylo's Befreiung
|moonrunner GmbH
|4,99
|5
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|6
|Oje, ich wachse!
|Domus Technica
|4,49
|7
|WeatherPro
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|8
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|9
|Forest - Bleib fokussiert
|SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
|2,29
|10
|food with love
|Food with love
|3,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|CovPass
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|2
|luca app
|culture4life GmbH
|kostenlos
|3
|Corona-Warn-App
|Robert Koch-Institut
|kostenlos
|4
|WhatsApp Messenger
|WhatsApp Inc.
|kostenlos
|5
|Google Maps - Transit & Essen
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|6
|NINA
|Bundesamt fuer Bevoelkerungsschutz und Kata
|kostenlos
|7
|Instagram
|Instagram, Inc.
|kostenlos
|8
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|9
|TikTok
|TikTok Pte. Ltd.
|kostenlos
|10
|PayPal
|PayPal, Inc.
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|GoodNotes 5
|Time Base Technology Limited
|8,99
|2
|Procreate
|Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
|10,99
|3
|Mein Kind Lebensborn
|Sarepta Studio AS
|3,49
|4
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|5
|Notability
|Ginger Labs
|9,99
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|8
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|9
|WeatherPro for iPad
|MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH
|0,99
|10
|AnkiMobile Flashcards
|Ankitects Pty Ltd
|27,99
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Netflix
|Netflix, Inc.
|kostenlos
|2
|Amazon Prime Video
|AMZN Mobile LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|YouTube
|Google LLC
|kostenlos
|4
|Messenger für WhatsApp Web
|TrueTapp - Mobile Apps
|kostenlos
|5
|Disney+
|Disney
|kostenlos
|6
|Trading Master 3D - Fidget Pop
|Panteon
|kostenlos
|7
|Fidget Trading 3D: Fidget Toys
|MagicLab
|kostenlos
|8
|Microsoft Word
|Microsoft Corporation
|kostenlos
|9
|ZOOM Cloud Meetings
|Zoom
|kostenlos
|10
|Spotify - Musik und Playlists
|Spotify Ltd.
|kostenlos
