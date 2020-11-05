iOS Game-Charts: Jagd nach Gangstern und Mogel-Wettlauf

vor 37 Min.
Als Cop in einer Stadt voller Verbrechen unterwegs, oder fürs Schummeln endlich mal nicht bestraft werden: Diese Woche sind unter iOS-Gamer detektivische und bauliche Fähigkeiten gefragt.
Viele iOS-Nutzer schlüpfen derzeit in die Rolle eines Polizisten, um in einer gefährlichen 3D-Stadt Herr der Lage zu werden. Damit schafft es "Let’s be Cops 3D" in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts.
Bei dem Simulationsspiel muss man als Polizist in einer dreidimensionalen Umgebung die Bürger einer Stadt vor Verbrechen schützen - und davon gibt es viele. Neben der Jagd nach Rasern und flüchtigen Gangstern muss man als einziger Polizist auch die Akten der Täter anpassen und sein Auto auf Trab halten. Wer also schon immer mal seinen Cop-Instinkt auf die Probe stellen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.
Ebenfalls beliebt ist das kostenlose Spiel "Shortcut Run", bei dem man so viele Bodendielen wie möglich sammeln muss, um sich mit Brücken und Treppen einen Weg in Richtung Ziel zu bauen. Wer gewinnen will, sollte weniger auf die Hauptrouten setzen, sondern versuchen, über Abkürzungen die Ziellinie zu erreichen. Schummeln ist hier also erlaubt und war laut den Entwicklern von "Voodoo" noch nie so stylisch.
Seit einiger Zeit ist auch ein Altbekannter wieder regelmäßig in den Top Ten zu finden. Offenbar zieht "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" immer noch viele Gamer an. Zumal sein Kokurrent "Fortnite" inzwischen aus dem App Store verschwunden ist. Die Geschichte von GTA hat ihren Ursprung im Sumpf der Suburbs von Los Angeles und spielt sehr offensichtlich mit der dort entstandenen Ghetto-Romantik der 90er Jahre. Brutales Gangstergehabe gehört hier zum guten Ton.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPhone-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Meistgekaufte iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Meistgeladene iPad-Games
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Geometry Dash
RobTop
Games AB 2,29
5
Farming
Simulator 20 Giants
Software GmbH 6,99
6
Doodle Jump
Lima Sky 0,49
7
Pou
Paul Salameh 2,29
8
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
9
Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Rockstar Games 7,99
10
True Skate
True Axis 2,29
Platz
App-Name
Entickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
3
Shortcut Run
Voodoo kostenlos
4
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
5
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
6
Color Roll 3D
Good Job
Games kostenlos
7
MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener
Madfut
kostenlos
8
Treppenlauf
Voodoo kostenlos
9
Homescapes
Playrix
kostenlos
10
Let's Be Cops 3D
Kwalee Ltd
kostenlos
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Minecraft Mojang
7,99
2
Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio
4,49
3
Bloons TD 6
Ninja Kiwi
5,49
4
Stardew Valley
Chucklefish Limited
4,49
5
Farming
Simulator 20 GIANTS
Software GmbH 6,99
6
The Room
Fireproof
Games 1,09
7
Deponia
Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09
8
The Room: Old Sins
Fireproof
Games 5,49
9
The House of Da
Vinci Blue Brain
Games 5,49
10
Pocket Build
MoonBear LTD
1,09
Platz
App-Name
Entwickler
Preis in Euro
1
Among Us!
InnerSloth LLC
kostenlos
2
Roblox
Roblox Corporation
kostenlos
3
Subway Surfers Sybo
Games ApS kostenlos
4
Bus
Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks
Games kostenlos
5
Wort Schau
OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
kostenlos
6
Genshin Impact
miHoYo Limited
kostenlos
7
Acrylnägel! Crazy Labs
kostenlos
8
Brawl Stars
Supercell
kostenlos
9
Neues
Quizduell! MAG Interactive
kostenlos
10
Fruit Ninja®
Halfbrick Studios
kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:201104-99-205753/8
(dpa)
Themen folgen
Sie haben nicht die Berechtigung zu kommentieren. Bitte beachten Sie, dass Sie als Einzelperson angemeldet sein müssen, um kommentieren zu können. Bei Fragen wenden Sie sich bitte an moderator@augsburger-allgemeine.de.
Bitte melden Sie sich an, um mit zu diskutieren.