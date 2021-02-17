Newsticker
iOS-Game-Hits: Haare schneiden und gegen Freunde quizzen
  iOS-Game-Hits: Haare schneiden und gegen Freunde quizzen

Favoriten im App Store

vor 34 Min.

iOS-Game-Hits: Haare schneiden und gegen Freunde quizzen

Wenn die Friseurgeschäfte geschlossen sind, dann kommen eben virtuell die Haare ab. Das Spiel «Real Haircut Salon 3D» schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Game-Charts.
Wenn die Friseurgeschäfte geschlossen sind, dann kommen eben virtuell die Haare ab. Das Spiel «Real Haircut Salon 3D» schafft es in dieser Woche in die iOS-Game-Charts.
Bild: App Store von Apple/dpa-infocom

Während des andauernden Lockdowns vertreibt sich die iOS-Community die Zeit mit allerlei Spielen. In dieser Woche schlüpfen besonders viele Gamer in die Rolle eines Friseurmeisters. Außerdem beliebt ist das Gelegenheitsspiel "Chat Master!".

Kreative Spiele gibt es im App Store viele. Auch "Real Haircut Salon 3D" reiht sich hier ein. Als Friseurmeister verpasst der Spieler den Kunden teils ausgefallene Frisuren, Haarfärbungen und trendige Bärte. Das Game schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen iPhone Games.

Zu den beliebtesten Spielen zählt in dieser Woche auch "Chat Master!". Das Rollenspiel lässt uns mit KI-Charakteren wie etwa einem Hacker oder einem Filmregisseur chatten. Ziel ist es, die richtigen Antworten auszuwählen und die Minigames für sich zu entscheiden.

Weiterhin in den Top-Ten vertreten ist der überarbeitete Dauerbrenner "Neues Quizduell!", bei dem man gegen Freunde oder Zufallsgegner antritt und sein Wissen unter Beweis stellt. Wer am Ende mehr Fragen richtig beantwortet hat, gewinnt. Das Quizspiel landet auf Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.

Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games

Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
5 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
6 Pou Paul Salameh 2,29
7 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49
8 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49
9 Football Manager 2021 Mobile SEGA 6,99
10 Doodle Jump Lima Sky 0,49
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
2 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos
3 Real Haircut Salon 3D MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD kostenlos
4 Neues Quizduell! MAG Interactive kostenlos
5 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
6 High Heels! Zynga Inc. kostenlos
7 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
8 Blob Runner 3D Zynga Inc. kostenlos
9 Chat Master! SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
10 Stacky Dash SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD kostenlos
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Minecraft Mojang 7,99
2 Bloons TD 6 Ninja Kiwi 5,49
3 Monopoly Marmalade Game Studio 4,49
4 DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2 Marmalade Game Studio 3,49
5 Stardew Valley Chucklefish Limited 4,49
6 Plague Inc. Ndemic Creations 0,99
6 Hitman Sniper SQUARE ENIX 0,49
8 HORSE CLUB Pferde-Abenteuer Blue Ocean Entertainment AG 4,99
9 The Room Fireproof Studios Limited 1,09
10 SPHAZE: Sci-fi puzzle game Mateusz Janczewski 2,29
Platz App-Name Entwickler Preis in Euro
1 Among Us! InnerSloth LLC kostenlos
2 Mario Kart Tour Nintendo Co., Ltd. kostenlos
3 ROBLOX Roblox Corporation kostenlos
4 Manor Matters Playrix kostenlos
5 Project Makeover Bubblegum Games LLC kostenlos
6 Homescapes Playrix kostenlos
7 Bus Simulator : Ultimate Zuuks Games kostenlos
8 Blob Runner 3D Zynga Inc. kostenlos
9 Brawl Stars Supercell kostenlos
10 Girl Genius! Lion Studios kostenlos

© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/5 (dpa)

