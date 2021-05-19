Ritterliche Kämpfer und ein Becher voller Kugeln

Riesen, Bogenschützen und Drachen: Kämpfe und Gegner aus Clash of Clans vereinen sich gerade in einem anderen Spiel und begeistern viele iOS-Nutzer. Außerdem findet sich ein Sammel-Spiel unter den Top-Platzierungen.

Wer schon "Clash of Clans" mochte, der ist bei Clash Royale an der richtigen Adresse. Bewährte Kämpfer und Gegner treten in der Arena gegeneinander an.

Das kostenlose Spiel "Clash Royale" begeistert bereits seit ein paar Jahren die Gaming-Welt. Grob geht es um Charaktere aus dem Spiel "Clash of Clans", sowie um einige Royals. Man kämpft mit Prinzen, Rittern und Drachen gegeneinander und stürzt schließlich die Türme der Feinde und gewinnt Trophäen, sowie Kronen. Das Ganze passiert in Echtzeit gegen Spieler aus der ganzen Welt - dafür ist eine Netzwerkverbindung nötig.

Ebenfalls populär, das Spiel "Bounce and Collect", bei dem man in zahlreichen Challenges möglichst viele Bälle in kürzester Zeit einsammeln und fangen muss, um zum nächsten Level zu gelangen. Leider kommt die App nicht ohne Werbung aus.

Top iPhone Games

Meistgekauft

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 4 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 5 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49

6 Geometry Dash RobTop Games AB 2,29 7 Incredibox So Far So Good 4,99 8 Earn to Die 2 Not Doppler 0,49 9 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49 10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Bounce and collect Voodoo kostenlos 2 Like A Giraffe! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 5 Weed Inc: Idle Tycoon Metamoki Inc. kostenlos

6 Slice It All! Voodoo kostenlos 7 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 8 Neues Quizduell ! MAG Interactive kostenlos 9 Crowd Battle 3D: Muscle Push TapNation kostenlos 10 Makeover Studio 3D Kwalee Ltd kostenlos

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99 2 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49 3 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49 4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99 5 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49

6 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99 7 Farming Simulator 20 GIANTS Software GmbH 6,99 8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 5,49 9 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29 10 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro

1 Hair Challenge Rollic Games kostenlos 2 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos 3 Clash Royale Supercell kostenlos 4 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos 5 Hay Day Supercell kostenlos

6 Royal Match Dream Games , Ltd. kostenlos 7 Project Makeover Magic Tavern, Inc. kostenlos 8 Like A Giraffe! Hyun-joong Kim kostenlos 9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos 10 Makeover Run MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos

Meistgeladen

Top iPad Games

Meistgekauft

Meistgeladen

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210519-99-657937/4 (dpa)