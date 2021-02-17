iOS-Game-Hits: Haare schneiden und gegen Freunde quizzen

vor 34 Min.
Während des andauernden Lockdowns vertreibt sich die iOS-Community die Zeit mit allerlei Spielen. In dieser Woche schlüpfen besonders viele Gamer in die Rolle eines Friseurmeisters. Außerdem beliebt ist das Gelegenheitsspiel "Chat Master!".
Kreative Spiele gibt es im App Store viele. Auch "Real Haircut Salon 3D" reiht sich hier ein. Als Friseurmeister verpasst der Spieler den Kunden teils ausgefallene Frisuren, Haarfärbungen und trendige Bärte. Das Game schafft es auf Platz drei der meistgeladenen
iPhone Games.
Zu den beliebtesten Spielen zählt in dieser Woche auch "Chat Master!". Das Rollenspiel lässt uns mit KI-Charakteren wie etwa einem Hacker oder einem Filmregisseur chatten. Ziel ist es, die richtigen Antworten auszuwählen und die Minigames für sich zu entscheiden.
Weiterhin in den Top-Ten vertreten ist der überarbeitete Dauerbrenner "Neues Quizduell!", bei dem man gegen Freunde oder Zufallsgegner antritt und sein Wissen unter Beweis stellt. Wer am Ende mehr Fragen richtig beantwortet hat, gewinnt. Das Quizspiel landet auf Platz vier der meistgeladenen iPhone-Games.
Meistgekaufte iPhone-Games
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Minecraft
|Mojang
|7,99
|2
|Bloons TD 6
|Ninja Kiwi
|5,49
|3
|Monopoly
|Marmalade Game Studio
|4,49
|4
|Plague Inc.
|Ndemic Creations
|0,99
|5
|DAS SPIEL DES LEBENS 2
|Marmalade Game Studio
|3,49
|6
|Pou
|Paul Salameh
|2,29
|7
|Hitman Sniper
|SQUARE ENIX
|0,49
|8
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Limited
|4,49
|9
|Football Manager 2021 Mobile
|SEGA
|6,99
|10
|Doodle Jump
|Lima Sky
|0,49
|Platz
|App-Name
|Entwickler
|Preis in Euro
|1
|Mario Kart Tour
|Nintendo Co., Ltd.
|kostenlos
|2
|Project Makeover
|Bubblegum Games LLC
|kostenlos
|3
|Real Haircut Salon 3D
|MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD
|kostenlos
|4
|Neues Quizduell!
|MAG Interactive
|kostenlos
|5
|Homescapes
|Playrix
|kostenlos
|6
|High Heels!
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|7
|Among Us!
|InnerSloth LLC
|kostenlos
|8
|Blob Runner 3D
|Zynga Inc.
|kostenlos
|9
|Chat Master!
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
|10
|Stacky Dash
|SUPERSONIC STUDIOS LTD
|kostenlos
© dpa-infocom, dpa:210203-99-284995/5 (dpa)
