vor 39 Min.

iOS-Game-Charts: Knobelspaß, Brummifahren und Städtebau Digital

Retrospielern und Knobel-Fans geht bei «Tomb of the Mask» das Herz auf.

Knobelfans mit einem Hang zur Nostalgie sowie Hobby-Trucker haben diesmal in den Spiele-Charts das Sagen. Doch auch ein Wirtschaftssimulator kann mit besonders vielen Downloads punkten.

Berlin (dpa-infocom) - Videospiele mit Retro-Optik liegen im Trend. Das zeigen zumindest die aktuellen Game-Charts. Außerdem macht sich unter den iOS-Nutzern jede Menge Trucker-Stimmung breit.

Fans von pixeliger Retro-Grafik und alten Arcade-Spielen leben sich derzeit gern mit "Tomb of the Mask" von Playgendary aus. In einem alten Grab ist eine geheimnisvolle Maske zu finden, die es einem ermöglicht, Wände hochzuklettern und immer neue Labyrinthe zu erkunden. Das ganze Abenteuer erscheint in herrlich altbackener Strichmännchen-Grafik. Retrospielern dürfte hier das Herz aufgehen.

Chrom, Pferdestärken und unendliche Meilen auf dem Bock eines dicken Lastwagens abfahren: "Truck Simulator PRO Europe" (5,49 Euro) von Mageeks Apps&Games bietet Trucker-Romantik pur. Waren müssen auf europäischen Autobahnen von A nach B gebracht werden. Doch Achtung: dabei bloß nicht die Geschwindigkeitsbegrenzung überschreiten. Auch ist darauf zu achten, dass der Tank nicht plötzlich leer ist oder Lieferzeiten überschritten werden.

Eine ganze Stadt in der Hosentasche - das verspricht der Wirtschaftssimulator "Pocket City" (5,49 Euro) von Bobby Li. Eine Stadt soll aufgebaut und durch richtige Entscheidungen zum Florieren gebracht werden. Ziel ist es, eine Infrastruktur zu schaffen, in der die Bürger gerne leben und Steuern zahlen. Verkehrskollaps, Kriminalität, Pleiten und Naturkatastrophen könnten dies jedoch verhindern.

Meistgekaufte iPhone Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Evoland Playdigious 0,99 7 Kontrast Jurre Kuilder 1,09 8 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99 9 Truck Simulator PRO Europe Mageeks Apps & Games 5,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos 2 Bumper.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 7 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 8 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 9 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Hao Kang kostenlos 10 Wort Kreuz WePlay Technologies kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Papers, Please 3909 8,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Machinarium Amanita Design s.r.o. 3,49 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 2 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 4 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Airline Commander RORTOS SRL kostenlos 6 Hole.io Voodoo kostenlos 7 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 9 PLANK! Kwalee kostenlos 10 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPhone Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Evoland Playdigious 0,99 7 Kontrast Jurre Kuilder 1,09 8 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99 9 Truck Simulator PRO Europe Mageeks Apps & Games 5,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos 2 Bumper.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 7 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 8 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 9 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Hao Kang kostenlos 10 Wort Kreuz WePlay Technologies kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Papers, Please 3909 8,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Machinarium Amanita Design s.r.o. 3,49 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 2 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 4 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Airline Commander RORTOS SRL kostenlos 6 Hole.io Voodoo kostenlos 7 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 9 PLANK! Kwalee kostenlos 10 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgekaufte iPad Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Evoland Playdigious 0,99 7 Kontrast Jurre Kuilder 1,09 8 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99 9 Truck Simulator PRO Europe Mageeks Apps & Games 5,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos 2 Bumper.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 7 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 8 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 9 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Hao Kang kostenlos 10 Wort Kreuz WePlay Technologies kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Papers, Please 3909 8,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Machinarium Amanita Design s.r.o. 3,49 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 2 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 4 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Airline Commander RORTOS SRL kostenlos 6 Hole.io Voodoo kostenlos 7 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 9 PLANK! Kwalee kostenlos 10 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos

Meistgeladene iPad Games (dpa)

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 6 Evoland Playdigious 0,99 7 Kontrast Jurre Kuilder 1,09 8 Earth Impact Nicolas Schulz 0,99 9 Truck Simulator PRO Europe Mageeks Apps & Games 5,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Hello Stars Fastone Games kostenlos 2 Bumper.io Voodoo kostenlos 3 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 4 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 5 Slices Good Job Games kostenlos 6 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 7 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 8 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 9 Merge Plane - Best Idle Game Hao Kang kostenlos 10 Wort Kreuz WePlay Technologies kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Papers, Please 3909 8,99 3 Pocket City Bobby Li 5,49 4 Wonderputt Damp Gnat Ltd 1,09 5 The Room: Old Sins Fireproof Games 5,49 6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 7 Machinarium Amanita Design s.r.o. 3,49 8 The Room Fireproof Games 1,09 9 Farming Simulator 18 GIANTS Software GmbH 5,49 10 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro 1 Helix Jump Voodoo kostenlos 2 TENKYU Voodoo kostenlos 3 Fortnite Epic Games kostenlos 4 Ultra Sharp Lion Studios kostenlos 5 Airline Commander RORTOS SRL kostenlos 6 Hole.io Voodoo kostenlos 7 Tomb of the Mask Playgendary kostenlos 8 Asphalt 9: Legends Gameloft kostenlos 9 PLANK! Kwalee kostenlos 10 Codycross - Kreuzworträtsel Fanatee kostenlos

Themen Folgen