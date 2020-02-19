iOS-Charts: Mathe lernen und Wetter abfragen

vor 41 Min.
Logisches Kombinieren und Knobeln trainieren ohne plumpes Auswendiglernen - mit der App "Mathe mit dem Känguru" macht Mathe Spaß. Das kommt bei iOS-Nutzern noch besser an als die Wetter-App "WeatherPro".
Sonnenschein, Regen oder gar
Wetterwarnungen? Mit der wiederholt zum Testsieger gekürten Wetter-App "WeatherPro" sind die Nutzer meteorologisch immer auf dem aktuellen Stand.
Die App der
MeteoGroup, einem der weltweit führenden Wetterdienste, liefert fundierte Prognosen, die von Meteorologen rund um die Uhr optimiert werden. Die App ist für 0,99 Euro erhältlich und schaltet keine Werbung.
Mit "Mathe mit dem
Känguru" schafft es diese Woche eine Bildungs-App in die Charts der meistgekauften iPad-Apps. Die App trainiert spielerisch witzige, knifflige und abwechslungsreiche Matheaufgaben. Der international ausgerichtete Multiple-Choice-Wettbewerb " Känguru der Mathematik" für Schüler der Jahrgangsstufen 3 bis 13 findet seit 1995 statt. Mittlerweile nehmen über 6 Millionen Schüler aus mehr als 80 Ländern an dem jährlich stattfindenden Event teil. Mit der App können sich Interessierte alleine oder mit Freunden auf die Wettbewerbsteilnahme vorbereiten.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Mein
dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
kostenlos
5
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Mathe mit dem
Känguru
Hanser Verlag 2,29
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIMI
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Mein
dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
kostenlos
5
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Mathe mit dem
Känguru
Hanser Verlag 2,29
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIMI
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Apps
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Mein
dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
kostenlos
5
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Mathe mit dem
Känguru
Hanser Verlag 2,29
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIMI
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Apps
(dpa)
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
2
Blitzer.de PRO
Eifrig Media
0,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Threema
Threema GmbH 3,99
5
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
6
AutoSleep Schlaftracker
Tantsissa
3,49
7
WatchChat 2: for
WhatsApp
Alexander Nowak 3,49
8
Forest
SEEKRTECH CO., LTD.
2,29
9
Oje, ich wachse!
Domus Technica
4,49
10
TouchRetouch ADVA Soft GmbH
2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
2
WhatsApp Messenger
WhatsApp Inc. kostenlos
3
Instagram
Instagram, Inc. kostenlos
4
Mein
dm Deutschland dm-drogerie markt GmbH + Co. KG
kostenlos
5
TikTok
TikTok Inc.
kostenlos
6
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
7
Dentist Bling
Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Spotify: Musik und Podcasts
Spotify Ltd. kostenlos
9
Google Maps - Transit & Essen
Google LLC kostenlos
10
Brain Out
EYEWIND LIMITED
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
GoodNotes 5
Time Base Technology Limited
8,99
2
Procreate
Savage Interactive Pty Ltd
10,99
3
Notability
Ginger Labs
9,99
4
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
5
Plague Inc.
Ndemic Creations
0,99
6
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
7
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
8,99
8
Monopoly
Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
9
Mathe mit dem
Känguru
Hanser Verlag 2,29
10
WeatherPro for
iPad
MeteoGroup Deutschland GmbH 0,99
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Amazon Prime Video AMZN Mobile LLC
kostenlos
2
Netflix
Netflix, Inc. kostenlos
3
Messaging für
WhatsApp - iPad
Burak Acemoglu kostenlos
4
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
5
YouTube
Google LLC kostenlos
6
Woodturning 3D
Voodoo kostenlos
7
Onnect - Passendes Paar Puzzle
CHEF GAME STUDIO YAZILIM TEKNOLOJILERI LIMI
kostenlos
8
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
9
Rechner für
iPad +
Beijing Free Calculator Technology Co., Ltd kostenlos
10
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Corporation kostenlos
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.