iOS-Game-Charts: Haushalt und ein Raumschiff starten

Auch in dieser Woche scheint ein Puzzle wieder besonders beliebt zu sein: vor allem wenn man im Haushalt Rätsel lösen darf. Auch neu dabei unter den Top Ten ist das Skate-Spiel "True Skate".
Rätsel und knifflige Aufgaben stehen weiterhin hoch in der Gunst der iOS-Gamer, denn die aktuelle Nummer 1 der meistgeladene iPhone-Spiele ist wieder ein Puzzle.
In "House Life 3D" schlüpft man in die Elternrolle und löst alltägliche Haushaltsprobleme. Auch wenn der Handlungsspielraum übersichtlich wirkt, überrascht das kostenlose Spiel mit vielen Mini-Games: mal muss man den Kindern bei den Hausaufgaben helfen, dem Vater eine Bartrasur verpassen oder einen Koffer für den Urlaub packen.
Ebenfalls populär das Spiel "Among Us!" von "InnerSloth LLC" bei dem Nutzer mit bis zu zehn Spielern ein Raumschiff für den Abflug vorbereiten. Dabei müssen diverse Herausforderungen gemeistert und ein Betrüger, der die Abreise verhindern möchte, enttarnt werden, denn der Hochstapler wird während des Spiels versuchen, das Unterfangen zu sabotieren. Kostenloser Spielspaß, der zurecht auf Platz 2 steht.
Lesen Sie jetzt: Die heutige Ausgabe Ihrer Tageszeitung als E-Paper.
Völlig andere Szene, aber mindestens genauso unterhaltsam: das Spiel "True Skate", das wie der Name bereits verrät, sich voll und ganz dem gleichnamigen Sport verschreibt. Die Macher "True Axis" schaffen ein Skateboarding-Erlebnis mit vielen Herausforderungen im abwechslungsreichen Gelände. Wer Lust auf Tricks und Flips hat, der kommt hier mit 2,29 Euro auf seine Kosten.
Top
Games iPhone
Meistgekauft
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
2
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
3
VIP Guard
Gismart
kostenlos
4
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Bus
Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
9
Drive Thru 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
10
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minnecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight Simulatior
RORTOS SRL
5
Pocket Build
Moon Bear LTD
1,09
6
Company of Heroes
Feral Interative Ltd
14,99
7
Door Kickers
1,09
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Truberbrook
Headup GmbH
5,49
10
Secret Files
Animation Arts Creative GmbH 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
3
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
9
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
2
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
3
VIP Guard
Gismart
kostenlos
4
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Bus
Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
9
Drive Thru 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
10
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minnecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight Simulatior
RORTOS SRL
5
Pocket Build
Moon Bear LTD
1,09
6
Company of Heroes
Feral Interative Ltd
14,99
7
Door Kickers
1,09
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Truberbrook
Headup GmbH
5,49
10
Secret Files
Animation Arts Creative GmbH 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
3
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
9
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang Mojang
7,99
2
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
3
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
6
RFS - Real Flight
Simulator RORTOS SRL
0,99
7
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
8
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
9
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
2
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
3
VIP Guard
Gismart
kostenlos
4
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Scribble Rider
Voodoo kostenlos
8
Bus
Simulator: Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
9
Drive Thru 3D
Rollic
Games kostenlos
10
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minnecraft
Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly
Marmelade Game Studio 4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
RFS - Real Flight Simulatior
RORTOS SRL
5
Pocket Build
Moon Bear LTD
1,09
6
Company of Heroes
Feral Interative Ltd
14,99
7
Door Kickers
1,09
8
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
9
Truberbrook
Headup GmbH
5,49
10
Secret Files
Animation Arts Creative GmbH 4,49
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
House Life 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
3
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
4
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
5
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
6
Braindom: knifflige
Rätsel MATCHINGHAM GAMES LIMITED
kostenlos
7
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
8
Emoji Puzzle!
SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
kostenlos
9
Super Mario Run
Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
10
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:200916-99-585063/6
(dpa)
