iOS-Game-Charts: Knobelspaß, Brummifahren und Städtebau

Knobelfans mit einem Hang zur Nostalgie sowie Hobby-Trucker haben diesmal in den Spiele-Charts das Sagen. Doch auch ein Wirtschaftssimulator kann mit besonders vielen Downloads punkten.
Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Videospiele mit Retro-Optik liegen im Trend. Das zeigen zumindest die aktuellen Game-Charts. Außerdem macht sich unter den iOS-Nutzern jede Menge Trucker-Stimmung breit.
Fans von pixeliger Retro-Grafik und alten Arcade-Spielen leben sich derzeit gern mit "Tomb of the Mask" von Playgendary aus. In einem alten Grab ist eine geheimnisvolle Maske zu finden, die es einem ermöglicht, Wände hochzuklettern und immer neue Labyrinthe zu erkunden. Das ganze Abenteuer erscheint in herrlich altbackener Strichmännchen-Grafik. Retrospielern dürfte hier das Herz aufgehen.
Chrom, Pferdestärken und unendliche Meilen auf dem Bock eines dicken Lastwagens abfahren: "Truck Simulator PRO Europe" (5,49 Euro) von Mageeks Apps&Games bietet Trucker-Romantik pur. Waren müssen auf europäischen Autobahnen von A nach B gebracht werden. Doch Achtung: dabei bloß nicht die Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung überschreiten. Auch ist darauf zu achten, dass der Tank nicht plötzlich leer ist oder Lieferzeiten überschritten werden.
Eine ganze Stadt in der Hosentasche - das verspricht der Wirtschaftssimulator "Pocket City" (5,49 Euro) von Bobby Li. Eine Stadt soll aufgebaut und durch richtige Entscheidungen zum Florieren gebracht werden. Ziel ist es, eine Infrastruktur zu schaffen, in der die Bürger gerne leben und Steuern zahlen. Verkehrskollaps, Kriminalität, Pleiten und Naturkatastrophen könnten dies jedoch verhindern.
Meistgekaufte iPhone Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|3
|Pocket City
|Bobby Li
|5,49
|4
|Wonderputt
|Damp Gnat Ltd
|1,09
|5
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|6
|Evoland
|Playdigious
|0,99
|7
|Kontrast
|Jurre Kuilder
|1,09
|8
|Earth Impact
|Nicolas Schulz
|0,99
|9
|Truck Simulator PRO Europe
|Mageeks Apps & Games
|5,49
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Hello Stars
|Fastone Games
|kostenlos
|2
|Bumper.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Tomb of the Mask
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|4
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|5
|Slices
|Good Job Games
|kostenlos
|6
|Ultra Sharp
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|7
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|8
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|9
|Merge Plane - Best Idle Game
|Hao Kang
|kostenlos
|10
|Wort Kreuz
|WePlay Technologies
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|3
|Pocket City
|Bobby Li
|5,49
|4
|Wonderputt
|Damp Gnat Ltd
|1,09
|5
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|3,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Ultra Sharp
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Airline Commander
|RORTOS SRL
|kostenlos
|6
|Hole.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Tomb of the Mask
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|8
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|PLANK!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|3
|Pocket City
|Bobby Li
|5,49
|4
|Wonderputt
|Damp Gnat Ltd
|1,09
|5
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|3,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Ultra Sharp
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Airline Commander
|RORTOS SRL
|kostenlos
|6
|Hole.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Tomb of the Mask
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|8
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|PLANK!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|3
|Pocket City
|Bobby Li
|5,49
|4
|Wonderputt
|Damp Gnat Ltd
|1,09
|5
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|3,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Ultra Sharp
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Airline Commander
|RORTOS SRL
|kostenlos
|6
|Hole.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Tomb of the Mask
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|8
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|PLANK!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Papers, Please
|3909
|8,99
|3
|Pocket City
|Bobby Li
|5,49
|4
|Wonderputt
|Damp Gnat Ltd
|1,09
|5
|The Room: Old Sins
|Fireproof Games
|5,49
|6
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|7
|Machinarium
|Amanita Design s.r.o.
|3,49
|8
|The Room
|Fireproof Games
|1,09
|9
|Farming Simulator 18
|GIANTS Software GmbH
|5,49
|10
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Helix Jump
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|2
|TENKYU
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|3
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|kostenlos
|4
|Ultra Sharp
|Lion Studios
|kostenlos
|5
|Airline Commander
|RORTOS SRL
|kostenlos
|6
|Hole.io
|Voodoo
|kostenlos
|7
|Tomb of the Mask
|Playgendary
|kostenlos
|8
|Asphalt 9: Legends
|Gameloft
|kostenlos
|9
|PLANK!
|Kwalee
|kostenlos
|10
|Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel
|Fanatee
|kostenlos
