Beliebte Apps

vor 41 Min.

iOS-Charts: Mathe lernen und Wetter abfragen

Mit der App «Mathe mit dem Känguru» macht Mathelernen Spaß.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Logisches Kombinieren und Knobeln trainieren ohne plumpes Auswendiglernen - mit der App "Mathe mit dem Känguru" macht Mathe Spaß. Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern noch besser an als die Wetter-App "WeatherPro".

Sonnenschein, Regen oder gar Wetterwarnungen? Mit der wiederholt zum Testsieger gekürten Wetter-App "WeatherPro" sind die Nutzer meteorologisch immer auf dem aktuellen Stand.

Die App der MeteoGroup, einem der weltweit führenden Wetterdienste, liefert fundierte Prognosen, die von Meteorologen rund um die Uhr optimiert werden. Die App ist für 0,99 Euro erhältlich und schaltet keine Werbung.

Mit "Mathe mit dem Känguru" schafft es diese Woche eine Bildungs-App in die Charts der meistgekauften iPad-Apps. Die App trainiert spielerisch witzige, knifflige und abwechslungsreiche Matheaufgaben. Der international ausgerichtete Multiple-Choice-Wettbewerb "Känguru der Mathematik" für Schüler der Jahrgangsstufen 3 bis 13 findet seit 1995 statt. Mittlerweile nehmen über 6 Millionen Schüler aus mehr als 80 Ländern an dem jährlich stattfindenden Event teil. Mit der App können sich Interessierte alleine oder mit Freunden auf die Wettbewerbsteilnahme vorbereiten.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
2 Blitzer.de PRO Eifrig Media 0,49
3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
4 Threema Threema GmbH 3,99
5 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
6 AutoSleep Schlaftracker Tantsissa 3,49
7 WatchChat 2: for WhatsApp Alexander Nowak 3,49
8 Forest SEEKRTECH CO., LTD. 2,29
9 Oje, ich wachse! Domus Technica 4,49
10 TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
2 WhatsApp Messenger WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3 Instagram Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4 Mein dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG kostenlos
5 TikTok TikTok Inc. kostenlos
6 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
7 Dentist Bling Crazy Labs kostenlos
8 Spotify: Musik und Podcasts Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9 Google Maps - Transit & Essen Google LLC kostenlos
10 Brain Out EYEWIND LIMITED kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 GoodNotes 5 Time Base Technology Limited 8,99
2 Procreate Savage Interactive Pty Ltd 10,99
3 Notability Ginger Labs 9,99
4 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
5 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
7 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 8,99
8 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
9 Mathe mit dem Känguru Hanser Verlag 2,29
10 WeatherPro for iPad MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC kostenlos
2 Netflix Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3 Messaging für WhatsApp - iPad Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4 Microsoft Word Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5 YouTube Google LLC kostenlos
6 Woodturning 3D Voodoo kostenlos
7 Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIMI kostenlos
8 Microsoft Excel Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9 Rechner für iPad + Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10 Microsoft PowerPoint Microsoft Corporation kostenlos

