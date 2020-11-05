vor 37 Min.

iOS Game-Charts: Jagd nach Gangstern und Mogel-Wettlauf

Als Cop in einer Stadt voller Verbrechen unterwegs, oder fürs Schummeln endlich mal nicht bestraft werden: Diese Woche sind unter iOS-Gamer detektivische und bauliche Fähigkeiten gefragt.

Viele iOS-Nutzer schlüpfen derzeit in die Rolle eines Polizisten, um in einer gefährlichen 3D-Stadt Herr der Lage zu werden. Damit schafft es "Let’s be Cops 3D" in dieser Woche in die Game-Charts.

Bei dem Simulationsspiel muss man als Polizist in einer dreidimensionalen Umgebung die Bürger einer Stadt vor Verbrechen schützen - und davon gibt es viele. Neben der Jagd nach Rasern und flüchtigen Gangstern muss man als einziger Polizist auch die Akten der Täter anpassen und sein Auto auf Trab halten. Wer also schon immer mal seinen Cop-Instinkt auf die Probe stellen wollte, der ist hier genau richtig.

Ebenfalls beliebt ist das kostenlose Spiel "Shortcut Run", bei dem man so viele Bodendielen wie möglich sammeln muss, um sich mit Brücken und Treppen einen Weg in Richtung Ziel zu bauen. Wer gewinnen will, sollte weniger auf die Hauptrouten setzen, sondern versuchen, über Abkürzungen die Ziellinie zu erreichen. Schummeln ist hier also erlaubt und war laut den Entwicklern von "Voodoo" noch nie so stylisch.

Seit einiger Zeit ist auch ein Altbekannter wieder regelmäßig in den Top Ten zu finden. Offenbar zieht "Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas" immer noch viele Gamer an. Zumal sein Kokurrent "Fortnite" inzwischen aus dem App Store verschwunden ist. Die Geschichte von GTA hat ihren Ursprung im Sumpf der Suburbs von Los Angeles und spielt sehr offensichtlich mit der dort entstandenen Ghetto-Romantik der 90er Jahre. Brutales Gangstergehabe gehört hier zum guten Ton.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 5 Farming Simulator 20 Giants Software GmbH 6,99

6 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49 7 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 9 Grand Theft Auto : San Andreas Rockstar Games 7,99 10 True Skate True Axis 2,29

Platz App-Name Entickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Acrylnägel ! Crazy Labs kostenlos 3 Shortcut Run Voodoo kostenlos 4 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 5 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos

6 Color Roll 3D Good Job Games kostenlos 7 MadFut 21 Draft & Pack Opener Madfut kostenlos 8 Treppenlauf Voodoo kostenlos 9 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos 10 Let's Be Cops 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49 5 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99

6 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 7 Deponia Daedalic Entertainment GmbH 1,09 8 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 9 The House of Da Vinci Blue Brain Games 5,49 10 Pocket Build MoonBear LTD 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos 2 Roblox Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Subway Surfers Sybo Games ApS kostenlos 4 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 5 Wort Schau OAK TECHNOLOGY LIMITED kostenlos

6 Genshin Impact miHoYo Limited kostenlos 7 Acrylnägel ! Crazy Labs kostenlos 8 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 9 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 10 Fruit Ninja® Halfbrick Studios kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

Meistgeladene iPhone-Games

Meistgekaufte iPad-Games

Meistgeladene iPad-Games

